Clare Waight Keller’s New Reformation Launch Brings Sustainable Shine to the Holidays

The holiday season is synonymous with giving, glitter and overconsumption—but it doesn’t have to be. You can still prioritize sustainability without skipping out on shopping and gifts altogether; it’s just about choosing conscious options. Clare Waight Keller, the British designer known for her work at fashion houses such as Givenchy and Chloé, is once again bringing her stylish mindfulness to Reformation. Keller and Reformation have teamed up on a second jewelry collaboration, just in time for the holiday gift-giving season.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, left Givenchy in 2020; she was most recently named creative director for Japanese brand Uniqlo. Last year, she partnered up with Reformation for the first time on a collection of 10 sustainably-made jewelry pieces with the L.A.-based brand. Now, Reformation, which released its own complete jewelry line this past September, is debuting another jewelry collection with Keller.

The 11-piece capsule collection is crafted entirely from recycled 24-karat gold and sterling silver. The drop is composed of minimalist, Art Deco-inspired everyday staples, including bangles, necklaces, earrings and rings. Pieces such as the Lillian necklace, which features a geometric pendant on a black cord, have subtle bedazzled detailing, adding a touch of shimmer without losing its simplicity.

Similar to Keller’s previous collection, all the jewelry is made entirely from recyclable metals. If you decide you’re over your bauble, you can participate in the RefRecycling program and ship it back to Reformation for a $5 credit—no landfills needed.

The pieces retail from $98 to $398, a slightly lower price point than Keller’s previous Reformation release, which ranged from $168 to $898. The collection is currently available online at Reformation’s site and in select stores.