From Algorithms to Accessibility: What Writers Can Actually Learn from A.I.

Large language models have become some of the most accessible writers on the internet. While their facts might be questionable and their sources non-existent, their formatting is often spot-on. They use clear headings, break up dense text with well-structured paragraphs and write in plain language that’s easy to scan and understand. In many ways, they’ve operationalized accessibility, not by intent, but by design.

We’re not talking about the bloated slop that manages to take 300 words to not say very much, peppered with emojis and broken up into 10-word sentences. Accessible writing means content that works for everyone, including people with disabilities, different reading levels and varied ways of processing information. It includes formatting that supports screen readers and other assistive technologies. But accessible writing isn’t just about compliance with guidelines. It’s about making your message clear and usable for the widest possible audience. That’s where A.I. accidentally points us back to the fundamentals of good communication: clarity and structure.

This presents an interesting opportunity for businesses. What if we combined A.I.’s knack for accessible formatting with human judgment to fact-check, cite real sources and apply subject matter expertise? Used thoughtfully, A.I. can become a digital writing coach, one that reinforces readability habits too many communicators have forgotten.

A.I. knows how to make text readable

When asked to explain something complex, A.I. tools tend to instinctively follow some best practices: They break up long chunks of text, use simple words and organize information with clear headings. Research from the Nielsen Norman Group shows that most people scan webpages rather than reading every word. A.I. seems to understand this and writes accordingly, mirroring the principles of web writing and even adapting to accessibility guidelines when prompted.

It uses descriptive headings, logical flow and digestible chunks of information. When it needs to explain something complex, it breaks the information into smaller pieces instead of cramming everything into one big block of text. These aren’t new techniques, but they’re fundamentals many human writers forget—or never mastered in the first place. It’s ironic that machines have internalized principles humans designed to connect better with other humans, and now remind us how to use them.

Where A.I. goes wrong

Good formatting, however, can’t make up for bad information. A.I. tools confidently present false facts, outdated statistics or invented sources that may sound credible but are not. They also misuse tone and context, missing cues about industry, audience or intent. You may also have noticed a proliferation of emojis in A.I.-generated content. While an occasional emoji can add clarity, excessive use disrupts screen readers and distracts from meaning. And because A.I. doesn’t understand empathy, cultural nuance or emotional weight, it can misfire badly on sensitive topics. This means it might suggest the wrong tone or use examples that don’t make sense for your situation.

Without human input, A.I. writing also tends to sound generic and boring. You may be able to cover this up with prompts, providing context through uploads, configuring in-house tools or utilizing techniques like retrieval augmented generation (RAG). But truly knowing your audience requires doing your research. A.I. doesn’t know—it predicts. It generates what seems plausible based on existing text, not what’s true or contextually appropriate. That’s why human oversight remains essential, especially for topics that require sensitivity or expertise. A.I. can simulate voice, but humans must provide meaning.

How to copy A.I.’s best habits

Smart communicators can borrow A.I.’s structural habits while correcting its weaknesses. A.I. tends to start with the big picture, break topics into logical sections and close with key takeaways. Human writers can do the same: lead with the most important information, make sure each section flows logically into the next and end with clear conclusions or next steps so readers know what to do with the information. Make writing more scannable. Write headings that double as mini-summaries. Put important points at the start of paragraphs. Use bold text sparingly to emphasize key terms, and break out lists embedded into paragraphs into actually bulleted or numbered lists for easier reading.

A.I. tools default to short sentences and plain words, which makes content easier to read for everyone. The Plain Language Association International defines plain language as communication that’s clear, concise and structured so readers can easily find and use the information. However, if your posts are compiled entirely of 10-word sentences, they can feel disjointed and harder to read. Aim for sentences no longer than 20 words, and one main idea per paragraph, but vary rhythm and length to keep the writing natural. Strong writing, like great accessibility, is about rhythm as much as structure.

This doesn’t mean making your content less intelligent. It means making it easier to understand without losing important details. A.I. shows that you can often explain complex ideas more clearly with simpler words and sentence structures. Accessibility and sophistication aren’t opposites. The best communicators balance both.

What humans bring that A.I. can’t

A.I. can model clean structure, but it can’t replicate credibility. Human communicators bring what algorithms can’t: discernment, context and accountability. Facts must be verified, sources must be real and nuance must be earned. Every claim should trace back to verifiable research, official statements or firsthand reporting, something no large language model can guarantee. Humans can also do something machines can’t: read between the lines. You know your audience’s expectations, sensitivities and levels of understanding. You can shift tone and emphasis to meet readers where they are.

And where A.I. tools mimic knowledge, professionals apply it. You can situate facts within their industry context, connect them to current debates and ensure alignment with organizational voice and purpose. Human expertise is what turns accessible writing into authoritative communication. A.I. gives us accessible structure, but humans give it weight and meaning.

Putting it into practice

To use A.I.’s formatting strengths without losing human oversight, start by treating it like a scaffolding tool instead of a ghostwriter. Generate a draft to see how A.I. organizes information, then rebuild it with verified facts, credible sources and your own analysis. Don’t lift phrasing or paragraphs wholesale, but study how it organizes ideas and adapts clarity to your own authentic voice.

Make content scan-friendly. Ensure headers and takeaways are visible at a glance and that readers can absorb your message quickly. Use readability tools like the Hemingway Editor to spot tangled sentences and unnecessary jargon. Every statistic, claim or insight should be grounded in evidence that readers can trace and trust. Include citations, link to primary sources and make sure your content meets Web Content Accessibility Guidelines so it works for everyone, including people with disabilities.

A.I. has inadvertently become a teacher of clearer writing. But it also spams the internet with content that looks polished while not saying much at all. Readable nonsense is still nonsense.

By studying how these tools structure information and break down complex topics, communicators can refine their own craft, then layer in the nuance, credibility and strategic intent that only humans can provide. The result is writing that’s both easy to read and worth reading. You get A.I.’s formatting strengths combined with human expertise and accountability. In a landscape flooded with shallow content, this combination becomes your competitive edge. Instead of seeing A.I. as competition, the smartest communicators will learn from it, treating it as an unexpected teacher in the art of clear, inclusive writing.