Observer’s December Art Fair Calendar

December wraps the year’s art fair calendar in characteristically spectacular fashion, with Miami Art Week dominating the month, and Art Basel—along with its unmistakable, celebrity-heavy energy—dominating Miami Art Week. The list of Miami Beach art fairs expands every year, although many of the so-called satellite fairs have been in Miami far longer than the mega-fair itself. The lone European fair on this list takes place mid-month, after which art insiders take a well-deserved break before 2026 arrives and the fair cycle begins again.

The contrast between Miami’s unabashed spectacle and the more subdued, strategically focused fairs held elsewhere during the year underscores the diverging priorities of the U.S. and international art markets—one powered by glitz, the other driven by precision and exclusivity. Don’t mistake the party atmosphere for unseriousness, however. “The fair continues to attract an exceptional volume and quality of private collectors and institutionally affiliated people,” Art Basel Miami Beach director Bridget Finn told Observer a few years back, and it’s no less true this year.

AfriKin Art 2025

November 30 – December 7

Miami’s only fair dedicated exclusively to contemporary African and African diaspora art by rising and mid-career artists, AfriKin showcases works by individual artists in presentations that weave narratives tied to each year’s central theme, creating an experience more akin to a cohesive group show.

NADA Miami 2025

December 2-6

This year’s NADA Miami will showcase a diverse selection of nearly 140 galleries, art spaces, and nonprofit organizations spanning 30 countries and 65 cities, including Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Lagos, Honolulu, Caracas and Pittsburgh. First-time exhibitors include Brigitte Mulholland (Paris), FOUNDRY SEOUL (Seoul), Post Times (New York), McLennon Pen Co. (Austin) and CASTLE (Los Angeles); as well as AKIINOUE (Tokyo) and Chilli (London) in NADA Projects.

Art Miami 2025

December 2-7

Miami’s longest-running contemporary and modern art fair (and the second most-attended fair globally), Art Miami takes place each year at One Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay. The fair’s 35th anniversary edition lineup features more than 160 galleries from 24 countries.

CONTEXT Art Miami 2025

December 2-7

CONTEXT Art Miami, the edgier sibling of the long-established and larger Art Miami, has been carving out its own space in the art world since 2012. This fair has an unpretentious vibe and each year showcases new works specifically crafted for the CONTEXT, including curatorial projects, solo artist presentations and special exhibitions.

Fridge Art Fair 2025

December 2-7

Intentionally more casual and artist-focused, the multi-venue Fridge Art Fair has a welcoming, non-intimidating atmosphere in which affordable pieces are often presented by the creators themselves. Tickets are free, and the year’s theme—“Faith, Freedom and Careless Whispers: The George Michael Experience” for 2025”—is always a delight.

SCOPE Art Show 2025

December 2-7

This year, SCOPE Art Show is returning during Miami Art Week with not just visual art but also multi-disciplinary/experiential programming across design, music, technology, wellness and hospitality. Both a fair and an incubator for contemporary art, SCOPE is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a lineup of more than 80 international galleries and a program of immersive installations, panel discussions and artistic events.

PRIZM 2025

December 3-5

This year, PRIZM will be a little different. The 13th edition will offer a series of in-person experiences designed to promote connection, including a keynote panel conversation on the future of the arts ecosystem and cultural stewardship, an event honoring the legacies of HBCUs as incubators of artistic excellence, the Prizm Panel Series at Soho Pool House and a virtual edition of the fair for those who can’t make it to Miami.

Design Miami 2025

December 3-7

Following another successful Paris edition, Design Miami is gearing up for its 20th anniversary fair at its historic Miami venue directly across from the convention center. The 2025 theme “Make. Believe.” is a celebration of two decades of emphasizing “the ongoing evolution of collectible design, showcasing the greatest minds of design today, and unveiling the processes driving design forward,” curatorial director Glenn Adamson said in a statement.

Untitled Art Miami Beach 2025

December 3-7

Returning to its premier beachfront position, Untitled Art’s iconic white tent with a new lineup of guest curators: Petra Cortright, Allison Glenn and Jonny Tanna with Harlesden High Street. In its ongoing mission to further support artists, this year’s fair will debut a new sector—Artist Spotlight—dedicated to in-depth solo presentations.

