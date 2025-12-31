Arts  •  Art Market

The 2025 Art Market Recap: How the Art World Found Its Footing After a Year of Recalibration

Observer looks back on a year of profound change, marked by high-profile gallery closures, mounting institutional strain, a digital art renaissance and more.

Visitors walk past a booth where people use self-checkout stations beneath a digital counter displaying a running total, creating a scene that blends retail cues with art fair activity.
After a turbulent start marked by gallery closures and market contraction, 2025 ultimately emerged as a year of resets rather than collapse. Courtesy of Art Basel

After a slow start to the year, with several high-profile closures among both mid-tier and established galleries, 2025 ended on a quieter yet telling note. The narrative gradually shifted from crisis to calibration and then more recently toward renewed momentum, tracing a curve that closely mirrored other global markets and the art market’s own familiar cycles, marked by periods of exuberance and inevitable correction and reassessment. The art world is set to close out the year in a mood of cautious steadiness, and as attention turns toward 2026, that sense of stabilization is accompanied by measured optimism and a growing set of questions about what the next chapter will bring.

A secondary-market rebound driven by quality and collectibles

After a difficult 2024—when the auction market contracted by 25 percent—Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips closed out 2025 with a decisive rebound, as confirmed by strong year-end results released this past week. Sotheby’s projects $7 billion in consolidated sales, up 17 percent from last year, while Christie’s expects to finish at $6.2 billion, a nearly 7 percent increase. Phillips reported $927 million in global sales, representing 10 percent year-over-year growth.

A Christie’s auctioneer gestures from the podium as Mark Rothko’s No. 31 (Yellow Stripe) and its multimillion-dollar currency conversions are displayed on large screens before a packed salesroom.
Adrien Meyer sells Mark Rothko’s No. 31 (Yellow Stripe) for $62,160,000. Christie's

The year began quietly, as the May auctions largely mirrored 2024’s subdued tone, with thin bidding and only a handful of moments of heightened competition sparked by major consignments, including the $272 million Leonard & Louise Riggio collection at Christie’s and the Barbara Gladstone and Daniella Luxemburg collections at Sotheby’s. Still, the season was ultimately overshadowed by the dramatic failure of the $70 million Giacometti at Sotheby’s evening sale—a moment that underscored just how essential precise pricing and strategic orchestration have become, particularly around guarantees and irrevocable bids.

Momentum returned after the summer. Deep, competitive bidding in the $136 million Karpidas sales across its October auctions in London signaled renewed confidence, setting the stage for the multibillion-dollar fall season in London and New York. Sotheby’s capped its year with a $2.3 billion November week and strong December Luxury and Design sales, finishing 2025 with $5.7 billion in auction revenue—a 26 percent increase—driven by high-caliber fall consignments such as the $527.5 million Lauder collection, led by the $236.4 million Gustav Klimt, and by the continued expansion of its luxury division, which reached a record $2.7 billion.

Christie’s reported an 88 percent sell-through rate and a hammer-to-low-estimate index of 113 percent, reflecting how strategic pricing aligned with sustained bidding, with performances similarly anchored by major single-owner collections in the Americas and MEA regions. Phillips positioned itself as the most digitally fluent and cross-category-oriented of the three, achieving an 88 percent global sell-through rate, a 122 percent hammer-to-low-estimate index, seven white-glove auctions and more than 110 world records. Its new Priority Bidding system—offering reduced buyer’s premiums for early bids—nearly quadrupled advance bidding, rising 275 percent.

An auctioneer, Oliver Barker, stands at the Sotheby’s podium with his arms raised while taking bids in a crowded auction room. Behind him is a large projected screen showing Gustav Klimt’s Bildnis Elisabeth Lederer with a bid of 205 million USD, and the actual painting hangs on the wall to his right. Audience members photograph the moment with their phones.
Oliver Backer led the white-glove $527.5 million Lauder collection sale at Sotheby’s, which included a $236.4 million Klimt. Photography courtesy of Alive

Yet fine art remains the core business. Across all three houses, sales of Old Masters, Impressionist, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary art totaled $4.56 billion in 2025, representing an 11 percent increase over 2024, though still 42 percent below the 2022 peak. Performance, however, was sharply polarized. Strength concentrated at the top end, where Modern and blue-chip works outperformed as higher-quality trophy consignments finally came to market this fall. By contrast, the ultracontemporary and emerging Contemporary segments contracted unless already supported by institutional recognition, signaling a market moving beyond the speculative highs of the recent boom. That shift also resulted in far fewer “fresh paint” works appearing in marquee evening sales. As the value of evening-sale guarantees in the Young Contemporary segment continued to decline, reaching its lowest level since 2015, the average holding period for these works increased to 3.5 years, up from 3.2 years in the previous year.

