The 2025 Art Market Recap: How the Art World Found Its Footing After a Year of Recalibration

After a slow start to the year, with several high-profile closures among both mid-tier and established galleries, 2025 ended on a quieter yet telling note. The narrative gradually shifted from crisis to calibration and then more recently toward renewed momentum, tracing a curve that closely mirrored other global markets and the art market’s own familiar cycles, marked by periods of exuberance and inevitable correction and reassessment. The art world is set to close out the year in a mood of cautious steadiness, and as attention turns toward 2026, that sense of stabilization is accompanied by measured optimism and a growing set of questions about what the next chapter will bring.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

A secondary-market rebound driven by quality and collectibles

After a difficult 2024—when the auction market contracted by 25 percent—Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips closed out 2025 with a decisive rebound, as confirmed by strong year-end results released this past week. Sotheby’s projects $7 billion in consolidated sales, up 17 percent from last year, while Christie’s expects to finish at $6.2 billion, a nearly 7 percent increase. Phillips reported $927 million in global sales, representing 10 percent year-over-year growth.

The year began quietly, as the May auctions largely mirrored 2024’s subdued tone, with thin bidding and only a handful of moments of heightened competition sparked by major consignments, including the $272 million Leonard & Louise Riggio collection at Christie’s and the Barbara Gladstone and Daniella Luxemburg collections at Sotheby’s. Still, the season was ultimately overshadowed by the dramatic failure of the $70 million Giacometti at Sotheby’s evening sale—a moment that underscored just how essential precise pricing and strategic orchestration have become, particularly around guarantees and irrevocable bids.

Momentum returned after the summer. Deep, competitive bidding in the $136 million Karpidas sales across its October auctions in London signaled renewed confidence, setting the stage for the multibillion-dollar fall season in London and New York. Sotheby’s capped its year with a $2.3 billion November week and strong December Luxury and Design sales, finishing 2025 with $5.7 billion in auction revenue—a 26 percent increase—driven by high-caliber fall consignments such as the $527.5 million Lauder collection, led by the $236.4 million Gustav Klimt, and by the continued expansion of its luxury division, which reached a record $2.7 billion.

Christie’s reported an 88 percent sell-through rate and a hammer-to-low-estimate index of 113 percent, reflecting how strategic pricing aligned with sustained bidding, with performances similarly anchored by major single-owner collections in the Americas and MEA regions. Phillips positioned itself as the most digitally fluent and cross-category-oriented of the three, achieving an 88 percent global sell-through rate, a 122 percent hammer-to-low-estimate index, seven white-glove auctions and more than 110 world records. Its new Priority Bidding system—offering reduced buyer’s premiums for early bids—nearly quadrupled advance bidding, rising 275 percent.

Yet fine art remains the core business. Across all three houses, sales of Old Masters, Impressionist, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary art totaled $4.56 billion in 2025, representing an 11 percent increase over 2024, though still 42 percent below the 2022 peak. Performance, however, was sharply polarized. Strength concentrated at the top end, where Modern and blue-chip works outperformed as higher-quality trophy consignments finally came to market this fall. By contrast, the ultracontemporary and emerging Contemporary segments contracted unless already supported by institutional recognition, signaling a market moving beyond the speculative highs of the recent boom. That shift also resulted in far fewer “fresh paint” works appearing in marquee evening sales. As the value of evening-sale guarantees in the Young Contemporary segment continued to decline, reaching its lowest level since 2015, the average holding period for these works increased to 3.5 years, up from 3.2 years in the previous year.

ArtTactic’s Art Market 2025: A Year in Review report confirms this shift. The Young Contemporary sector extended its correction, falling 39.1 percent year over year and deepening a multiyear decline. Overall, Contemporary sales dropped 14.4 percent, from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.12 billion in 2025. ArtTactic’s top ultracontemporary performers—Matthew Wong, Noah Davis, Michael Armitage, Nicolas Party, Yu Nishimura, Lucy Bull, Firelei Báez, Lucas Arruda, Flora Yukhnovich and Refik Anadol—are all artists with ongoing institutional support. The sole outlier was the 2025 market phenomenon Yu Nishimura, whose ascent nonetheless reflects a more sustainable, gallery-driven market carefully built through an international network rather than speculative hype.

