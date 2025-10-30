Tinder Embraces A.I. to Make Dating More Human, Not More Artificial

Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app with more than 50 million monthly users, could have easily ventured into A.I. companionship—but chose not to. “We thought about it a lot, [but ultimately decided] to help people connect in the real world, human to human,” said Mark Kantor, head of product at Tinder, while speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 yesterday (Oct. 29).

To that end, Tinder has been gradually integrating A.I. across its platform, from improving personalized recommendations to streamlining profile setup. Its latest update, Face Check, uses facial recognition to verify user identities. Users are required to upload short video selfies to confirm they match the photos on their profiles. The tool targets three main issues: reducing bots, confirming user authenticity, and preventing duplicate accounts.

“These are three really critical things that previously we didn’t have,” said Kantor, noting that Face Check has already cut down bots and bad actors by 60 percent in recent months. “If you don’t trust that the people you see are real and well intentioned, then you’re clearly not going to have a good experience.”

The feature, already required in California and several other countries, will soon expand across the U.S.

Tinder is also testing an A.I. feature in New Zealand and Australia that poses daily questions to users to better understand their dating preferences. If members dislike their match suggestions, they can give feedback that helps refine future recommendations over time.

A.I. is also simplifying the onboarding process. Instead of spending up to 30 minutes building a profile, users can now allow Tinder’s algorithm to scan their camera roll (with consent) and suggest their best photos, Kantor said.

A.I.’s role in relationships has been a subject of controversy. Developers like OpenAI have introduced parental controls following concerns about minors interacting with chatbots, while A.I. companionship apps have faced backlash for exploiting loneliness and enabling unhealthy attachments. Earlier this month, Senators Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, and Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, introduced a bipartisan bill to restrict such virtual companion technologies, especially for young users.

Tinder’s embrace of A.I. isn’t about keeping users glued to the app—it’s about helping them find matches faster. Kantor said Tinder measures success not by screen time but by fewer swipes, aiming to reduce them by a third. “We actually want to get to the point where you’re swiping less for that positive outcome,” he said.

That might sound counterintuitive for a company living on user engagement, but Kantor isn’t concerned. “I think if people know they can come to the app on a Monday and get a great date by Friday, I think they’ll spread the word,” he said. “We won’t have to market it at all—it’ll be amazing.”

Rival dating apps are making similar moves. Hinge uses A.I. to identify profile pictures most likely to receive likes, while Bumble’s A.I.-driven safety tools automatically detect and blur explicit images.