The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is always a glamorous affair, but this year’s prestigious competition just might be the most star-studded yet. The 11-day extravaganza, which kicks off on August 27 and runs through September 6, is filled with noteworthy film premieres, screenings and fêtes, all of which are attended by A-list filmmakers and celebrities.

The 2025 lineup is replete with buzzy, highly-anticipated films; the main competition includes Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, with Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, with George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup, and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

Luca Guadagnino’s eagerly awaited After the Hunt is also premiering at the festival out of competition, featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Alexander Payne is the jury president for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, and this year’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement which will be awarded to Werner Herzog and Kim Novak.

Glitzy movie premieres aside, let’s not forget about the sartorial moments at Venice, because attendees always bring their most fashionable A-game to walk the red carpet in front of the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema. It’s a week-and-a-half of some of the best style moments of the year, and we’re keeping you updated with all the top ensembles on the Venice red carpet. Below, see the best fashion moments from the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.

Emily Blunt

in Tamara Ralph

Halsey

Dwayne Johnson

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman

Gerber in Givenchy

Amanda Seyfried

in Prada

Thomasin McKenzie

in Rodarte

Stacy Martin

Alexa Chung

in Chloe

Alicia Vikander

in Louis Vuitton

Cate Blanchett

in Maison Margiela

Charlotte Rampling

in Saint Laurent

Mayim Bialik

in Saint Laurent

Alicia Silverstone

Luka Sabbat

Jude Law

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Alfredo Martinez

Shailene Woodley

in Fendi

Molly Gordon

in Giorgio Armani

Mia Goth

in Dior

Jacob Elordi

Kaitlyn Dever

in Giorgio Armani

Callum Turner

in Louis Vuitton

Leslie Bibb

in Giorgio Armani

Paris Jackson

in Trussardi

Gemma Chan

in Armani Privé

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

in Armani Privé

Sofia Carson

in Armani Privé

Suki Waterhouse

in Rabanne

Tilda Swinton

in Chanel

Julia Roberts

in Versace

Ayo Edebiri

in Chanel

Monica Barbaro

in Dior

Andrew Garfield

in Dior

Chloe Sevigny

in Saint Laurent

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

Isabeli Fontana

in Yara Shoemaker

Chloe Sevigny

in Simone Rocha

Ayo Edebiri

in Chanel

Julia Roberts

in Versace

Mia Goth

in Versace

Cate Blanchett

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer

Laura Dern

in Armani Privé

Riley Keough

in Chloe

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

Gerwig in Rodarte

Emily Mortimer

Molly Sims

in Pamella Roland

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Watts in Valentino, Crudup in Celine

Shailene Woodley

in Kallmeyer

Eve Hewson

in Schiaparelli

Alba Rohrwacher

in Dior

Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

Alicia Silverstone

in Prada

Benedetta Porcaroli

in Prada

Riley Keough

in Chanel

Laura Dern

in Saint Laurent

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

Greta Gerwig

in Prada

Alba Rohrwacher

in Dior

Eve Hewson

in Erdem

Emily Mortimer

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

Tilda Swinton

in Chanel

Claire Holt

in Intimissimi

Barbara Palvin

in Intimissimi

Zhao Tao

in Prada

Fernanda Torres

in Armani Privé

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

in Intimissimi

Charleen Weiss

Charlotte Wells

Paola Turani

in Galia Lahav

RaMell Ross

Shannon Murphy

Emanuela Fanelli

in Armani Privé

Benedetta Porcaroli and Carolina Cavalli

Noomi Rapace

in Courrèges

Sylvia Hoeks

in Prada

Alba Rohrwacher

Laura Dern

in Emilia Wickstead

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Balmain