The Rockefeller Foundation, one of America’s oldest philanthropic institutions, and Jimmy Donaldson, a 27-year-old creator known as “MrBeast,” are joining forces in an unusual partnership that draws on traditional philanthropy and massive social media reach.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“Joining forces with such a respected and philanthropic powerhouse like The Rockefeller Foundation will help us reach even more people to take action and use creativity as a force for good,” said Donaldson, who runs YouTube’s most popular channel with more than 450 million subscribers, in a statement.

Known for his knack for virality, Donaldson has built an expanding entertainment empire that will eventually include an animation studio, video game platform and even a book co-authored with James Patterson. Much of his content, however, also carries a philanthropic bent—a focus bolstered by Beast Philanthropies, a nonprofit he founded in 2020 to support medical initiatives and food distribution projects.

The Rockefeller Foundation, meanwhile, has long been considered a beacon of American philanthropy. Established in 1913 by the endowment of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, it has given more than $20 billion to causes ranging from sustainable food systems to public health and economic opportunity.

The foundation and Beast Philanthropies began discussing a collaboration earlier this year and have not set a time limit for their partnership. Specific initiatives will be announced in 2026 and will focus on using social media to highlight philanthropic stories for younger audiences, including members of Generations Z and Alpha.

Younger philanthropists, especially those born between 1981 and 2012, tend to take a tech-forward approach to giving, learning about and supporting causes through social media. A report from Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy found that young donors are increasingly giving through streaming events hosted by influencers.

One of the partnership’s first major efforts will begin with a trip to Ghana in the first quarter of next year. The visit will support Donaldson’s work to combat child labor in the cacao industry, according to a LinkedIn post from the creator, who has previously advocated for sustainable chocolate farming through his Feastables snack company.

Donaldson’s philanthropic forays—often showcased in YouTube videos with titles like “1,000 Blind People See For the First Time“—have long drawn mixed reactions. Some viewers praise his attempts at altruism, while others criticize the content as exploiting vulnerable people for views.

“Jimmy and the Beast Philanthropy team have shown a singular capacity to connect with people around the world,” said Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, in a statement. “At a disruptive and divisive time, this unlikely partnership has the power to make big things possible by inspiring more and more people, especially young people, to want to make changes in our communities, countries and the wider world.”