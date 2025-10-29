Observer’s Guide to This Year’s Must-Visit November Art Fairs

The big November art fair news actually broke in July, when the Art Dealers Association of America announced that it was canceling the 2025 edition of its annual fair, known simply as The Art Show, leaving Henry Street Settlement briefly in the lurch until Independent Art Fair swooped in. Traditionally, November is one of the quieter stretches on the global art fair calendar, largely because its lineup is so geographically dispersed, with events spread across Europe, Asia and beyond. Still, the month offers gems closer to home—Salon Art + Design returns to New York this month, while Umbrella Art Fair lands in D.C.—and further afield, as NOMAD makes its Abu Dhabi debut to coincide with Abu Dhabi Art—which will officially rebrand as Frieze Abu Dhabi in 2026. So while November may appear deceptively calm, the die-hard globetrotters who insist on catching every fair before descending on Miami in December will find plenty to keep their calendars—and passports—busy. Whether you’re staying close to home to rest up for the sensory overload of Magic City’s art week or plotting a month-long cultural circuit abroad, Observer’s guide to November’s art fairs will help you craft the ideal itinerary.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Artissima 2025

October 31 – November 2

Founded in 1994, Artissima at the Oval Lingotto in Turin is probably Italy’s most prominent contemporary art fair, and it has a well-deserved reputation for combining a robust commercial platform with experimentation and a focus on curators. The fair’s theme for 2025, Operating Manual for Spaceship Earth, was inspired by the visionary thinking of Buckminster Fuller. Directed by Luigi Fassi, the 32nd edition of the fair brings together 176 galleries from Italy and abroad, including 63 monographic presentations, in four main sections—Main, New Entries, Monologue/Dialogue and Art Spaces & Editions—together with the curated sections Present Future, Back to the Future and Disegni.

ART COLOGNE 2025

November 6-9

ART COLOGNE bills itself as both the first art fair in the world and the “most important industry meeting point for galleries and institutions in Germany.” It was founded by gallerists Hein Stünke and Rudolf Zwirner way back in 1967 (then called Kunstmarkt Köln) to introduce young German artists to an international audience. In 2023, the fair attracted around 45,000 visitors, there to see work brought by 170 exhibitors from around the world. The 58th edition of ART COLOGNE will see 167 galleries mounting booths across the Contemporary Art, Modern Art, and Neumarkt sectors. “I think 167 participants is a good size,” said artistic director Daniel Hug. “That’s also how big the fair was in 1968, when ART COLOGNE was viewed as the most important art fair in the world.” At the fair for the first time are The Pill from Istanbul, with works by Nil Yalter and Özlem Altin, Italy’s gallery zaza’, presenting works by Emanuele Marcuccio and Lydia Ourahmane, and The Stable from S-chanf in the Canton of Grisons, Switzerland, with works by Patrick Salutt and Yves Scherer, among others.

ART X Lagos 2025

November 6-9

Since its launch in 2016, ART X Lagos has become one of the leading international art fairs in West Africa, creating a platform to showcase and uplift the contemporary culture of Africa. Under the leadership of founding director Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, ART X Lagos will return to the Federal Palace of Victoria Island in Lagos with a dynamic, multidisciplinary program. Alongside artist and gallery exhibitions, supporting programming will include ART X Live!, presenting both artistic and musical performances, ART X Cinema, dedicated to artistic independent African filmmaking, and ART X Talks, a series of conversations and panels featuring some of the most forward-thinking African and diasporic talents.

The Other Art Fair Brooklyn 2025

November 6-9

The Other Art Fair Brooklyn returns for yet another edition this month, once again positioning itself as the friendly counterpoint to the city’s more formal art fairs. Presented by Saatchi Art and staged at ZeroSpace in Gowanus, the fair keeps its focus on accessibility, listing prices up front and giving collectors the chance to connect directly with over 125 artists working across documentary photography, embroidery, illustration and more. Beyond the booths, this fair’s lineup leans heavily into experiences; we’re looking forward to sets by DJ Crystal Queer and the Blind Date with an Artwork section (wrapped pieces for $200 or less). As always, the fair’s late-night events bring a lively edge, with music, custom portrait sessions and more.