ArtTactic’s Art Market 2025: A Year in Review report confirms this shift. The Young Contemporary sector extended its correction, falling 39.1 percent year over year and deepening a multiyear decline. Overall, Contemporary sales dropped 14.4 percent, from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.12 billion in 2025. ArtTactic’s top ultracontemporary performers—Matthew Wong, Noah Davis, Michael Armitage, Nicolas Party, Yu Nishimura, Lucy Bull, Firelei Báez, Lucas Arruda, Flora Yukhnovich and Refik Anadol—are all artists with ongoing institutional support. The sole outlier was the 2025 market phenomenon Yu Nishimura, whose ascent nonetheless reflects a more sustainable, gallery-driven market carefully built through an international network rather than speculative hype.

By contrast, the Old Masters, Impressionist and Modern categories experienced record demand, growing 42.3 percent in 2025. Sotheby’s achieved its highest Modern-art total in a single week, generating $843 million during its November sales, while Christie’s reported growth of 15 percent and 24 percent in its Classics and Old Masters categories, producing $285 million and $182 million respectively. Those results were driven in part by an extraordinary July auction week in London, marked by an exceptional concentration of high-quality consignments and strong presale commitments covering 80 percent of the total hammer price—the highest percentage ever recorded for a July London Old Masters Evening Sale at Christie’s, according to Pi-EX analysis. ArtTactic further notes that in 2025 the Old Masters category delivered one of its strongest auction performances in recent years, with sales rising 68.7 percent to $282.5 million. The top three selling works of the year were a $39.0 million Canaletto at Christie’s, followed by a $16.5 million Rembrandt and a $12.8 million Pieter Brueghel II.

Overall, if the primary drag on the global art market since 2022 has been the steep decline in $10 million-plus works coming to auction, that segment finally began to recover in 2025, rising 19.4 percent to $1.48 billion and playing a central role in the year’s rebound. Major single-owner collections proved decisive. The Lauder, Pritzker and Karpidas collections together generated $884.9 million, accounting for 32.9 percent of all auction sales in the second half of the year, according to ArtTactic.

An installation view inside Sotheby’s fourth-floor Leonard A. Lauder gallery shows a bronze sculpture in the foreground and several Gustav Klimt paintings mounted on dark walls.
The unveiling of Sotheby’s Breuer Building headquarters on November 8 marked the start of the auction house’s new era. Photograph by Stefan Ruiz Courtesy of Sotheby's

Surrealism continued its momentum in 2025, particularly for women artists. Following Surrealist highlights in the Karpidas sales, Sotheby’s achieved the highest total for Surrealist art ever sold in a single night. Exquisite Corpus alone brought in $103 million, led by the $54.7 million Frida Kahlo. Looking ahead to 2026, one of the strongest long-term investment trends may well be women Surrealists and Latin American artists, exemplified by the extraordinary rise of Olga de Amaral, whose prices climbed from four-figure sales in Colombian galleries just a few years ago to a record $3.12 million for Pueblo H (2011) at Christie’s in November.

Across all houses, luxury and design have emerged as essential growth engines, attracting new, younger and increasingly global buyers. Phillips’ watches division achieved more than $290 million, its highest total ever, while its Design department set new records for Judy Kensley McKie, Guy de Rougemont and others. Christie’s Luxury sales in 2025 reached $795 million, up 17 percent, with its automotive division through Gooding & Company totaling $234 million—an increase of 14 percent and the highest in the company’s history. Luxury became Christie’s most effective on-ramp for new clients, accounting for 38 percent of first-time buyers, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sotheby’s, however, likely executed the most successful luxury strategy under its holistic “Another World” approach, transforming hubs from Hong Kong to Paris and the recently inaugurated Breuer building into cross-category cultural–consumer destinations. Luxury sales reached a record $2.7 billion, up 22 percent year over year and surpassing $2 billion for the fourth consecutive year. These sales, spanning jewelry, automobiles and design, are expanding Sotheby’s reach across regions and generations, contributing to strong performance in emerging markets such as the Gulf, exemplified by the $133 million Collectors’ Week in Abu Dhabi. In June, Sotheby’s set a new record by selling the most valuable handbag ever, the $10.1 million Jane Birkin Original Hermès Birkin. Automotive sales exceeded $1 billion for the first time, while Design grew 65 percent year over year, culminating in the $58.4 million inaugural design sale at the Breuer, the highest total ever for the category worldwide.

