OpenAI’s newest video generator, Sora 2, is rapidly reshaping the social media landscape. Released on Sept. 30, the text-to-video model lets users create short, vertical clips of virtually anything and then share, remix and interact with other users’ videos in a way that feels closer to TikTok than to traditional A.I. tools. Sora has quickly topped Apple’s App Store charts, surpassing TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and even OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Unlike rival A.I. video generators from Google or Meta, which are embedded within existing products, Sora was designed from the start as a social app. Its standout feature, “cameos,” allows users to insert themselves into other people’s videos, while its algorithm-driven feed encourages collaboration and co-creation rather than passive scrolling.

The reception has been divided. Critics say Sora signals the “slop-ification” of social media, with Vox calling it an “unholy abomination.” Others have praised its technical prowess, and many have compared it to TikTok for its familiar vertical feed and swipe-to-scroll navigation.

Ken Jon Miyachi, co-founder and CEO at A.I. detection company BitMind, predicts that Sora will soon drive personalized video consumption, referencing its cameo feature as a key strength. “Creators will increasingly use it for custom content, with A.I.-generated videos surpassing 50 percent of social media content within a few years,” he told Observer.

Sora operates as a standalone A.I. social app—a distinct approach from its competitors. Less than two weeks ago, Meta introduced an A.I. video generation and sharing feature, Vibes, to its suite of social apps. Vibes is powered by the technology of Meta’s partners, Midjourney and Black Forest Labs. Google, meanwhile, announced plans to integrate Veo 3, its own video generation model, into YouTube. Both tools allow users to make short-form clips, but Google has positioned Veo 3 as a filmmaker’s companion rather than a social product.

Sora 2 spurs copyright and authenticity panic

OpenAI has taken a trial-and-error approach to product launches, and Sora is no different. To give users access to a wide range of characters, the company initially allowed copyrighted material by default—requiring IP holders to opt out if they didn’t want their work used. The policy sparked immediate backlash. Disney opted out almost right away, and Nintendo, the owner of franchises like Mario and Pokémon, issued a statement saying, “Whether generative A.I. is involved or not, we will continue to take necessary actions against infringement of our intellectual property rights.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later reversed course, saying rightsholders must now opt in and hinting at future revenue-sharing models. He defended early use of copyrighted content by comparing it to “interactive fan fiction.”

Beyond copyright disputes, Sora also faces challenges around safety and authenticity. While public figures and IP are off-limits unless rights holders approve their use, deceased celebrities remain fair game, and users’ likenesses can be reused once they enable cameos—unless they restrict that in settings. Journalist Taylor Lorenz reported that her stalker used Sora to generate A.I. deepfakes of her. Although the app allows takedown requests, she said the harm was already done.

“You never know if what you’re seeing is real or not,” Ben Colman, CEO of deepfake detection company Reality Defender, told Observer. Sora is far from the first social app to house misinformation, but a platform based solely on generative A.I. poses plenty of new risks.

Despite the controversy, Sora’s rollout echoes that of ChatGPT. When OpenAI launched its chatbot in 2022, it dazzled users, worried technologists and occasionally dispensed dubious advice. Three years later, ChatGPT dominates productivity apps with more than 800 million weekly users. While OpenAI’s approach may be messy, the company has repeatedly proved it can sustain products that redefine their categories. “A.I.-generated content is already the norm,” said Colman, suggesting that Sora—and other A.I. video apps—are here to stay.