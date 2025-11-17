How Luxury, Experience and Education Are Redefining the Global Bar Scene

This Q&A is part of Observer’s Expert Insights series, where industry leaders, innovators and strategists distill years of experience into direct, practical takeaways and deliver clarity on the issues shaping their industries. As director of trade advocacy at Bacardi, Adrian Biggs has spent over 15 years at the forefront of global cocktail culture, helping bartenders, brands and bars reimagine what luxury hospitality means in an age defined by experience, story and connection. From London to Miami, he’s witnessed the evolution of the modern bar from a nightlife destination to a creative, cultural touchpoint shaped as much by craft and atmosphere as what’s in the glass. Now, as bespoke experiences resurge and drinkers seek authenticity over excess, Biggs is helping steer the industry toward a more community-driven and inclusive vision of hospitality.

Bacardi’s newly released 2026 Cocktail Trends Report, which draws insights from over 11,000 consumers and thousands of bartenders worldwide, reveals a landscape where the definition of “luxury” is shifting, accelerated by younger generations. Gen Z drinkers—now stepping into greater financial independence—are reshaping expectations around when, where and why people drink. Their priorities lean toward connection, flexibility and what the report calls “playful luxury,” prompting brands to rethink the rituals of cocktail consumption. As economic pressures influence spending patterns across demographics, cocktails remain a resilient space for creativity and self-expression, with value increasingly defined by the experience surrounding the serve rather than exclusivity alone. Biggs sees opportunity in this transformation: a chance to elevate the bartender as storyteller, mentor and curator of human experience.

Several broader behavioral shifts have also emerged: earlier drinking occasions like “daycaps,” a growing appetite for small-format and low-ABV serves and a blurring line between daytime wellness-driven beverages and evening cocktails. The last year has seen a return to in-person, screen-light socializing as consumers seek out more grounded, communal moments and a growing influence of accessible training initiatives. Taken together, these trends point to a cocktail culture that adapts fluidly to people’s moods, values and lifestyles, reinforcing the role of hospitality as an engine of creativity, mentorship and genuine human connection.

You’ve spent over 15 years helping shape global cocktail culture. Looking ahead to 2026, what are the biggest shifts you’re seeing in how people define “luxury” when it comes to drinks?

Luxury is evolving from simply “top shelf” to deeply experiential, story-driven and meaningful. In our 2026 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report (released today), we highlight how luxury now means connection, craft and meaning more than mere exclusivity. Guests are seeking bars where the narrative behind the glass, the provenance of the ingredient, the bartender’s touch, the atmosphere, is as valuable as the spirit itself. After years of digital saturation, people are trading screens for shared sips, turning luxury bars into sanctuaries of presence and connection.

The report also spotlights “More is More Mixology,” a trend that celebrates indulgence as a form of joy and escape. It’s not about going over the top, but about experiences that are deliberate, sensory and memorable. From an edible parfum drifting over a cocktail to a small-batch Patrón served with a story, guests want to connect with the moment.

True luxury today sits at the intersection of authenticity and artistry. A $40 cocktail isn’t about showing off, it’s about savoring craftsmanship, local ingredients and the person behind the bar. That’s where the future of luxury is headed: from aspiration to connection.

Bacardi’s 2026 Cocktail Trends Report draws insights from more than 11,000 consumers and thousands of bartenders worldwide. What’s one finding that surprised even you?

One of the most surprising findings was how analog culture is a form of luxury. The report shows that 84 percent of consumers believe technology has made people less present, and that’s fueling a movement toward tactile, in-person experiences. Bartenders and bar owners are responding with screen-free nights, story-led menus and ritual-based serves that create space for genuine human interaction.

We see a cultural shift away from hyperconnectivity toward intentional, sensory-rich connection. From “reading room” happy hours in New York to micro-mix flights in Paris, people are embracing analog moments as emotional resets. It’s fascinating to see how Gen Z of legal drinking age and millennials are reimagining when and how they drink, favoring lighter, earlier-day indulgence, like St-Germain spritzes or Martini aperitifs, over late-night excess.

That balance between mindfulness and meaning is what surprised me most. It proves that cocktail culture isn’t retreating, it’s evolving. Even in a world full of algorithms, the bartender remains irreplaceable. I believe human connection will always be the ultimate luxury.

The word “luxury” is often associated with exclusivity, but the hospitality industry seems to be moving toward something more inclusive and experiential. How are leading brands adapting to that shift?

