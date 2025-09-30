The New Delta x Spanx Loungewear Collab Takes Comfort to New Heights

As travel attire has moved toward outfits that prioritize comfort, leisurewear has become the norm for jet-set ensembles. Embraced as a part of everyday style, brands continue to tap into the elevated athleisure trend. Now, airlines are getting in on the action, as Delta has teamed up with Spanx on a capsule collection of lounge sets to keep travelers cozy, both in the air and on the ground.

The collaboration between these two Atlanta-born brands celebrates Delta’s 100th anniversary and Spanx’s 25th. The limited edition collection consists of just four Spanx AirEssentials pieces: two half-zips ($128 eacg), a crewneck sweatshirt ($98) and wide-leg pants ($118). The drop is offered in four colors (black, grey, red and navy).

The collection combines elements from both brands: Delta’s logo on the zippers and embroidered details on the sleeves and neckline, along with Spanx’s signature ultra-drapey spacer fabric, for a light and breathable fit that’s comfortable and easy to move around in—something that is especially appreciated while on the go.

From the start, Spanx, founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, has prioritized products geared toward women’s comfort. “We’re proud to partner with a brand that resonates with our audience and shares our passion for empowering people on the move,” said Alicia Tillman, Delta’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

“Partnering with Delta is a first-class moment for Spanx,” said Katie Weeks, vice president of brand marketing at Spanx. “Our customers live bold, fast lives, and they deserve travel apparel that keeps up.”

Though the limited edition Delta collab is new, Spanx AirEssentials is not. AirEssentials was introduced as a staple collection for Spanx in 2022, when the wide-leg sweatpants and half-zip made it onto Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list. The permanent collection includes matching sets, sweatshirt dresses, jumpsuits and more, all made from the same breathable fabric. The Delta x Spanx collaboration does, however, include a new grey hue; otherwise, the only difference is the Delta logo—perhaps it’ll most appeal to Delta’s particularly dedicated frequent flyers.

The Delta x Spanx collection is now live and exclusively available on Delta Shop.