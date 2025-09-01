Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2025 Venice Film Festival

Venice isn't just film premieres—it also delivers some of the year's most glamorous style moments.

By
"Bugonia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emma Stone. Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival is always a glamorous affair, but this year’s prestigious competition just might be the most star-studded yet. The 11-day extravaganza, which kicks off on August 27 and runs through September 6, is filled with noteworthy film premieres, screenings and fêtes, all of which are attended by A-list filmmakers and celebrities.

The 2025 lineup is replete with buzzy, highly-anticipated films; the main competition includes Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, with Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, with George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Billy Crudup, and Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

Luca Guadagnino’s eagerly awaited After the Hunt is also premiering at the festival out of competition, featuring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Chloë Sevigny, Andrew Garfield and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Alexander Payne is the jury president for the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, and this year’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement which will be awarded to Werner Herzog and Kim Novak.

Glitzy movie premieres aside, let’s not forget about the sartorial moments at Venice, because attendees always bring their most fashionable A-game to walk the red carpet in front of the Lido’s Palazzo del Cinema. It’s a week-and-a-half of some of the best style moments of the year, and we’re keeping you updated with all the top ensembles on the Venice red carpet. Below, see the best fashion moments from the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.

"The Smashing Machine" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emily Blunt. Getty Images

Emily Blunt

in Tamara Ralph 

"The Smashing Machine" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Halsey. WireImage

Halsey

"The Smashing Machine" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Dwayne Johnson. Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

Celebrity Sightings - Day 6 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman. FilmMagic

Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman

Gerber in Givenchy 

"The Testament Of Ann Lee" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Amanda Seyfried. Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

in Prada

"The Testament Of Ann Lee" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Thomasin McKenzie. Corbis via Getty Images

Thomasin McKenzie

in Rodarte 

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival - Day 6
Stacy Martin. Deadline via Getty Images

Stacy Martin

"The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alexa Chung. Corbis via Getty Images

Alexa Chung

in Chloe

"The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alicia Vikander. Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

in Louis Vuitton

"Father Mother Sister Brother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

Cate Blanchett

in Maison Margiela 

"Father Mother Sister Brother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Charlotte Rampling. WireImage

Charlotte Rampling

in Saint Laurent 

"Father Mother Sister Brother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Mayim Bialik. Getty Images

Mayim Bialik

in Saint Laurent 

Filming Italy Venice Award Delegation Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alicia Silverstone. WireImage

Alicia Silverstone

"Father Mother Sister Brother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Luka Sabbat. WireImage

Luka Sabbat

"The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Jude Law. Corbis via Getty Images

Jude Law

Filming Italy Venice Award Delegation Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Da’Vine Joy Randolph. WireImage

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Alfredo Martinez 

"Motor City" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Shailene Woodley. FilmMagic

Shailene Woodley

in Fendi

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Molly Gordon. Getty Images

Molly Gordon

in Giorgio Armani

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Mia Goth. Getty Images

Mia Goth

in Dior 

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Jacob Elordi. WireImage

Jacob Elordi

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Kaitlyn Dever. Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

in Giorgio Armani

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Callum Turner. Getty Images

Callum Turner

in Louis Vuitton 

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Leslie Bibb. Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

in Giorgio Armani

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Paris Jackson. Getty Images

Paris Jackson

in Trussardi

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Gemma Chan. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

Gemma Chan

in Armani Privé

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

in Armani Privé

"Frankenstein" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Sofia Carson. WireImage

Sofia Carson

in Armani Privé

"Broken English" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Suki Waterhouse. Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

in Rabanne 

"Broken English" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton. Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

in Chanel 

"After The Hunt" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Julia Roberts. WireImage

Julia Roberts

in Versace 

"After The Hunt" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Ayo Edebiri. Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Chanel

"After The Hunt" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Monica Barbaro. WireImage

Monica Barbaro

in Dior 

"After The Hunt" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Andrew Garfield. WireImage

Andrew Garfield

in Dior 

"After The Hunt" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Chloe Sevigny. Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny

in Saint Laurent 

"After The Hunt" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer. Getty Images

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

"After The Hunt" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Isabeli Fontana. Getty Images

Isabeli Fontana

in Yara Shoemaker 

"After The Hunt" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Chloe Sevigny. WireImage

Chloe Sevigny

in Simone Rocha 

"After The Hunt" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Ayo Edebiri. Corbis via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Chanel  

"After The Hunt" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Julia Roberts. WireImage

Julia Roberts

in Versace 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Mia Goth. Getty Images

Mia Goth

in Versace 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney. WireImage

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney in vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer 

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Laura Dern. WireImage

Laura Dern

in Armani Privé

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Riley Keough. WireImage

Riley Keough

in Chloe 

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig. Getty Images

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

Gerwig in Rodarte 

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emily Mortimer. Getty Images

Emily Mortimer

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Molly Sims. WireImage

Molly Sims

in Pamella Roland

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup. Getty Images

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Watts in Valentino, Crudup in Celine 

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Shailene Woodley. WireImage

Shailene Woodley

in Kallmeyer 

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Eve Hewson. WireImage

Eve Hewson

in Schiaparelli

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alba Rohrwacher. WireImage

Alba Rohrwacher

in Dior 

"Jay Kelly" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler. WireImage

Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler

"Bugonia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emma Stone. WireImage

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton 

"Bugonia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alicia Silverstone. WireImage

Alicia Silverstone

in Prada

"Il Rapimento Di Arabella" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Benedetta Porcaroli. Getty Images

Benedetta Porcaroli

in Prada

"Jay Kelly" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Riley Keough. WireImage

Riley Keough

in Chanel 

"Jay Kelly" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Laura Dern. WireImage

Laura Dern

in Saint Laurent 

"Bugonia" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emma Stone. Getty Images

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton 

"Jay Kelly" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Greta Gerwig. WireImage

Greta Gerwig

in Prada

"Jay Kelly" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alba Rohrwacher. WireImage

Alba Rohrwacher

in Dior 

"Jay Kelly" Photocall - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Eve Hewson. WireImage

Eve Hewson

in Erdem 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 2 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emily Mortimer. Getty Images

Emily Mortimer

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. WireImage

Cate Blanchett

in Armani Privé

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Tilda Swinton. WireImage

Tilda Swinton

in Chanel

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Claire Holt. WireImage

Claire Holt

in Intimissimi 

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Barbara Palvin. Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

in Intimissimi 

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Zhao Tao. WireImage

Zhao Tao

in Prada

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Fernanda Torres. WireImage

Fernanda Torres

in Armani Privé

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum. WireImage

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

in Intimissimi 

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Charleen Weiss. WireImage

Charleen Weiss

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Charlotte Wells. WireImage

Charlotte Wells

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Paola Turani. WireImage

Paola Turani

in Galia Lahav 

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
RaMell Ross. WireImage

RaMell Ross

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Shannon Murphy. WireImage

Shannon Murphy

"La Grazia" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emanuela Fanelli. WireImage

Emanuela Fanelli

in Armani Privé

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Benedetta Porcaroli and Carolina Cavalli. Getty Images

Benedetta Porcaroli and Carolina Cavalli

"Mother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Noomi Rapace. Corbis via Getty Images

Noomi Rapace

in Courrèges

"Mother" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Sylvia Hoeks. Getty Images

Sylvia Hoeks

in Prada

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Alba Rohrwacher. Getty Images

Alba Rohrwacher

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Laura Dern. Getty Images

Laura Dern

in Emilia Wickstead

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola. Getty Images

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola

"Jay Kelly" Cast Arrive In Venice For The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. GC Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney in Balmain 

The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2025 Venice Film Festival