In 2026, destination bars are defined by storytelling, local identity and artistic expression. People are drawn to spaces that feel connected to their surroundings, where every cocktail tells a story about the place it comes from. One of my favorite bars in Miami is Bar Kaiju, perched on the second floor of a food hall in Little River, where the spirit of Japanese monsters comes alive in every cocktail.

At the same time, mixology is becoming more like art. Bars and brands are turning cocktails into showpieces through immersive experiences, creative collaborations and thoughtful design. A drink isn’t just something to sip, it’s something to experience. The best bars today create spaces where guests can slow down, appreciate the craft and feel curious about what story the bar or cocktail will tell next, enticing them to return.

How are younger consumers changing the economics of the luxury bar and spirits market?

Younger consumers, particularly Gen Z and younger millennials, are reshaping the luxury bar landscape by prioritizing experience, authenticity and mindful indulgence over mere status. They’re less interested in splurging to show off and more in drinks that fit their routines and micro-celebrations. Tusk Bar at the Evelyn Hotel in Miami serves Mini Grey Goose and Bombay Sapphire Martinis, showcasing how bars are embracing smaller-format cocktails and shareable flights to provide value while keeping experiences approachable.

The trends report shows that there’s a 26 percent global increase in drinking premium spirits, led by the 30 to 44 age group with 31 percent, signaling that younger consumers are actively driving the market toward elevated, higher-quality drinks.

Consumers now define luxury by the experience, the story behind the cocktail and the human touch of skilled bartenders—not by price. Bars and brands that combine craft, creativity and community see this approach drive loyalty, repeat visits and relevance with the next generation of luxury drinkers.

“Destination bars” are emerging as cultural hubs as much as nightlife spots. What makes a bar a true destination in 2026, and how do those experiences reshape expectations for the entire category?

Destination bars in 2026 are defined not just by their drink menu, but by the experiences they offer and the stories they tell. Patrons are seeking spaces where craft, creativity and community converge, whether through immersive cocktail presentations, artist collaborations, or interactive, shareable moments that turn a night out into a memory.

Some of my favorite destination bars that transport you to a new place include Jingle Jangle at The Dead Rabbit in New York, launching Nov. 18, transforming you into a Christmas wonderland within a traditional Irish bar. Café La Trova in Little Havana, Miami, the epitome of Old Havana, with authentic Cuban uniforms, live music and an experience that fully immerses guests in Cuba. Cure in New Orleans is worth the drive, not on Bourbon Street, but delivering a true New Orleans experience while showcasing the city’s classic cocktail culture.

A third of global respondents to the report are going out earlier in the evening, indicating that consumers prioritize moments that fit into their routines over late-night excess, creating an opportunity for bars to rethink programming, presentation and social moments, offering more accessible and experiential formats that encourage connection and repeat visits.

By elevating the experience beyond the glass, destination bars reshape expectations for the industry, setting a new standard for innovation, storytelling and guest engagement. In this environment, bartenders become cultural curators, translating ingredients, techniques and human interaction into meaningful moments that define luxury hospitality.

In an era of A.I. and digital everything, the report mentions the rise of “analog experiences.” What does that mean for bar design, service and the future of the guest experience?

The rise of analog experiences reflects a growing desire to reconnect with the tactile, social and human sides of drinking, as guests increasingly seek interactions that feel personal, hands-on and immersive. Bars are responding by designing spaces that prioritize craft, atmosphere and human engagement, from screen-free zones and interactive cocktail stations to chef-driven mixology and storytelling at the bar.

At The Fort, a pickleball facility in Fort Lauderdale, guests can enjoy a full food and beverage experience from Top Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth at the Florida Room, blending sports, dining and social connection. Across the Atlantic, Kwānt in London was designed with a cocktail omakase experience in mind, inviting guests to sit right at the bar and engage directly with the bartender as each cocktail is crafted before them.

Analog experiences allow guests to engage deeply with bartenders, ingredients and the moment itself, creating emotional resonance that A.I. and automation cannot replicate. The analog renaissance reinforces that connection, craft and community are the ultimate drivers of engagement and loyalty in 2026, making skilled bartenders central to the future of luxury hospitality.

Bacardi has been behind some of the most recognizable cocktails of the last decade, from the Honey Deuce to the Hugo Spritz. How do you balance innovation with familiarity when developing the next generation of drinks?