Affordable Art Fair Sydney 2025

November 6-9

If you’re a novice collector and want to ease in, there’s no better fair than Affordable Art Fair. Launched in 1999 in London’s Battersea Park by Will Ramsay, this art fair takes its mission of democratizing the art market seriously by making contemporary art accessible and affordable to a wider audience through lower prices and installment-based payment plans. While the Affordable Art Fair fairs (held in numerous locations in the U.S., Australia, Asia and Europe) don’t typically feature “celebrity” artists, they do limit what’s on the walls to AUD$10,000 or less. This year, Affordable Art Fair Sydney will be staged in its new home in the iconic arts precinct at Carriageworks with sixty-seven galleries, primarily from Australia, but Peru, Shanghai and South Korea are also represented.

Salon Art + Design 2025

November 6-10

Salon Art + Design is returning to the Park Avenue Armory in New York City for its 14th edition. When asked what we can expect this year, executive director Nicky Dessources told Observer, “This year’s edition of Salon Art + Design feels especially exciting as we welcome back some of the fair’s most beloved galleries and celebrate them alongside inspiring new exhibitors from around the country and the world. Even as the cultural landscape evolves, the spirit that defines Salon—one of discovery, creativity and community—remains ever-present. It’s what makes Salon such a singular and enduring gathering place for art and design.” This fair is rightly lauded for both its vibe and the highly curated boutique selection of fine art, designer furniture and fine glass and ceramics that is anything but fussy.

Paris Photo 2025

November 13-16

The Grand Palais, which proved such a magnificent venue for Art Basel Paris, will also host Paris Photo, which is bringing 222 exhibitors (179 galleries and 43 publishers from 33 countries) to Paris for its 28th edition. “Bolder, more diverse and more international, this edition brings together galleries and artists from every continent, confirming Paris’s central role as a place for showcasing, reflecting on and promoting the medium,” Florence Bourgeois, director of Paris Photo, said in a statement. This edition welcomes major new galleries as well as returning ones, including Eva Presenhuber (Zurich, Vienna, New York), Peter Kilchmann (Zurich), Richard Saltoun (London), Rose Gallery (Los Angeles), Papillon (Paris) and Poggi (Paris). These will be joined by Vadehra Art (New Delhi), Ayyam Gallery (Dubai) and Hafez Gallery (Jeddah). For the third year, Nina Roehrs is curating the Digital sector, which will host galleries including Heft (New York), Nagel Draxler (Berlin, Cologne, Meseberg) and Office Impart (Berlin).

Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair 2025

November 13-16

This year, ​​Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair marks its 10th anniversary with a special celebratory edition. Each year, the fair draws 15,000 visitors to the historic Royal Arsenal in East London for four days of contemporary printmaking, presented by leading galleries. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, the fair offers hundreds of original artworks priced from under £100 to over £50,000. In addition to the art, there are free tours and talks for all ticket holders, as well as live music and late-night openings. Alongside the gallery presentations, as in previous years, ​​Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair will allot 50 percent of the fair’s floor space to a Curated Hang exhibition of works by over 400 emerging and independent artists carefully selected by an expert panel.

West Bund Art & Design 2025

November 13-16

West Bund Art & Design, established in 2014 in Shanghai’s revitalized West Bund waterfront district, has grown into one of Asia’s most thoughtfully positioned international combo fairs. Founded by the Chinese painter Zhou Tiehai—who remains actively involved—the fair was conceived to gather a thoughtfully curated roster of galleries from China and abroad, recognizing art and design side by side, rather than as separate silos. What sets West Bund apart is its setting: a former industrial zone along the Huangpu River that has become a cultural corridor, lending the fair an atmospheric blend of raw infrastructure and sleek presentation. Over the years, the fair has become a strategic entry point for Western galleries to engage the mainland Chinese market, and recent editions have attracted galleries from more than 20 countries in Europe, North America and Asia. In 2025, more than 100 galleries will mount booths.

Art Collaboration Kyoto 2025

November 14-16

Art Collaboration Kyoto is a “culture-forward” contemporary art fair focused on building relationships. In fact, there’s an entire section of the fair in which Japanese galleries are paired with international counterparts in shared booths, putting regional nuance and global dialogue on equal footing. This collaborative spirit spills out across Kyoto, with site-specific exhibitions unfolding in historic temples and venues rarely accessible to contemporary programming. Sadie Coles HQ brings Isabella Ducrot to Kouseiin Temple, while Kiang Malingue—debuting at the fair—presents Carrie Yamaoka.at Manshu-in. Over at Ryosokuin Temple, David Kordansky Gallery co-organizes a new show of works by Shio Kusaka and Jonas Wood. With the first official Kyoto Art Month backing a constellation of parallel events—including CURATION⇄FAIR Kyoto and Art Rhizome KYOTO—the fair leans into its civic ambitions.

Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2025

November 18-21

For months, whispers swirled that Art Basel was courting Abu Dhabi Art Fair, but when push came to shove, it was Frieze that acquired Abu Dhabi Art Fair as part of a new partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the fair behemoth. This year, the fair will mount its 17th edition as planned with more than 140 participating galleries. The Frieze Abu Dhabi vision will be fully realized with next year’s edition in November 2026 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

NOMAD Abu Dhabi 2025

November 20-22

NOMAD is staging its inaugural Gulf edition in Abu Dhabi’s long-shuttered Terminal 1—a cinematic relic of late 1970s Arabian modernism designed by Paul Andreu. After years off-limits to the public, the building will be reanimated through a collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, positioning the fair as the latest cultural gesture toward cultural momentum and regional reinvention. Timed to coincide with Abu Dhabi Art, NOMAD’s arrival reinforces the UAE’s growing taste for the spectacular. This year, complimentary admission will be extended to registered guests during the public viewing days after the November 19 invite-only VIP preview.

Umbrella Art Fair 2025

November 21-23

The 5th edition of Umbrella Art Fair (“a declaration of artistic independence, a rebellion against the mundane and a celebration of the daring”) will bring over 100 local and international artists, curators and creators to D.C. for an energetic three-day event. Spanning 35,000 square feet of space at International Square, this fair offers a rich mix of local and international gallery booths, exhibitions, panel discussions, workshops and live performances. Umbrella Art Fair is refreshingly commission-free, ensuring that 100 percent of sales benefit participating artists, many of whom are women and artists of color. This year’s roster features more than 100 artists, including Autumn Spears, Rose Jaffe, Alex Solis, Tracie Ching, Jessie and Katey and Tom Kim (aka Death by Narwhals). New this year, food vendors and the restaurant and bar from buzzy food market The Square will be open for the duration of the fair. Note that while admission is free, tickets are required.

Tokyo International Art Fair 2025

November 28-29

Tokyo International Art Fair (TIAF) will stage its 8th edition this month, and it’s one to watch. Going up at Belle Salle Roppongi in the heart of Roppongi—an area synonymous with Tokyo’s vibrant art scene and home to the Mori Art Museum—the fair strikes a balance between commercial energy and cultural gravitas. The fair will bring together more than 100 artists from over 40 countries under one roof, and the format is straightforward but effective: a VIP preview on the opening evening followed by a free public day on Saturday, offering both accessibility and exclusivity. Though still young compared to established global fairs, its steady growth and strategic location reflect an ambition to carve out a lasting place in Tokyo’s and Asia’s evolving art fair landscape.

Even more November art fairs in 2025

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the November art fair calendar in 2025—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening (or opening for the first time) around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more fall art fairs you might want to check out this month.

The Others 2025 (Turin)

October 30 – November 2

Flashback Art Fair 2025 (Turin)

October 30 – November 2

PAN Amsterdam 2025

November 2-9

Discovery Art Fair 2025 (Frankfurt)

November 6-9

Art Fair East 2025

November 6-9

November 7-9

Antica Namur Fine Art Fair 2025 (Belgium)

November 8-16

Art021 Shanghai 2025

November 13-16

Paper Positions Vienna 2025

November 13-16

Mira Art Fair 2025 (France)

November 13-16

Affordable Art Fair Singapore 2025

November 13-16

Affordable Art Fair Hamburg 2025

November 13-16

November 13-17

Art Expo Algarve 2025 (Portugal)

November 14-16

art3F Mulhouse 2025 (France)

November 14-16

November 14-16

Arte Padova 2025 (Italy)

November 14-17

Manchester Art Fair 2025

November 20-23

INC Art Fair 2025 (Bodensee)

November 21-23

Arte in Nuvola 2025 (Rome)

November 21-23

art3F Bruxelles 2025 (Belgium)

November 21-23

art3F Marseille 2025

November 28-30