Arts  •  Museums

Celebration, Resilience and Creative Brilliance: Inside the Museum of the African Diaspora Afropolitan Ball

The institution's annual gala lit up the San Francisco Ferry Building, fusing glamour, purpose and cultural pride in one unforgettable night.

By
Corinne Dixon, Pandora Thomas and Nicole Dixon. Photo: Drew Altizer

The crown jewel of this year’s Nexus: SF/Bay Area Black Art Week was the Museum of the African Diaspora’s Afropolitan Ball—a glittering, high-octane gala that raised more than $1 million for the institution’s programming. The black-tie fête once again drew a mix of power players from art, fashion, entertainment and philanthropy, all converging at the San Francisco Ferry Building to see and be seen while celebrating MoAD’s 20th anniversary.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

Spotted in the cosmopolitan crowd were artists Mildred Howard, Zully Adler, Cheryl Derricotte, Mikael Owunna, Marta Thoma Hall, Ayana V. Jackson, Gustavo Nazareno, Ramekon O’Arwisters and Lava Thomas; curators Francesco Dama, Ashara Ekundayo and Yasmin Lambie-Simpson; and gallerist Jeremy Patricia Stone. Also in attendance were San Francisco Director of Cultural Affairs Ralph Remington, political powerbroker Willie L. Brown Jr., arts patron Irwin Federman, multihyphenate creator Joy Ofodu, philanthropist Mary Graham, director and screenwriter Maya Forbes and China Forbes, lead singer of Pink Martini. The latter are sisters, MoAD board members and daughters of board vice chair Peggy Woodford Forbes, founder and former CEO of Woodford Capital Management. (Supporting MoAD, it seems, runs in the family.)

Mary Graham. Jessica Monroy for Drew Altizer Photography

Kicking off the evening’s festivities, event chair Eric McDonnell took the stage to spotlight MoAD’s achievements over two decades before Woodford Forbes honored the museum’s founding board, including Belva Davis, inaugural board president and the first African American woman television reporter on the West Coast. MoAD executive director and CEO Monetta White then unveiled the museum’s new mandate. “We step boldly into the future with a new mission, to place contemporary art and artists of the African Diaspora at the center of the global cultural conversation,” she said. “This is not just a statement, it is a charge. A charge to lift up the voices of artists from the African Diaspora and to make sure their contributions are not at the margins, but at the very center of culture.”

Once the speeches concluded, auction specialist Naomi Lewis rallied the glitterati to raise their paddles for experiences including a Donum Estate wine tasting and a private dinner with White and curator Key Jo Lee. A spellbinding performance by Alonzo King LINES Ballet followed—offering a preview of its upcoming collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Esperanza Spalding—before DJ Novena Carmel took over the balcony, spinning a genre-spanning set that kept guests dancing late into the night.

Eric McDonnell, Monetta White, Ralph Remington and Key Jo Lee

Eric McDonnell, Monetta White, Ralph Remington and Key Jo Lee. Mahelly Ferreira for Drew Altizer Photography

Naomi Lewis

Naomi Lewis. Jessica Monroy for Drew Altizer Photography

Maya Forbes and China Forbes

Maya Forbes and China Forbes. Mahelly Ferreira for Drew Altizer Photography

Mikael Owunna

Mikael Owunna. Jessica Monroy for Drew Altizer Photography

Ayana Jackson, Gustavo Nazareno, Lava Thomas and Yasmin Lambie-Simpson

Ayana Jackson, Gustavo Nazareno, Lava Thomas and Yasmin Lambie-Simpson. Jessica Monroy for Drew Altizer Photography

Robin Washington and Carl Washington

Robin Washington and Carl Washington. Jessica Monroy for Drew Altizer Photography

Toye Moses and Alma Robinson Moses

Toye Moses and Alma Robinson Moses. Mahelly Ferreira for Drew Altizer Photography

Willie Brown and Monetta White

Willie Brown and Monetta White. Photo: Drew Altizer

Luke Liss, Peggy Woodford Forbes and Shana Simmons

Luke Liss, Peggy Woodford Forbes and Shana Simmons. Mahelly Ferreira for Drew Altizer Photography

Brandin Vaughn and Gustavo Nazareno

Brandin Vaughn and Gustavo Nazareno. Jessica Monroy for Drew Altizer Photography

Joy Ofodu

Joy Ofodu. Mahelly Ferreira for Drew Altizer Photography

Chuck Collins, Paula Collins and Ralph Remington

Chuck Collins, Paula Collins and Ralph Remington. Mahelly Ferreira for Drew Altizer Photography

Concepcion Federman and Irwin Federman

Concepcion Federman and Irwin Federman. Mahelly Ferreira for Drew Altizer Photography

Key Jo Lee, Lava Thomas, Ashara Ekundayo and Richard Beavers

Key Jo Lee, Lava Thomas, Ashara Ekundayo and Richard Beavers. Photo: Drew Altizer

Naomi Lewis and Ramekon O’Arwisters

Naomi Lewis and Ramekon O’Arwisters. Photo: Drew Altizer

Charisse Howse and David Howse

Charisse Howse and David Howse. Jessica Monroy for Drew Altizer Photography

Celebration, Resilience and Creative Brilliance: Inside the Museum of the African Diaspora Afropolitan Ball
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Galas, Mildred Howard, Zully Adler, Cheryl Derricotte, Mikael Owunna, Marta Thoma Hall, Ayana V. Jackson, Ramekon O’Arwisters, Lava Thomas, Francesco Dama, Ashara Ekundayo, Yasmin Lambie-Simpson, Jeremy Patricia Stone, Ralph Remington, Willie L. Brown Jr., Irwin Federman, Joy Ofodu, Mary Graham, China Forbes, Peggy Woodford Forbes, Eric McDonnell, Belva Davis, Monetta White, Naomi Lewis, Key Jo Lee, Esperanza Spalding, Novena Carmel, Museum of the African Diaspora, Gustavo Nazareno, Maya Forbes, Arts patrons, Fundraisers, Artists