By contrast, the Old Masters, Impressionist and Modern categories experienced record demand, growing 42.3 percent in 2025. Sotheby’s achieved its highest Modern-art total in a single week, generating $843 million during its November sales, while Christie’s reported growth of 15 percent and 24 percent in its Classics and Old Masters categories, producing $285 million and $182 million respectively. Those results were driven in part by an extraordinary July auction week in London, marked by an exceptional concentration of high-quality consignments and strong presale commitments covering 80 percent of the total hammer price—the highest percentage ever recorded for a July London Old Masters Evening Sale at Christie’s, according to Pi-EX analysis. ArtTactic further notes that in 2025 the Old Masters category delivered one of its strongest auction performances in recent years, with sales rising 68.7 percent to $282.5 million. The top three selling works of the year were a $39.0 million Canaletto at Christie’s, followed by a $16.5 million Rembrandt and a $12.8 million Pieter Brueghel II.

Overall, if the primary drag on the global art market since 2022 has been the steep decline in $10 million-plus works coming to auction, that segment finally began to recover in 2025, rising 19.4 percent to $1.48 billion and playing a central role in the year’s rebound. Major single-owner collections proved decisive. The Lauder, Pritzker and Karpidas collections together generated $884.9 million, accounting for 32.9 percent of all auction sales in the second half of the year, according to ArtTactic.

Surrealism continued its momentum in 2025, particularly for women artists. Following Surrealist highlights in the Karpidas sales, Sotheby’s achieved the highest total for Surrealist art ever sold in a single night. Exquisite Corpus alone brought in $103 million, led by the $54.7 million Frida Kahlo. Looking ahead to 2026, one of the strongest long-term investment trends may well be women Surrealists and Latin American artists, exemplified by the extraordinary rise of Olga de Amaral, whose prices climbed from four-figure sales in Colombian galleries just a few years ago to a record $3.12 million for Pueblo H (2011) at Christie’s in November.

Across all houses, luxury and design have emerged as essential growth engines, attracting new, younger and increasingly global buyers. Phillips’ watches division achieved more than $290 million, its highest total ever, while its Design department set new records for Judy Kensley McKie, Guy de Rougemont and others. Christie’s Luxury sales in 2025 reached $795 million, up 17 percent, with its automotive division through Gooding & Company totaling $234 million—an increase of 14 percent and the highest in the company’s history. Luxury became Christie’s most effective on-ramp for new clients, accounting for 38 percent of first-time buyers, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sotheby’s, however, likely executed the most successful luxury strategy under its holistic “Another World” approach, transforming hubs from Hong Kong to Paris and the recently inaugurated Breuer building into cross-category cultural–consumer destinations. Luxury sales reached a record $2.7 billion, up 22 percent year over year and surpassing $2 billion for the fourth consecutive year. These sales, spanning jewelry, automobiles and design, are expanding Sotheby’s reach across regions and generations, contributing to strong performance in emerging markets such as the Gulf, exemplified by the $133 million Collectors’ Week in Abu Dhabi. In June, Sotheby’s set a new record by selling the most valuable handbag ever, the $10.1 million Jane Birkin Original Hermès Birkin. Automotive sales exceeded $1 billion for the first time, while Design grew 65 percent year over year, culminating in the $58.4 million inaugural design sale at the Breuer, the highest total ever for the category worldwide.

The rapidly shifting landscape of 2025 underscores how demographic and geographic changes are reshaping the art market’s trajectory, as expanding to a broader and more diversified buyer base becomes essential to sustaining today’s level of global offerings. Millennials and Gen Z now represent a growing share of new buyers—33 percent at Phillips and nearly half at Christie’s—and online bidding has become central to reaching them, with Christie’s selling 81 percent of works online and Phillips nearly 70 percent. Women collectors are also expanding their influence, outspending male peers on average and driving demand for digital and emerging art, often with a focus on supporting female artists.

Taken together, results from Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips point to a market in recovery, but one whose future increasingly depends on strategic expansion into luxury, technology, design and the evolving geography of global wealth.

Sotheby’s is already leaning hard into these new dynamics, with a branding strategy that—as its recent “Icons” show at the Breuer building made unmistakable—positions the auction house somewhere between a museum, a luxury retailer and a global cultural-entertainment brand. By acquiring a historic building long associated with major museums and then staging a greatest-hits showcase of masterpieces it once sold, Sotheby’s is asserting itself as a permanent cultural landmark. The newly introduced gift shop pushes that logic further, extending the brand beyond a memorable spatial experience and across every register, from a scholarly Breuer monograph with Phaidon to 2,000 limited-edition small bags and T-shirts featuring Banksy’s shredding piece, allowing visitors to leave with a fragment of the Sotheby’s aura at almost any price point. This is a deliberate and already effective strategy of brand dilution through experience, close to the one long applied by luxury fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton: the more both niche and mass touchpoints a brand accumulates, the more symbolic capital it generates in an economy where visibility, experience and lifestyle identity drive engagement as much as expertise.

Meanwhile, the secondary market in 2025 has been reshaped by the rise of advisory firms and new conglomerate-style partnerships, as liquidity, confidentiality, expertise and global reach become essential at the top end. The launch of New Perspectives Art Partners, a new powerhouse advisory group comprising market veterans such as Brett Gorvy, Patti Wong, Philip Hoffman and the Dolmans, illustrates this shift. “Between the six of us combined and the resources The Fine Art Group can offer, we can probably reach most of the major collectors in the world,” Hoffman told Observer. By offering data-driven valuations, discreet sourcing, estate planning expertise and global buyer networks, NPAP caters to the middle-to-upper tier, where sellers seek neutrality and transparency and buyers demand sophisticated guidance.

At the same time, new gallery conglomerates—most notably the partnership between Pace Gallery, Emmanuel Di Donna and David Schrader—signal meaningful consolidation in the high-end secondary market. The joint boutique gallery combines Di Donna’s deep expertise in Modern and Post-War art with Pace’s global infrastructure and Schrader’s private sales acumen, forming a vertically integrated ecosystem capable of handling private sales, institutional placements and estate representation on a global scale. Schrader, who spent a decade building Sotheby’s private-sales engine, described the partnership as “a strategic and structural response to a market that has outgrown its old architecture.”

2025 revealed the limits of the primary market

If the auction houses roared back after the summer, the primary market exposed the fragile economics of today’s galleries. The hot months, historically the slowest period for galleries, were punctuated this year by a string of high-profile closures. In L.A., veteran space Blum & Poe shut its doors after nearly three decades, followed a few weeks later by Adam Lindemann’s Venus Over Manhattan, which opted to return to the pleasures of collecting rather than continue under the pressure of today’s market. CLEARING, once the quintessential Brooklyn avant-garde success story, closed with great fanfare, followed a few months later by High Art in Paris, which operated at a similar level. Both played a decisive role in developing the market and institutional recognition for several emerging artists. Even more established anchors of their local ecosystems—Altman Siegel in San Francisco, Sperone Westwater and Tilton in New York and L.A. Louver in Venice—either shuttered entirely or transitioned to private-dealing models after runs spanning five decades.

These closures generated the usual apocalyptic headlines about the “end of the gallery model,” but each followed its own internal logic. Some reflected a generational shift, as dealers who emerged from the early-2000s ecosystem chose to step back due to “system fatigue” or “burnout” produced by today’s overextended global art system, rather than adapt to the speed, cost and international competitiveness of the current market. Others laid bare deeper structural pressures: steadily rising operating costs paired with razor-thin margins and the growing financial risk of participating in an endless fair calendar, escalating logistics expenses and a markedly more discerning collector base.

