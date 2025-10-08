Recorded Dreams: Inside Portia Zvavahera’s Hypnotic Visions

Deeply influenced by her Shona heritage and Christian faith, artist Portia Zvavahera’s work explores the realm of dreams. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, where she is based, she consigns and translates her powerful dreams and spiritual beliefs into large-scale, visually captivating artworks that often feature spectral characters and symbolic animals. Her paintings are richly constructed, blending techniques such as batik and printmaking often found in Zimbabwean textile design. The works form a vision into otherworldly realities, interrogating themes such as family, community, faith, metamorphosis and protection.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Zvavahera has gained international recognition—she represented Zimbabwe at the 2013 Venice Biennale, “The Encyclopedic Palace,” and her works in the 2022 Venice Biennale, “The Milk of Dreams,” positioned her in the lineage of women Surrealists and their contemporary legacies. She joined David Zwirner in 2021 in collaboration with Stevenson gallery. And her works have been presented in solo shows in France, the United Kingdom and Germany this year alone, with an upcoming show at David Zwirner Los Angeles opening in November.

Observer caught up with Zvavahera on the occasion of the opening of her solo show at ICA Boston, “Hidden Battles / Hondo dzakavanzika,” which has works from 2021 to 2025 and is on through January 19, 2026. It’s her first solo museum exhibition in the United States.

The title of your new show suggests the possibility of confronting and healing. Could you unpack for us the personal, collective and symbolic significance of these invisible struggles and how they have come together through the works presented at ICA Boston?

Looking back at my work from where I started to where I’m going, I’m always in battles. I’m always fighting for my life, fighting for my children, fighting for my parents, fighting for the people around me, in a spiritual sense. These are the battles that I’m talking about, but you can’t physically see them because they’re hidden in the spiritual world. They come to me when I sleep—sometimes from bad dreams, bad energies, or when you hear somebody’s not feeling well. Sometimes the dreams are related to my daughter or my family. These are the spiritual battles that I’m talking about, the hidden battles that we don’t see.

Your new paintings for this exhibition have more overt symbolism. Can you expand on the meaning behind them?

The two-headed snake you see in Kuriwa hupenyu is significant because I saw it on my way to visit my grandmother, who was unwell at the time. In our culture, it’s not a good thing to see this two-headed snake. It means death. It’s not something you’re supposed to see. And the trees in Hondo yakatarisana naambuya symbolize life, physically and spiritually. They provide the oxygen that we breathe, and in my imagination, our spirits and souls are connected to them when we physically leave this world.

Surrealism celebrated its hundredth anniversary last year. How do you relate to the movement’s legacies and influences, particularly as it celebrated dreams as a creative force and gateway into the unspoken and unknown?

For me, painting is a way to record dreams. When I was a child, I used to sit with my grandmother, my mother and sometimes my father, and exchange stories about our dreams and the worlds within them. In my journey as an artist, I decided that I wouldn’t let my dreams just go away and be forgotten. I thought: why not record them by painting? For me, painting my dreams is not just a healing process but a process of documentation. Especially when I look back on previous paintings with hindsight, I recognize that I am recording my future in a way. Whether this relates to Surrealism, I don’t know, but painting is my solution for understanding my recurring dreams.

Can you walk us through the different animals featured in the show and their meanings in your dream world?

The bad spirits and energies that I am battling in my dreams are crystallized into physical forms of animals, like rats and snakes, in my paintings. The use of animals is inspired by a story in the Bible where Jesus is confronted by a man possessed by demons, who asks Jesus to remove the bad spirits and transfer them to a nearby group of pigs.

Can you tell us a bit more about the “victory” painting you often include to finish a show or series?

Whenever I am doing a series or preparing for a show, I always have a victory painting. They tend to be records of when I feel like I have conquered something that I’m going through. The victory painting isn’t something that I just paint; it has to come from an experience and a personal win.

What role does color play in your creative process? You’ve mentioned that you experience monochromatic dreams, yet your palette is often saturated with rich plum, vibrant burgundy and other hypnotizing hues.

In all honesty, I have no idea where color comes from or its role in my creative process. When I am in the studio, I want to bring out the emotion and feeling from the specific dream I am painting, so the colors are instinctive rather than purposeful symbolism. I am sure there is somebody who can look at my paintings and define a meaning behind my color selection and apply a language to it, but I don’t have an explanation of my own.

You’re based in Harare, Zimbabwe. There are a number of exciting artists, galleries and fairs picking up there that perhaps a lot of U.S. collectors are not yet aware of. What do you feel is still lacking to increase the visibility of the local art scene abroad? What’s your top not-to-miss recommendation for an art lover visiting Harare?

Raphael Chikukwa is doing a lot for the art scene here. He was the founding curator of the Zimbabwe Pavilion in Venice in 2011 and started the conversation between Venice and Zimbabwe, which is such a big platform for visibility. But if anyone is coming to Harare, I recommend visiting the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, where Raphael is also the director.

More Arts interviews