Aqua Art Miami 2025

December 3-7

Each year, Aqua Art Miami manages to squeeze works brought by 40 or so international galleries into the rooms and courtyard of the classic South Beach hotel. The vibe? Relaxed. The artists? Young, emerging and mid-career. “This year, we’re deepening the experience with new curatorial pairings and daily programming that spotlight the artists shaping contemporary culture,” Cordelia de Freitas, the fair’s director, said in a statement.

Art Beat Miami 2025

December 3-7

Art Beat Miami, a multi-venue Miami art fair presented by Little Haiti Optimist Club, Welcome to Little Haiti and Chefs of the Caribbean, is dedicated to showcasing emerging and renowned artists from the Caribbean and African American Diaspora around the world. Part fair and part festival, it incorporates a program of performance, music, food and fashion.

INK MIAMI ART FAIR 2025

December 3-7

INK MIAMI ART FAIR, this year celebrating its 19th anniversary, is unique among the Miami satellite art fairs in that it primarily showcases works on paper. Located in South Beach in the open-air courtyard of the Suites of Dorchester in the historical Art Deco District, the fair offers free entry to the public every day, making it an accessible highlight of Miami Art Week.

Red Dot Miami & Spectrum Miami 2025

December 3-7

As the only two fairs held in one venue—the iconic Mana Wynwood—during Miami Art Week, Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami collectively show work by more than 1,000 artists to an audience of over 40,000 international visitors and high-net-worth collectors there to interact with the sister fairs’ specially curated programming.

Feria Clandestina 2025

December 4-6

Feria Clandestina is Miami Art Week’s only community-incubator art fair—an initiative that brings together artists, galleries and independent projects to “create ecosystems that promote curatorial opportunities and cultural exchange.” The fourth edition of the fair, titled “HERE NOW | AQUÍ AHORA,” will show work by 90 local, national and international artists in 29 exhibitor spaces in the Gold Dust Motel, along with five special projects.

REVOLT Art Fair Miami 2025

December 4-6

Now in its second year, REVOLT Art Fair is coming to Ice Palace Studios in Miami with “Dual Currency: Defiance by Design,” which showcases the work of 50 Black artists as architects of cultural and economic value in both physical and digital displays. Fairgoers can look forward to immersive exhibitions, curator-led moments and a closing night celebration at REVOLT House.

Satellite Art Show 2025

December 4-7

Satellite Art Show, with its search-optimized name and history of causing mild controversy, cheekily bills itself as “the antidote to Art Basel.” Unlike some previous editions that were mounted off the beaten track, this year’s fair will take place at the Geneva Hotel—next door to Aqua Art Fair, a block from Untitled and a mere ten minutes from Art Basel proper.

Pinta Miami 2025

December 4-7

One of the few international fairs dedicated to Ibero and Latin American art, PINTA, founded in 2007, will host its fourth edition during Miami Art Week at The Hangar in Coconut Grove—a venue with historic significance, as it was the first continental naval air station in the U.S. and once served as the base of operations for Pan Am’s “flying boats.” This year, more than 35 galleries from around the globe will mount work in the fair’s three sections: Main Section, RADAR and NEXT.

Art Basel Miami Beach 2025

December 6-8

Miami Art Week big boy Art Basel Miami Beach will bring 283 galleries (including 49 first-time participants) from 43 countries to the Miami Beach Convention Center. This year’s edition highlights Latinx, Indigenous and diasporic practices while also re-examining Modernism through a trans-hemispheric lens, foregrounding “the multiplicity of American art—not as a single narrative but as a constellation of perspectives,” chief artistic officer and global director of fairs Vincenzo de Bellis, said in a statement.

Art Antwerp 2025

December 11-14

Art Antwerp, a contemporary art fair in Belgium organized by Art Brussels, is likely the only art fair around that describes itself as cheerful and convivial. That’s intentional, as “the success of Art Antwerp lies in the unique, intimate atmosphere of our boutique fair and the emphasis on creating experiences,” managing director Nele Verhaeren said in a statement. “Visitors come not only to discover art in a setting full of surprises, but also to absorb the distinctive artistic energy that defines Antwerp.” During the public days of the fair, Art Antwerp offers free guided tours open to all fairgoers with no registration required.