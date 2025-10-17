10 Major Foundations Pledge $500M to Keep A.I. Focused on Humanity

Some of the nation’s largest philanthropic players are banding together with one goal in mind: ensuring Silicon Valley isn’t the only force shaping how A.I. impacts society as the technology becomes increasingly embedded in areas like labor, education and art. The new initiative, called Humanity AI, will see ten foundations commit at least $500 million over the next five years to that mission.

Humanity AI will be co-chaired by the Omidyar Network, a philanthropic venture established by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar that has committed nearly $2 billion over the past 21 years, and the 55-year-old MacArthur Foundation, which has awarded more than $8.27 billion to some 10,000 recipients since its establishment.

“The message I want to resonate far and wide is this: A.I. is not destiny, it is design,” said Michele Jawando, president of the Omidyar Network, in a statement. “The decisions we make now about who builds A.I., who benefits from it, and whose values shape it will determine whether it amplifies human needs or erodes them.”

Foundations joining the coalition must commit to making grants in at least one of Humanity AI’s five priority areas: equipping workers for an A.I.-driven economy; protecting artists from theft; addressing security risks in sectors such as climate and energy; promoting democracy; and supporting thoughtful integration of A.I. in education.

A pooled fund of grants will be managed by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, which expects to begin distributing funds early next year.

The initiative’s wide-ranging goals are reflected in its diverse roster of members. The Mellon Foundation, for instance, is known for championing the arts and humanities; the Kapor Foundation focuses on making the tech ecosystem more equitable; and the Lumina Foundation works to boost U.S. economic prosperity through education. Other founding members include the Doris Duke Foundation, Ford Foundation, Siegel Family Endowment and David and Lucile Packard Foundation.

This isn’t the first time major U.S. foundations have teamed up to mitigate A.I.’s risks. In 2023, several of Humanity AI’s current members—including the Omidyar Network, MacArthur Foundation and Ford Foundation—launched a $200 million initiative aimed at funding A.I. projects that promote the public interest and responsible use.

More recently, in July, a separate philanthropic coalition led by billionaires Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer and Charles Koch announced NextLadder Ventures, a $1 billion initiative to use emerging technologies to expand economic opportunity. That effort will prioritize providing A.I.-based tools to frontline workers and people facing job or housing instability.

Humanity AI, meanwhile, hopes to grow its coalition in the coming months. “The stakes are too high to defer decisions to a handful of companies and leaders within them,” said John Palfrey, president of the MacArthur Foundation, in a statement. “Humanity AI seeks to shift that dynamic by resourcing technologists, researchers and advocates who are united by a shared vision of ensuring A.I. is a force for good, putting people and the planet first.”