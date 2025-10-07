Celebration, Resilience and Creative Brilliance: Inside the Museum of the African Diaspora Afropolitan Ball

The crown jewel of this year’s Nexus: SF/Bay Area Black Art Week was the Museum of the African Diaspora’s Afropolitan Ball—a glittering, high-octane gala that raised more than $1 million for the institution’s programming. The black-tie fête once again drew a mix of power players from art, fashion, entertainment and philanthropy, all converging at the San Francisco Ferry Building to see and be seen while celebrating MoAD’s 20th anniversary.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Spotted in the cosmopolitan crowd were artists Mildred Howard, Zully Adler, Cheryl Derricotte, Mikael Owunna, Marta Thoma Hall, Ayana V. Jackson, Gustavo Nazareno, Ramekon O’Arwisters and Lava Thomas; curators Francesco Dama, Ashara Ekundayo and Yasmin Lambie-Simpson; and gallerist Jeremy Patricia Stone. Also in attendance were San Francisco Director of Cultural Affairs Ralph Remington, political powerbroker Willie L. Brown Jr., arts patron Irwin Federman, multihyphenate creator Joy Ofodu, philanthropist Mary Graham, director and screenwriter Maya Forbes and China Forbes, lead singer of Pink Martini. The latter are sisters, MoAD board members and daughters of board vice chair Peggy Woodford Forbes, founder and former CEO of Woodford Capital Management. (Supporting MoAD, it seems, runs in the family.)

Kicking off the evening’s festivities, event chair Eric McDonnell took the stage to spotlight MoAD’s achievements over two decades before Woodford Forbes honored the museum’s founding board, including Belva Davis, inaugural board president and the first African American woman television reporter on the West Coast. MoAD executive director and CEO Monetta White then unveiled the museum’s new mandate. “We step boldly into the future with a new mission, to place contemporary art and artists of the African Diaspora at the center of the global cultural conversation,” she said. “This is not just a statement, it is a charge. A charge to lift up the voices of artists from the African Diaspora and to make sure their contributions are not at the margins, but at the very center of culture.”

Once the speeches concluded, auction specialist Naomi Lewis rallied the glitterati to raise their paddles for experiences including a Donum Estate wine tasting and a private dinner with White and curator Key Jo Lee. A spellbinding performance by Alonzo King LINES Ballet followed—offering a preview of its upcoming collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Esperanza Spalding—before DJ Novena Carmel took over the balcony, spinning a genre-spanning set that kept guests dancing late into the night.

Eric McDonnell, Monetta White, Ralph Remington and Key Jo Lee

Naomi Lewis

Maya Forbes and China Forbes

Mikael Owunna

Ayana Jackson, Gustavo Nazareno, Lava Thomas and Yasmin Lambie-Simpson

Robin Washington and Carl Washington

Toye Moses and Alma Robinson Moses

Willie Brown and Monetta White

Luke Liss, Peggy Woodford Forbes and Shana Simmons

Brandin Vaughn and Gustavo Nazareno

Joy Ofodu

Chuck Collins, Paula Collins and Ralph Remington

Concepcion Federman and Irwin Federman

Key Jo Lee, Lava Thomas, Ashara Ekundayo and Richard Beavers

Naomi Lewis and Ramekon O’Arwisters

Charisse Howse and David Howse