None of this is new—but in 2025, the margin for error has become smaller, a few years after the end of the pandemic’s exuberant market. Many dealers moved into defensive spending mode, closing secondary branches—Tanya Bonakdar in L.A. and Stephen Friedman in New York among them—or reassessing international commitments. Meanwhile, Almine Rech closed their historical location in London, Pace closed its Hong Kong flagship, while Perrotin’s relocation to Central left the future of its former headquarters unclear amid a broader pullback in Chinese buying.

Unlike the secondary market, where auctions provide clearer public metrics, fairs often remain the only visible indicators in the primary market—even though their reported “sales” rarely reflect final invoiced numbers after discounts, negotiations or unpaid reserves.

Yet art fairs remain a vital tool for galleries seeking to connect with new buyers and drive sales. According to the UBS and Art Basel report, 31 percent of dealers still consider fairs their primary source of leads, followed by in-person gallery walk-ins at 23 percent and client referrals at 16 percent. At the same time, fairs have become existential pressure points. A strong week can carry a gallery’s financial year, while a weak one can break it. That was the case for experimental space Hot Wheels, whose closure followed a difficult Frieze London, underscoring how thin margins remain for younger galleries participating in major international fairs while operating far from the blue-chip tier.

Fair reports this year nonetheless revealed a clear pattern, particularly once the market picked up again in the fall. At Art Basel in Switzerland, the pace remained slow as buyers balked at prices that often felt too high for the moment, especially on the contemporary side. From the Armory in September and then with Frieze London and Art Basel Paris in October, sentiment visibly improved, fueling renewed confidence across borders. By Art Basel Miami Beach, confidence had returned in force, with dealers placing works across price tiers, from David Zwirner’s $5.5 million Richter sold during preview to Lévy Gorvy’s reported $18 million Warhol in the days that followed, alongside steady activity in Nova and Positions, where newer offerings found traction.

Taken together, the season’s fair data points to an increasingly polarized landscape. Sales concentrate at the top of the pyramid around historical, blue-chip and institutionally anchored artists whose markets are closely tracked and whose value is underwritten by museum visibility, catalogue raisonnés and stable comparables. At the opposite end, emerging artists remain the most dynamic. Works priced up to $20,000 continue to move, with the $5,000-10,000 bracket serving as the true entry point for younger collectors who can participate without incurring outsized risk.

At the same time, cities such as Abu Dhabi, which have long relied on importing global museum brands as anchors for cultural development, are also investing in amplifying local heritage and emerging artistic production as a way to shape future identity. Initiatives including Manar Abu Dhabi and Noor Riyadh combine high-tech, light-based installations with historical and archaeological sites, positioning cultural heritage and technological experimentation side by side. Across the region’s expanding network of biennials, a distinct aesthetic is taking shape: highly produced, site-specific and context-responsive projects that move decisively away from the globally homogenized blue-chip language that characterized earlier boom periods in places such as China. This sensibility is reflected in the upcoming Art Basel Qatar, which is designed to function more like a curated biennial than a traditional booth-based fair, led by artist Wael Shawky as artistic director alongside Art Basel global director Vincenzo de Bellis and presenting a focused group of solo projects by artists connected to the region and its narratives.

Two elements, in particular, distinguish the Gulf’s cultural development model. The first is a pronounced emphasis on new technologies across the production, circulation and experience of art and culture. The second is the degree to which this wave of institutional expansion has aligned with and accelerated the empowerment of women. Across Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., young women now lead many of the region’s major cultural initiatives and institutions, reshaping long-standing gender hierarchies and contributing decisively to the identity of this emerging cultural geography.

