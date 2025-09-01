The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is always a glamorous affair, but this year’s prestigious competition just might be the most star-studded yet. The 11-day extravaganza, which kicks off on August 27 and runs through September 6, is filled with noteworthy film premieres, screenings and fêtes, all of which are attended by A-list filmmakers and celebrities.
The 2025 lineup is replete with buzzy, highly-anticipated films; the main competition includes Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, with Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, with George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup, and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.
Luca Guadagnino’s eagerly awaited After the Hunt is also premiering at the festival out of competition, featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg.
Alexander Payne is the jury president for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, and this year’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement which will be awarded to Werner Herzog and Kim Novak.
Glitzy movie premieres aside, let’s not forget about the sartorial moments at Venice, because attendees always bring their most fashionable A-game to walk the red carpet in front of the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema. It’s a week-and-a-half of some of the best style moments of the year, and we’re keeping you updated with all the top ensembles on the Venice red carpet. Below, see the best fashion moments from the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.
Emily Blunt
in Tamara Ralph
Halsey
Dwayne Johnson
Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman
Gerber in Givenchy
Amanda Seyfried
in Prada
Thomasin McKenzie
in Rodarte
Stacy Martin
Alexa Chung
in Chloe
Alicia Vikander
in Louis Vuitton
Cate Blanchett
in Maison Margiela
Charlotte Rampling
in Saint Laurent
Mayim Bialik
in Saint Laurent
Alicia Silverstone
Luka Sabbat
Jude Law
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
in Alfredo Martinez
Shailene Woodley
in Fendi
Molly Gordon
in Giorgio Armani
Mia Goth
in Dior
Jacob Elordi
Kaitlyn Dever
in Giorgio Armani
Callum Turner
in Louis Vuitton
Leslie Bibb
in Giorgio Armani
Paris Jackson
in Trussardi
Gemma Chan
in Armani Privé
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
in Armani Privé
Sofia Carson
in Armani Privé
Suki Waterhouse
in Rabanne
Tilda Swinton
in Chanel
Julia Roberts
in Versace
Ayo Edebiri
in Chanel
Monica Barbaro
in Dior
Andrew Garfield
in Dior
Chloe Sevigny
in Saint Laurent
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer
Isabeli Fontana
in Yara Shoemaker
Chloe Sevigny
in Simone Rocha
Ayo Edebiri
in Chanel
Julia Roberts
in Versace
Mia Goth
in Versace
Cate Blanchett
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer
Laura Dern
in Armani Privé
Riley Keough
in Chloe
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig
Gerwig in Rodarte
Emily Mortimer
Molly Sims
in Pamella Roland
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Watts in Valentino, Crudup in Celine
Shailene Woodley
in Kallmeyer
Eve Hewson
in Schiaparelli
Alba Rohrwacher
in Dior
Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Alicia Silverstone
in Prada
Benedetta Porcaroli
in Prada
Riley Keough
in Chanel
Laura Dern
in Saint Laurent
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Greta Gerwig
in Prada
Alba Rohrwacher
in Dior
Eve Hewson
in Erdem
Emily Mortimer
Cate Blanchett
in Armani Privé
Tilda Swinton
in Chanel
Claire Holt
in Intimissimi
Barbara Palvin
in Intimissimi
Zhao Tao
in Prada
Fernanda Torres
in Armani Privé
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum
in Intimissimi
Charleen Weiss
Charlotte Wells
Paola Turani
in Galia Lahav
RaMell Ross
Shannon Murphy
Emanuela Fanelli
in Armani Privé
Benedetta Porcaroli and Carolina Cavalli
Noomi Rapace
in Courrèges
Sylvia Hoeks
in Prada
Alba Rohrwacher
Laura Dern
in Emilia Wickstead
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Amal Clooney in Balmain