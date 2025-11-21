Rivian CEO’s $4.6B Pay Plan Mirrors Elon Musk’s—But Tesla’s Playbook Is Hard to Repeat

Earlier this month, electric carmaker Rivian unveiled a $4.6 billion compensation plan for its founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe—a package that has drawn comparisons to Tesla’s $1 trillion deal for Elon Musk. Like Musk’s award, Rivian’s plan hinges on a series of highly ambitious performance targets over the next decade, including lifting Rivian’s stock price to $140 (it currently trades around $15). In a softening EV market, and without the financial momentum or investor fervor that once buoyed Tesla, those targets appear particularly steep.

In an SEC filing, Rivian’s board said the package is designed to retain Scaringe as the company enters a “critical next phase” and prepares to launch production of its new electric SUV, the R2. The compensation plan doubles his annual base salary from $1 million to $2 million and gives him the right to buy up to 22 million shares across 11 tranches if Rivian’s stock hits specific price milestones. Scaringe can acquire an additional 14.5 million shares if Rivian meets profit and cash-flow targets before 2032. He can exercise his first tranche at $40 per share. Scaringe currently owns about 1 percent of Rivian. If the plan vests fully, he could add roughly 3 percent more.

Unlike Musk’s plan, Scaringe’s award does not require a shareholder vote, because it was issued under an already approved 2021 incentive program. Rivian’s board ultimately deemed the original performance goals as unrealistic, including a target that envisioned the stock hitting $295.

The Tesla story is hard to replicate

Much of Scaringe’s windfall hinges on the success of the new $45,000 R2 SUV and the smaller R3, which is expected to be priced in the mid-$30,000 range and has already generated significant consumer interest.

Rivian faces a very different landscape than Tesla did during its early ascent. Tesla benefited from low interest rates, abundant capital, and an early-adopter boom in EV enthusiasm. Musk also rode a wave of unique tailwinds—from meme-stock mania to rapid early profitability and a cult-like following—that helped him meet some of the lofty targets in his famously controversial 2018 pay package.

And a successful EV business is far from enough. Since reaching profitability in 2019, Tesla’s high stock price has been increasingly buoyed by optimism on its non-vehicle products, such as software and robotics.

Rivian’s non-EV prospect is less clear and appears to be reliant on external partnerships. Earlier this year, the company formed a joint venture with Volkswagen Group to develop a scalable “software-defined vehicle” architecture, with winter testing of a reference vehicle planned for early 2026. This technology underpins the upcoming R2 and R3 lines, which Rivian hopes will move the company into more affordable, higher-volume segments.

But Rivian’s financial picture remains strained. The company recently missed Wall Street earnings expectations, laid off 4.5 percent of its workforce in October, settled a $250 million lawsuit over R1 price hikes, and restructured top leadership. Although Scaringe is well-liked by Rivian owners, he lacks the cult-of-personality advantage Musk enjoys. Meanwhile, Rivian faces the same nationwide cooling in EV demand—exacerbated by cuts in EV tax credits—that is weighing on every major automaker.