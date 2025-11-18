What Global Businesses Can Learn from Europe’s Long-Game Innovation

One of the most persistent myths about Europe is that it is in terminal decline. Outdated metrics, misleading headlines and internal self-doubt often fuel this perception. Yet, three leading European innovation models speak for themselves.

Real-time internet communication: We forget that Skype started it all

The original technology that laid the foundation for Skype and Zoom has strong European roots, particularly through the development of peer-to-peer (P2P) communication and audio compression technologies. Skype was founded in 2003 by a team that included Swedish entrepreneur Niklas Zennström and Danish entrepreneur Janus Friis. However, much of the core technical work was carried out by a group of Estonian developers. Estonia began positioning itself as a hub for digital innovation in the early 2000s, investing in a tech-savvy workforce and pioneering efforts in e-government and internet infrastructure.

Although Skype was acquired by eBay in 2005 and then by Microsoft in 2011, and further developed in the United States, the initial platform and core features came directly from European technological innovation. In May 2025, Microsoft announced the shutdown of Skype, which was replaced by Microsoft Teams. Zoom, while a more recent and U.S.-based platform, builds upon many of the principles and technical breakthroughs that were first introduced and tested in applications like Skype.

Airbus: A symbol of European unity and industrial ambition

Global competition between Boeing and Airbus is fierce. The jet airliner business is especially challenging because product development timelines are measured in decades rather than years. It remains to be seen how trade wars will affect the competing duo. To plan effectively, big aviation companies require an environment of long-term political and regulatory stability.

Headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands and Blagnac, France, with operations spread across several European countries, Airbus has long been at the forefront of aviation technology and industrial collaboration. Founded in 1970 as a consortium of European aerospace companies, Airbus has evolved into a symbol of European unity and industrial ambition, challenging American dominance with innovative aircraft designs and manufacturing processes.

Innovation has been the cornerstone of Airbus’s rise and sustained success. One of its most notable achievements came with the introduction of the A320 in the late 1980s, the first commercial airliner to feature a fully digital fly-by-wire control system. Airbus then pushed the boundaries of commercial aviation with the A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, designed to carry over 800 people in an all-economy configuration. Though the A380 faced challenges in terms of market fit and operating costs, its development was a monumental engineering feat, demonstrating Airbus’s capacity to execute complex, high-stakes projects. Looking ahead, Airbus has committed to developing zero-emission aircraft by the 2030s. Beyond commercial aviation, it plays a significant role in the defense and space sectors and is a leader in aerospace innovation, committed to advancing technology.

Meanwhile, Boeing—its American rival—has had more than its share of setbacks, many of which have been self-inflicted. The pandemic itself was a major setback, devastating global air travel and forcing Boeing to slash production rates, lay off thousands of employees and delay aircraft development timelines across the board. Underlying many of Boeing’s problems has been a profound cultural and managerial shift. A growing emphasis on financial performance, shareholder value and cost-cutting has been cited as contributing to a weakening of Boeing’s traditional engineering-driven ethos.

BioNTech and the Covid-19 vaccine: How European innovation saved millions of lives

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Union moved swiftly to support scientific and medical efforts to combat the crisis. Among the E.U.’s key initiatives was to provide financial backing to BioNTech, a biotechnology company founded in 2008 in Mainz, Germany, based on research by Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci.

Through the European Investment Bank, the E.U. offered BioNTech a €100 million ($115.8 million) loan guarantee to accelerate mRNA vaccine development. This early funding helped BioNTech scale up its research and manufacturing capacity at a critical moment when time was critical. Beyond direct financial support, the E.U. also fostered international cooperation by launching data-sharing platforms and digital tools to enable real-time collaboration among researchers. Cross-border innovation initiatives were rapidly promoted, creating a coordinated European research environment aimed at tackling the virus.

In Dec. 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Comirnaty received full authorization from the E.U. for individuals 16 and older. In 2021 alone, Pfizer globally delivered three billion doses of Comirnaty to 180 countries and territories. A significant portion was delivered to low- and middle-income countries, primarily through government channels, organizations like COVAX and humanitarian donations.

Myriad misperceptions

Europe’s innovation model prioritizes long-term stability over short-term disruption and is particularly strong in areas where technology intersects with social need. Social need is more relevant than ever in 2025, as rising inequality, economic insecurity and social fragmentation are destabilizing communities worldwide. Addressing these needs is crucial to restoring trust, equity and sustainable development.

Comparisons of productivity, GDP growth, labor participation, healthcare outcomes and quality of life reveal that Europe has not only held its ground but often outperforms both the U.S. and China in human development and economic efficiency. Moreover, the Trump administration’s hostility to clean energy has created a range of strategic opportunities (though not without their risks) for European leadership. While the U.S. and China may hold the lead in certain sectors of industrial innovation like A.I., the E.U. competes strongly in public sector applications of the technology. Estonia, for example, has become a global leader in digital governance and innovation.

The E.U.’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Screening Regulation serves as a framework for evaluating foreign investments that may threaten security or public order. While it doesn’t centralize decision-making at the E.U. level, it does establish a formal coordination mechanism that allows the European Commission and E.U. member states to share information and express concerns about proposed foreign investments. The final decision, however, remains with the member state where the investment is taking place.

The regulation gently encourages member states to adopt screening regimes. It targets investments in sensitive sectors considered vital to Europe’s economic resilience, national security, and strategic interests, such as A.I., semiconductors, quantum computing, telecommunications infrastructure (including 5G), cloud services, energy and biotech.

Innovation is the heartbeat of any 21st-century power, and Europe has been unfairly accused of lacking it. Patient capital, deep technical expertise and regulatory rigor are European strengths in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, materials science and quantum computing. Europe may not produce as many “unicorn” startups as the U.S., but it is a global hub of meaningful, high-impact innovation. It’s time to change the record.

SuperEurope: The Unexpected Hero of the 21st Century by Arturo Bris is out now.