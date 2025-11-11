11 Executives Driving Anthropic’s Meteoric Rise in the A.I. Boom

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude family of A.I. models, has moved with remarkable speed since its founding in 2021. In recent months, its high-velocity growth has been accompanied by a wave of high-profile hires, including Rahul Patil as chief technology officer (joining from Stripe) and Vitaly Gudanets as chief information security officer (joining from Netflix).

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains a dominant choice for personal use, Anthropic’s Claude models, including its latest release, Claude Opus 4.5, now lead the enterprise large language model market with a 32 percent share. The company has raised multiple funding rounds this year alone, leaping from a $61.5 billion valuation in March to $183 billion in September and then $350 billion this month, following major deals with Nvidia and Microsoft.

Anthropic is widely viewed as a safer, more research-focused alternative to its commercialization-driven peers, emphasizing interpretability, steerability and alignment with human values as core principles in its model development.

Anthropic was founded by seven former OpenAI employees. Established as a public benefit corporation, it has since assembled a leadership roster drawn from companies like Netflix, Instagram and Stripe.

Here are 11 notable executives leading Anthropic today, along with other key figures:

Dario Amodei, CEO & Co-founder

Dario Amodei co-founded Anthropic in February 2021 after serving as a vice president of research at OpenAI. Before that, he worked as a senior research scientist at Google. His work has been central to advancing techniques that use human feedback to train A.I. systems.

Amodei left OpenAI with six colleagues over disagreements around A.I. safety, a split that ultimately led to Anthropic’s creation. In November 2023, he rejected a proposal for OpenAI and Anthropic to merge, signaling the company’s commitment to an independent research agenda.

Daniela Amodei, President & Co-founder

Daniela Amodei is Dario Amodei’s sister. She was formerly vice president of safety and policy at OpenAI, where she focused on risk mitigation and operational oversight. Before entering the A.I. sector, she transitioned from a path in campaign politics to leadership roles in tech, ultimately joining Stripe as a risk manager.

At Anthropic, she oversees core operations, with senior leaders, including CTO Rahul Patil and chief architect Sam McCandlish, reporting directly to her.

Mike Krieger, Chief Product Officer

Mike Krieger is one of the two co-founders of Instagram. He served as the platform’s chief technology officer through its explosive growth. After leaving in 2018, he and the other Instagram co-founder, Kevin Systrom, launched a personalized news app called Artifact in 2021. Artifact was sold to Yahoo in April 2024, and Krieger joined Anthropic the following month.

Rahul Patil, Chief Technology Officer

Rahul Patil joined Anthropic as chief technology officer in October, stepping into the role previously held by chief architect Sam McCandlish. Patil comes from Stripe, where he also served as CTO, and brings deep experience leading engineering teams at companies including Microsoft, AWS and Oracle.

He now oversees Anthropic’s full engineering organization and reports directly to Daniela Amodei.

Jared Kaplan, Chief Science Officer & Co-founder

Jared Kaplan, a theoretical physicist and professor at Johns Hopkins University, co-founded Anthropic after previously consulting on research at OpenAI. His academic work spans quantum field theory and machine learning, grounding his leadership of Anthropic’s scientific direction. Kaplan guides the company’s long-term research agenda and oversees foundational model development alongside other senior technical leaders.

Jan Leike, Alignment Science Lead

Jan Leike joined Anthropic after serving as co-lead of OpenAI’s superalignment team, where he focused on ensuring advanced A.I. systems remain controllable and aligned with human goals. He now leads Anthropic’s alignment science efforts, reporting to Jared Kaplan.

Leike’s current work centers on developing methods to keep increasingly capable models operating according to their intended objectives. His research aims at, in his words, “optimizing for a post-AGI future where humanity flourishes.”

Sam McCandlish, Chief Architect & Co-founder

Sam McCandlish holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from Stanford, and his scholarly work has garnered over 100,000 citations. He is one of the seven former OpenAI employees who left to found Anthropic.

At Anthropic, McCandlish focuses on model training and large-scale systems development. He previously served as the company’s chief technology officer before transitioning into his current role, reporting to Daniela Amodei.

Tom Brown, Chief Compute Officer & Co-founder

Tom Brown co-founded Anthropic after leading the research engineering team behind GPT-3 at OpenAI. A self-taught engineer, he played a pivotal role in building the modern era of large-scale compute systems. Brown now oversees Anthropic’s compute infrastructure, a task described by Y Combinator as “humanity’s largest infrastructure buildout ever.”

Vitaly Gudanets, Chief Information Security Officer

Vitaly Gudanets joined Anthropic as chief information security officer in September. He previously held the same role at Netflix, where he oversaw security strategy during the company’s global expansion.

In addition to his position at Anthropic, Gudanets serves as an operating partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, advising portfolio companies on cybersecurity and organizational resilience.

Jack Clark, Head of Policy & Co-founder

Jack Clark co-founded Anthropic after serving as policy director at OpenAI, where he helped shape the organization’s early approach to A.I. governance. Before entering the policy side of the industry, Clark was a technology journalist at outlets including Bloomberg and authored the long-running A.I. newsletter Import AI.

Clark leads Anthropic’s global policy efforts and represents the company in international discussions on safety and regulation. He currently serves as an expert for the Global Partnership on AI under the OECD.

Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer

Krishna Rao joined Anthropic after holding senior financial and strategy roles across several high-growth companies, including serving as global head of corporate and business development at Airbnb and as CFO at both Fanatics Collectibles and the healthcare payments platform Cedar.

At Anthropic, Rao oversees the company’s financial strategy and long-term planning. President Daniela Amodei has praised his “impressive history of driving strategic growth and operational excellence at innovative, mission-driven companies.”

Anthropic’s current board members and other key figures

Dario Amodei

Daniela Amodei

Yasmin Razavi: General partner at Spark Capital, which led Anthropic’s $450 million Series C in 2023

Jay Kreps: CEO of the real-time data streaming company Confluent

Reed Hastings: CEO of Netflix

Anthropic has also established the Long-Term Benefit Trust (LTBT), a separate stockholder-elected board designed to align the company’s governance with its mission of “developing and maintaining advanced A.I. for the long-term benefit of humanity.” LTBT members include: