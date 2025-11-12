From Profit to Purpose: The Next Generation’s Values Are Rewriting the Rules of Success

Our economy stands at a moment of inflection, and it’s not just artificial intelligence that’s rewriting the rules. Beneath the surface, a massive generational shift is reshaping the landscape. More than 4.1 million Americans will turn 65 each year through 2027, setting the stage for the largest wave of retirements in U.S. history. As Baby Boomers exit the workforce and new leaders emerge, a generation shaped by the global pandemic is stepping in. New research from Citizens shows that their definition of “making it” looks quite different from those who came before.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Informed by rising costs and economic uncertainty, today’s young adults are prioritizing personal trajectories over corporate careers and seeking greater independence in their work and financial lives. As this shift accelerates, businesses and financial institutions must adapt, or risk being left behind.

Career success is no longer linear

The traditional climb up the corporate ladder is no longer the default path for today’s young adults. The Citizens survey of 2,300 people aged 18 to 34 reveals a generation that values flexibility, balance and personal growth over titles or tenure. The corner office has lost its status as the ultimate marker of achievement: only 26 percent of young adults now define career success as advancing in a corporate setting.

For a generation whose early adulthood has been defined by uncertainty and change, taking control and ownership of their journey is paramount. This desire for autonomy is fueling a surge in entrepreneurship. Young adults are leveraging digital platforms and the gig economy to create their own opportunities. More than two-thirds have pursued an entrepreneurial venture, and many are stacking incomes. Nearly a quarter of survey respondents reported having a side hustle.

While corporate employers remain central to the economy, the rise of gig work, startups and independent ventures is making career paths less predictable and more personalized. The traditional, linear climb is giving way to a new model defined by independence, adaptability and self-direction.

Independence fuels innovation

Young entrepreneurs aren’t just experimenting; they’re building with intention. Sixty percent hope to sell their company or take it public one day. This growth mindset is a powerful engine for the broader economy. As young founders harness technology and creativity to build the businesses of tomorrow, they’re not only investing in their personal success but also shaping the industries and solutions of the future in the process.

At the individual level, the shift toward ownership brings meaningful advantages: the freedom to pursue work you’re passionate about, the flexibility to adapt as opportunities arise and the potential for accelerated wealth creation.

Change brings challenges

However, this independence comes with new challenges that demand fresh thinking from both individuals and institutions.

Running a business is often less predictable and more emotionally demanding compared to the structure of a traditional 9-to-5 job. Income can be sporadic, access to funding remains a common roadblock and formal mentorship is harder to find. Over a third of survey respondents cited access to capital as a barrier to launching a business, and many aren’t sure where to begin.

Personal finances also come under pressure. Only a small fraction of young adults feel fully in control of their money habits, and the emotional toll is significant. Over half say money impacts their mental health. Entrepreneurism demands resilience, but the journey can be isolating and stressful without the right support.

Meanwhile, for businesses, the rise of non-traditional career paths presents new competition for talent. Eighty-four percent of middle-market business leaders say attracting and retaining talent is a top priority. Yet fewer young adults see corporate careers as a desirable trajectory, and they are increasingly comfortable moving from job to job. Eighty-five percent view tenures of five years or less as ideal, while just 5 percent value tenures of 10 years or more. At a time when technological literacy is at a premium, companies that wish to stay ahead cannot afford to miss out on young, bright minds.

How businesses can evolve

So, how can business leaders and banks keep up? For large companies, success begins with rethinking how they engage and retain young talent. Attracting a cohort that craves independence means offering flexibility in where and how employees work, and ensuring roles are purpose-driven, with real opportunities for growth and advancement.

Retention, meanwhile, hinges on a genuine investment in employee development and well-being. Balance and skill-building rank among young adults’ top career priorities, yet only 21 percent say they are fully satisfied with how their employer supports their growth. Today’s rising professionals want to develop not just technical expertise, but also soft skills like problem solving, adaptability and leadership.

Corporate employers that prioritize robust learning programs and holistic well-being initiatives will be best positioned to attract and retain the next generation of talent. Meaningful investment in people isn’t just a perk, it’s a strategic imperative for future success.

How banks can support the next generation

For banks and financial institutions, serving the next generation means moving beyond traditional products and transactional relationships. Young adults require a financial partner that can support them holistically, across every stage of their personal and professional journey.

Today’s clients no longer fit neatly into simple categories like “consumer” or “business.” One person may be a first-time homebuyer, a side-hustle entrepreneur and a small business owner all at once. Banks must offer flexible solutions that adapt to these evolving roles, providing seamless support whether clients are managing personal finances, launching a venture or scaling a business.

Looking ahead, the financial institutions that will succeed are those that evolve into true partners, providing guidance, mentorship and education. As young adults pursue less linear career paths, they’ll require new forms of support, such as liquidity management and flexible access to capital.

For those who choose to strike out on their own, dedicated small-business or startup banking from the earliest stages can be a real difference maker, enabling founders to focus on scaling their ventures. That support must deepen and adapt as their needs evolve—carrying through each stage of growth to the finish line, from launch to IPO, sale or the wealth management needs that follow.

Building the future together

Young adults are creative, determined and ready to define success on their own terms. To reach their goals, they’ll need trusted partners who understand their values and can help them bridge the gap between aspiration and reality.

For organizations willing to adapt, the opportunity is immense. By listening, evolving and providing the guidance and support young adults need, business leaders can prepare their organizations to thrive in a changing world and help build a future where success is measured not just by wealth or titles, but by purpose, independence and well-being. Let’s build that future together.

Ted Swimmer is Head of Commercial Banking at Citizens, where he oversees the bank’s relationships with middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions.