United CEO Scott Kirby Doubles Down on Brand Loyalty Amid Shutdown

United Airlines, which has increasingly tapped into premium offerings and brand-loyalty programs, expects surging revenue in these areas to deliver a strong finish to 2025—so long as the ongoing government shutdown doesn’t dampen travel demand.

During United’s third-quarter earnings call today (Oct. 16), CEO Scott Kirby told analysts that the airline’s cancellation rates and on-time performance have remained steady so far. “There hasn’t really been a measurable impact in the first couple of weeks of October. [But] the longer this drags on, obviously the risks will grow on both of those points, so I hope our politicians will figure out how to get in a room, compromise and get something done,” he said.

The shutdown, now in its third week, is disrupting flights nationwide due to staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The shutdown has placed added strain on air traffic controllers, many of whom are expected to work with reduced or no pay until the government reopens.

Kirby said most controllers continue to show up for duty, but warned that a prolonged shutdown would eventually take a toll. “Every day that goes by, the risk to the U.S. economy grows. I hope we will avoid an unforced error here,” he said.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian raised similar concerns last week, cautioning that “cracks will soon emerge” if the shutdown isn’t resolved “beyond another 10 days or so.”

United and Delta pivot to premium offerings

United and Delta—the nation’s two largest airlines by market capitalization—are better positioned than most to weather potential turbulence. Both carriers have surged ahead of rivals by doubling down on premium seats and cultivating customer loyalty.

Between July and September, United reported $15.2 billion in revenue, up 2.6 percent year-over-year but slightly below analyst expectations. Net income came in at $949 million, a modest 1 percent decline. A bright spot is the premium cabins, where revenue rose 6 percent, while loyalty program revenue jumped 9 percent from a year ago. The company expects that loyalty-driven momentum will help it post record-high operating revenue in the final quarter of 2025.

To sustain that growth, United plans to invest more than $1 billion next year in enhancing its customer experience. The upgrades include adding more seatback screens and extra legroom, increasing food spending by 25 percent and equipping its entire fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink wifi by 2027.

Delta has already benefited from a pivot to luxury. The airline reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit earlier this month and expects its premium cabins to surpass economy-class sales for the first time next year.

Kirby said United’s success reflects a long-term bet on a fundamental shift in traveler behavior. For decades, he noted, airlines were viewed as interchangeable commodities mainly chosen on price and schedule. But as most carriers now offer comparable routes and fares, loyalty and brand differentiation have become the new battleground.

“What we’ve proven, and continue to prove in the last few years, is that it is possible to transform into a brand-loyal airline,” he said.