Heineken Joins A.I. Companionship Debate With Ad Promoting Real Friends

What does Heineken, the 160-year-old Dutch brewing company, have in common with San Francisco-based tech startup Friend? Both have jumped into a raucous debate over A.I. companionship—using tongue-in-cheek advertisements plastered across New York City to make their point.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

In August, Friend launched a $1 million subway campaign promoting its wearable A.I. necklace as a reliable “friend.” The backlash was fast and furious. New Yorkers responded with graffiti accusing the company of “profiting off of loneliness” and encouraging “surveillance capitalism.”

As it turns out, Heineken had something to say about the campaign, too. “The best way to make a friend is over a beer,” reads a new ad from the brewer that showcases a beer opener necklace bearing a striking resemblance to Friend’s $129 plastic pendant.

The beer maker reacted within days of seeing Friend’s posters, said Guilherme de Marchi Retz, marketing vice president for Heineken USA. “As conversations around A.I. companionship took off, we saw an opportunity to engage playfully with the topic,” he told Observer via email.

Heineken’s ad, now featured in New York City’s Bryant Park, has so far received “overwhelmingly positive” reactions, according to De Marchi Retz, who added that the campaign’s social media engagement rates are “well above average for similar topical activities.”

Avi Schiffmann, the 22-year-old founder and CEO of Friend, seemed more amused than offended. “It seems pretty cool to see such a legacy brand comment on a startup, let alone an A.I. wearable thing,” he told Observer. “Never seen that before.”

Heineken itself isn’t necessarily anti-A.I. In fact, the company has steadily integrated the technology in recent years in an effort to boost internal workflows, from logistics and sales forecasting to promotional spending.

Where it draws the line, however, is when technology begins to erode human connection. Heineken’s latest campaign doubles down on its broader mission to promote real-world interactions over digital dependence—a goal it has championed since launching its “Social Off Socials” initiative earlier this year. That effort was backed by research showing that 52 percent of adults feel overwhelmed by the pressure to keep up with social media.

To further that message, Heineken has rolled out playful tech experiments, including a prototype phone case that flips a device upside down whenever someone says “cheers.” Last year, it also teamed up with streetwear brand Bodega to release a minimalist smartphone focused only on essential functions like calling—no apps, no camera.

“Research shows people are socializing less than they did a decade ago, and younger generations are feeling socially drained by digital engagement,” said De Marchi Retz. “This moment allowed us to bring the message to life in a fresh, relevant way and reinforces Heineken’s mission to make social life more refreshing, online and off.”