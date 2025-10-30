CEO Shishir Mehrotra on Grammarly’s New Chapter as Superhuman: Interview

Shishir Mehrotra, who became CEO of Grammarly at the beginning of 2025, isn’t just updating the company’s A.I. writing tools—he’s rebranding the entire company. From now on, Grammarly will be known as Superhuman, a name that Mehrotra says better reflects its expanding suite of products and mission to empower users.

“It was very important for the company to have a broader name because we cover so much more ground than we used to,” Mehrotra told Observer. “We wanted to be able to expand our offerings over time and still have it fit.”

If you’re attached to the name Grammarly, don’t fret. The company’s popular writing assistant will retain its title as one of several products under the new Superhuman umbrella. Other offerings include Coda, the collaboration platform founded by Mehrotra and acquired by Grammarly last year, and Superhuman Mail, an A.I.-powered email platform it purchased in June.

The Superhuman suite will also add a new product: Superhuman Go, an A.I. assistant capable of connecting to more than 100 apps to work across users’ documents, emails, meeting transcripts and chat threads. The tool will launch with dozens of A.I. agents designed to provide writing support and pull in real-time information from other tools. Some agents are being developed in partnership with experts, including author Kim Scott, who helped launch a “Radical Candor” agent that will help users communicate both directly and kindly.

Mehrotra likened Grammarly’s transformation to other major tech rebrands, such as Google’s restructuring under Alphabet and Facebook’s pivot to Meta. “There’s been enough cases of that being done in a way that preserved the core brand,” he said.

A Superhuman approach to A.I.

Founded in 2009, Grammarly has long used A.I. to power its grammar checking and writing assistance tools. More recently, the company has accelerated its A.I. development, adding features like A.I.-enabled citation finders, multilingual writing tools and plagiarism detection.

Unlike some A.I.-driven productivity platforms, Mehrotra said Superhuman’s tools are designed to enhance human work, not replace it. “We assist you in many different ways, but at the end of the day, you actually publish the article, you post the blog, you submit the essay,” he said. “We’re continuing that with all of our products.”

Superhuman Go is already gaining traction in education. Arizona State University announced today (Oct. 30) that it will deploy the A.I. assistant to help address tool fragmentation and improve student support. Though the university had already implemented various A.I. tools, Mehrotra said it chose Superhuman to unify those systems and make them easier for students and faculty to use.