The Gulf, however, is not the only region gaining traction in the art-world news cycle. A parallel shift in attention has been sparked by new cultural activity in Central Asia, where institutions such as the Bukhara Biennial, launched in Uzbekistan with significant state backing, and the forthcoming CCA Tashkent, the country’s first major contemporary art center, have quickly positioned themselves on the international radar.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asia and India, singled out by economists as among the world’s fastest-growing economies over the next decade, are gaining increasing importance within the global art-market ecosystem. Sales data from major auction houses across the APAC region continue to highlight India, Indonesia and Singapore as rising markets, with all reporting expanded buyer bases from South Asia and accelerated demand for Modern and Contemporary Indian art. At the same time, the gallery landscape is shifting. The upcoming edition of the India Art Fair in New Delhi includes a growing roster of major international galleries, including David Zwirner, Galleria Continua, Carpenters Workshop Gallery and neugerriemschneider, while established Indian galleries are appearing with increasing frequency at both Frieze and Art Basel.

Digital art for a digital world

In a year when A.I. and the expanding power of global tech giants dominated public discourse, and technological change accelerated at a pace that left entire industries scrambling, it has become almost anachronistic for the art world to imagine itself outside these forces. The influence of technology now extends far beyond the pandemic-era shift to online circulation, digital sales and the Instagram-driven transformation of buying and selling behaviors. It is increasingly shaping the act of artistic production itself. As technology becomes inseparable from daily life, from perception and communication to how we interact with our environments, digital tools, computational systems and algorithmic processes have entered the contemporary artist’s natural vocabulary, no longer functioning as niche or novelty. That evolution was unmistakable in the hybrid works presented in Art Basel’s inaugural digital section, Zero 10, last month.

The arc of digital art over the past four years has been defined by extremes: the speculative peak of the NFT boom, its rapid collapse into skepticism and cultural fatigue and now a quieter, more durable integration into the mainstream art system. Major institutions have begun to incorporate digital practices into their core programming, and major fairs are following suit, no longer relegating them to satellites or marginal sectors.

Beeple’s 2021 record-breaking sale crystallized the speculative era. By contrast, the packed VIP opening of Zero 10 at Art Basel Miami Beach, anchored by his viral robotic performance Regular Animals, signaled a new phase. Demand was real and diversified, the enthusiasm clear and largely detached from hype. The section was crowded from the earliest VIP hours, drawing not only art-world insiders but also long-time tech collectors, many of whom had never previously attended the fair. Positioned at the main entrance and occupying 10,000 square feet of prime floor space, the sector made digital art an integral part of the fair’s core ecosystem. Exhibitors reported steady sales in the four- to six-figure range, with many noting serious engagement from buyers who were collecting digital work for the first time.

These results aligned with findings from the 2025 Art Basel & UBS Survey, which reported that digital art is now the third-largest fine-art spending category, with fifty-one percent of high-net-worth collectors making digital acquisitions and Gen Z showing the highest participation of any demographic.

Taken together, the outcomes at Zero 10 read less as a side experiment than as clear evidence that the digital-native ecosystem has reached a level of maturity the traditional art market can no longer ignore and may, in fact, need to learn from. Its decentralized models of authorship, distribution and value creation prioritize peer-to-peer communities over traditional gatekeeping, generating a sense of shared belonging and momentum that continues to attract younger and more diverse buyers. These are precisely the audiences contemporary art needs, yet often struggles to reach unless they arrive through adjacent collectible markets.

At the same time, several booths accepted cryptocurrency and executed sales in ETH and stablecoins, underscoring how crypto wealth continues to support digital art even amid volatility. For many buyers, digital artworks function as familiar and relatively liquid on-ramps for crypto-generated capital, offering an alternative to the slower and more opaque structures of the traditional art market.

Given the concentration of power and wealth in the tech sector, the art world would clearly benefit from engaging these collectors through artworks, formats and business models that align with their lived realities. If successfully cultivated, this generation of technology-driven patrons, both private and corporate, could become to the art world what finance and hedge-fund buyers were in earlier decades, but with fundamentally different expectations around participation, transparency and value. What remains to be seen is whether the art system can absorb the lessons embedded in these digital-native ecosystems, which are less hierarchical, more collaborative and more fluid in circulation.