Balancing innovation with familiarity is all about honoring the classics while keeping things fresh and exciting. The Grey Goose Honey Deuce, the number one cocktail in sports, shows how a simple serve with a clever cultural cue like its signature honeydew balls—designed to emulate tennis balls—can become iconic. The St-Germain Hugo Spritz does the same for a new generation of spritz lovers with its light, floral profile. Both drinks strike that balance between heritage and modern appeal, proving that today’s guests love cocktails that feel both familiar and aspirational.

For me, cocktails are really about connection, creating moments where people can come together, share a laugh and enjoy something that sparks conversation. Drinks like the Grey Goose Honey Deuce or the St-Germain Hugo Spritz are not just cocktails, they’re experiences that start stories and bring people closer, whether it is at happy hour or courtside.

Consumers are becoming more ingredient-conscious and sustainability-minded. How are these priorities influencing product development and bar programs globally?

Sustainability and ingredient transparency are increasingly shaping product development and bar programs. Consumers are prioritizing locally sourced, additive-free and responsibly produced ingredients, with a third of consumers valuing local sourcing and looking for sustainably sourced components. Patrón is a great example of a brand that’s leaning into its consistent use of only three ingredients (agave, water , yeast) with its Additive-Free program. Bars are also responding with farm-to-glass initiatives, in-house gardens and artisanal preparation techniques, while also highlighting transparency and telling stories through ingredients to connect guests to flavor, origin and impact.

Bartenders are embracing these trends by experimenting with classics, new flavors, zero-waste ingredients and ferments like kombucha. Small-format cocktails, shared experiences and micro-mix flights allow bars to showcase indulgence and innovation while keeping sustainability and transparency front of mind, showing that sustainability and luxury hospitality can coexist.

Education and advocacy seem central to your role. Can you share how initiatives like Shake Your Future and Fundamentals of Bartending are shaping the pipeline of new talent, and why that investment matters now more than ever?

Bacardi programs are designed to build both skills and confidence among new and emerging bartenders. Shake Your Future empowers underrepresented or unemployed young adults to start careers in mixology, giving unemployed or underrepresented people the chance to learn the craft professionally and create a career in hospitality. This program has previously been held globally in Barcelona, Madrid, Glasgow and Paris, connecting out-of-work bartenders to top industry professionals to provide essential skills and techniques for creating the most in-demand cocktails.

Our initiatives have real impact: 80 percent of Shake Your Future graduates globally secure careers in hospitality, showing how education opens doors and strengthens industry standards. Free Pour, our online platform, extends learning to bartenders at all levels, combining mixology techniques, category knowledge and inspiring insights for continuous professional growth.

Our brands also bring education and advocacy to life in unique ways. For Bombay Sapphire, our ambassadors lead Laverstoke Calling, an immersive experience for top-tier trade that explores force carbonation while showcasing what makes the gin perfect for light, sparkling cocktails. Similarly, the Wset x Patrón Agave Certification Program deepens bartenders’ understanding of tequila, from agave cultivation to distillation, fueling knowledge and appreciation across the category.

Investing in education benefits both bars and brands, as skilled bartenders become authentic ambassadors who translate expertise into memorable guest experiences while reinforcing loyalty and engagement. By supporting the next generation of talent, Bacardi ensures that human connection remains at the heart of luxury hospitality.

The hospitality industry still faces challenges around retention and burnout. How can mentorship and education change that narrative for young bartenders entering the field?

Mentorship and education help create supportive environments that equip bartenders to thrive. Bacardi programs like Shake Your Future provide hands-on training, industry insight and guidance from experienced professionals, reducing uncertainty, building confidence and fostering long-term career commitment, helping prevent burnout and encouraging bartenders to develop their craft with purpose.

Ultimately, investing in education and mentorship ensures a stronger, more skilled workforce, elevates industry standards and enables bars to consistently deliver exceptional experiences. When bartenders feel supported, the entire guest experience benefits.

We’ve seen the premiumization trend accelerate across spirits. How do you distinguish between “premium” and “pretentious,” and what lessons has Bacardi learned from the evolution of consumer expectations?

Consumers today aren’t chasing status; they’re making intentional choices. When they go out, they rely on bartender recommendations and menus to guide them. Premium now means purposeful, and people are gravitating toward brands that deliver real value through quality, transparency and guidance that enhances the experience.

Bacardi reflects this mindset by supporting both bartender expertise and menu-driven choices, while introducing limited editions and rare releases for those who seek something more exclusive. It’s less about extravagance and more about intention, ensuring every pour feels genuine, crafted and never pretentious.

