In This Cryptic Interview, Lee Bul Illuminates Her ‘Grand Narrative’ and Speaks to Humanity’s Future

From the beginning, Lee Bul has embraced speculative fiction as her primary artistic strategy, one that proves productive in both political and philosophical spheres, probing past, present and future simultaneously while moving beyond conventional or imposed narratives. Continuously oscillating between techno-dystopian and techno-utopian engineering, the “fiction of art” enables her to address and restage sensitive political and sociocultural issues while testing alternative, generative epistemologies that resist censorship, control and the sanitization of late-stage capitalism and neoliberalism.

Hybridity is another recurring concept in Bul’s work—her practice tests and embraces a continuous hybridization between materials, species, bodies and machines, digital and physical space. Drawing inspiration from advanced technologies, science fiction, visual references from cinema and art history, as well as Japanese and Korean animation, Bul has been developing her Cyborg series since the late 1990s, investigating new forms of life emerging from the fusion of body and machine. Notably, these creatures often blend reminiscence of classical statuary beauty with the clean, smooth aesthetic of advanced technologies, embracing an idealized vision of technological progress as bodily enhancement while exposing the threats of absolute control, psychological fragmentation and automatization imposed by a fully roboticized existence.

Also here are works like her Anagram series, which appear to fuse the dualities embodied by her earlier Cyborg series and Monster works: here, elements of the human body, animals, plants and mechanical parts are dismembered and recombined into fluidly hybrid forms.

“Humans are connection,” she responded when asked what this notion means in relation to humanity’s future. This brief yet incisive statement could not be more resonant, particularly after my recent reading of Yuk Hui’s essay In Defence of Technological Pluralism, published in the first issue of GONG, a new niche magazine launched in Hong Kong. In the essay, Hui argues that the most radical shift in our relationship with technology—the true “technological challenge” of our time—is that tech, humanity’s techné, has become the substrate of our social, economic, political and aesthetic lives, to the point of generating an entirely new form of human consciousness, or an extension and integration of it, which he describes as the noosphere. “We must recognize that technological imagination is no longer only about improving an existing product or inventing a new one, but rather developing new nomos for the digital Earth,” he writes.

These reflections offered illuminating ways to approach Bul’s practice—as an exercise in testing and exploring the integrated connections between human consciousness and imagination, their technological extensions and the restructuring of knowledge and human interaction with the environment. According to Hui, as the digital Earth turns the noosphere into the true battlefield of politics and ideology, we must now consider the future through the vital intersections of technodiversity, noodiversity and biodiversity—on which, ultimately, human survival depends.

No matter how monstrous or haunting Lee Bul’s works may appear, there is a relentless underlying optimism that animates her research—a faith in human inventiveness and our capacity to imagine and build new worlds, a belief that technology can still be used in better ways and the conviction in technological pluralism as a platform for rethinking the vital interconnections between the world and human existence in other possible forms, as Hui also suggests. Lee Bul’s work inhabits the same key tension that defines our time more than ever: between utopian aspiration—the drive to transcend earthly limits and reach for a better future—and failed futures, marked by the collapse of political and technological utopias.

Even in this show, her installations and architectural models constantly negotiate between different visions of modernity and their inevitable failures. Series like Mon grand récit (2005), whose main maquette is placed at the entrance, splice fragments of utopian architecture—Le Corbusier, Tatlin and Korean modernist ambitions—into precarious structures, beautiful yet unstable. No single ideology or master plan can hold. And yet, space remains for planning, imagining, engineering and using technology to design better versions of the present’s failures. Illuminating this dystopian urban model is a neon-lit, fragmented slogan Bul borrowed from The Sheltering Sky by Paul Bowles, contemplating the inexhaustibility of life as it becomes perceivable because of the uncertainty of death.

“Might be the destiny of humanity – To the present,” was Bul’s response, when asked which side will prevail at this point in her career and human civilization. Where the gleaming, massive 17-meter-long silver airship at the entrance of the show is taking us will ultimately depend on how we choose to confront our present.

More in Artists