New York, London and Singapore have long led global cocktail culture, but many of today’s most exciting cocktail movements are happening outside of major capitals. What’s driving that decentralization of influence, and where are you seeing fresh innovation emerge?

Cocktail innovation is no longer confined to global capitals. In Arizona, Little Rituals, a sleek cocktail bar celebrated for its inventive drinks, took home the award for Best Hotel Bar at the 2025 Spirited Awards, while Cobra in Columbus, Ohio is bringing Asian American culture to life in the Midwest.

Smaller cities and communities often introduce flavor profiles and presentation styles not typically seen in major markets, enriching the global cocktail scene. Consumers are seeking authenticity and connection, choosing bars that showcase local stories, flavors and craftsmanship. Seventy-seven percent of consumers now check a product’s region of origin when reading labels, highlighting a global interest in provenance and local impact. Innovation now comes from wherever people are exploring craft, culture and community.

How is the line between bar, brand and cultural institution blurring, and what responsibilities come with that new level of influence?

The line between bar, brand and cultural institution is increasingly defined by creativity and indulgence. Drinks are now gateways to adventure, blending bold flavors, edible parfum, slowly dissolving ingredients and immersive ‘magical’ moments that 76 percent of consumers globally say heighten their experience. With this influence, brands and bars have a responsibility to innovate thoughtfully, pushing boundaries while remaining authentic, transparent and rooted in craft, so indulgence never comes at the expense of quality or accessibility.

Consumers increasingly choose brands and bars that align with their values, from transparency in ingredients to the storytelling behind each drink. Our 2026 Trends Report highlights that 70 percent of consumers spend twice as much on brands they feel loyal to, reinforcing the importance of trust, authenticity and engagement. Bars and brands now serve as curators of culture, experiences and connection, with every interaction shaping perception and loyalty.

From fashion crossovers to art installations, collaboration has become a defining force in luxury. How is that creative exchange influencing the way bars and brands build cultural relevance?

These creative partnerships let our brands blend fashion, visual art and cultural storytelling, offering multisensory experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.

With more than half of Gen Z saying in-person moments are worth the effort, we’re seeing consumers seek shareable, visually striking experiences that combine culture, creativity, and social connection, leading Bacardi to tap into this trend: Dewar’s partnered with luxury crystal-maker Baccarat to create an ultra-exclusive speakeasy at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York, a collaboration continuing into 2026, while Grey Goose’s Hotel campaign teamed up with Zoe Saldaña to highlight aspirational destinations and luxury, turning bars and activations into hubs for cultural storytelling and immersive, Instagram-worthy moments.

For people entering hospitality today, what skills or mindsets will matter most in building a long-term career?

Working in hospitality today is about far more than mixing a great drink or crafting a menu. It’s about the connections you create with every guest and the interactions that turn a moment at a bar into a memory. Christine Kim of Service Bar in Washington, D.C., recently shared how her team embraces a “RAH” mentality, or Random Acts of Hospitality, creating surprise and delight moments that make guests feel truly valued.

At Bacardi, our training programs go beyond cocktail techniques to include customer service, presentation and visual storytelling and the art of building authentic relationships. Programs like Shake Your Future combine mentorship, business skills, personal development and mixology training to give young talent a well-rounded foundation for long-term careers. Our Fundamentals of Bartending program focuses on practical skills such as cocktail building and bar operations while also teaching confidence, presentation, presence and meaningful guest connection. Recent sessions in markets like Atlanta show the impact of equipping bartenders not just with tools, but with the skills to create genuine, memorable experiences at every touchpoint.

If you had to predict one defining bar behavior of 2026—the kind of moment that captures where culture is headed—what would it be?

In 2026, consumers are becoming more intentional about where, what and when they drink, seeking experiences that align with their daily routines and offer a reason to slow down, connect and explore new flavors together. Gen Z, in particular, is redefining drinking culture, trading late-night excess for lighter, more mindful indulgence earlier in the day. At ViceVersa in Miami, cocktails are served only until 8 p.m., with peak hours between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Their choose-your-own martin part of their menu gives guests the freedom to personalize their experience, reflecting a growing demand for customization and creativity behind the bar.

At its heart, 2026 is all about social, experiential drinking, where bartenders’ craft, creativity and storytelling bring people together for moments that feel meaningful, memorable and truly human.