The rapidly shifting landscape of 2025 underscores how demographic and geographic changes are reshaping the art market’s trajectory, as expanding to a broader and more diversified buyer base becomes essential to sustaining today’s level of global offerings. Millennials and Gen Z now represent a growing share of new buyers—33 percent at Phillips and nearly half at Christie’s—and online bidding has become central to reaching them, with Christie’s selling 81 percent of works online and Phillips nearly 70 percent. Women collectors are also expanding their influence, outspending male peers on average and driving demand for digital and emerging art, often with a focus on supporting female artists.

Taken together, results from Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips point to a market in recovery, but one whose future increasingly depends on strategic expansion into luxury, technology, design and the evolving geography of global wealth.

An auctioneer at Sotheby’s raises her gavel during the sale of The Original Birkin in Paris, as the black Hermès bag sits on display in a clear case and attendees capture the moment on their phones.
Jane Birkin’s bag fetched $10 million at Sotheby’s Paris on July 10, 2025. Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Sotheby’s is already leaning hard into these new dynamics, with a branding strategy that—as its recent “Icons” show at the Breuer building made unmistakable—positions the auction house somewhere between a museum, a luxury retailer and a global cultural-entertainment brand. By acquiring a historic building long associated with major museums and then staging a greatest-hits showcase of masterpieces it once sold, Sotheby’s is asserting itself as a permanent cultural landmark. The newly introduced gift shop pushes that logic further, extending the brand beyond a memorable spatial experience and across every register, from a scholarly Breuer monograph with Phaidon to 2,000 limited-edition small bags and T-shirts featuring Banksy’s shredding piece, allowing visitors to leave with a fragment of the Sotheby’s aura at almost any price point. This is a deliberate and already effective strategy of brand dilution through experience, close to the one long applied by luxury fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton: the more both niche and mass touchpoints a brand accumulates, the more symbolic capital it generates in an economy where visibility, experience and lifestyle identity drive engagement as much as expertise.

Meanwhile, the secondary market in 2025 has been reshaped by the rise of advisory firms and new conglomerate-style partnerships, as liquidity, confidentiality, expertise and global reach become essential at the top end. The launch of New Perspectives Art Partners, a new powerhouse advisory group comprising market veterans such as Brett Gorvy, Patti Wong, Philip Hoffman and the Dolmans, illustrates this shift. “Between the six of us combined and the resources The Fine Art Group can offer, we can probably reach most of the major collectors in the world,” Hoffman told Observer. By offering data-driven valuations, discreet sourcing, estate planning expertise and global buyer networks, NPAP caters to the middle-to-upper tier, where sellers seek neutrality and transparency and buyers demand sophisticated guidance.

At the same time, new gallery conglomerates—most notably the partnership between Pace Gallery, Emmanuel Di Donna and David Schrader—signal meaningful consolidation in the high-end secondary market. The joint boutique gallery combines Di Donna’s deep expertise in Modern and Post-War art with Pace’s global infrastructure and Schrader’s private sales acumen, forming a vertically integrated ecosystem capable of handling private sales, institutional placements and estate representation on a global scale. Schrader, who spent a decade building Sotheby’s private-sales engine, described the partnership as “a strategic and structural response to a market that has outgrown its old architecture.”

An auctioneer at a Phillips sale stands at the podium taking bids while a packed audience watches and photographs a large screen displaying a triceratops-style dinosaur skeleton labeled Lot 6.
The market for dinosaur fossils and other natural history collectibles grew steadily. Photo: Jean Bourbon

2025 revealed the limits of the primary market

If the auction houses roared back after the summer, the primary market exposed the fragile economics of today’s galleries. The hot months, historically the slowest period for galleries, were punctuated this year by a string of high-profile closures. In L.A., veteran space Blum & Poe shut its doors after nearly three decades, followed a few weeks later by Adam Lindemann’s Venus Over Manhattan, which opted to return to the pleasures of collecting rather than continue under the pressure of today’s market. CLEARING, once the quintessential Brooklyn avant-garde success story, closed with great fanfare, followed a few months later by High Art in Paris, which operated at a similar level. Both played a decisive role in developing the market and institutional recognition for several emerging artists. Even more established anchors of their local ecosystems—Altman Siegel in San Francisco, Sperone Westwater and Tilton in New York and L.A. Louver in Venice—either shuttered entirely or transitioned to private-dealing models after runs spanning five decades.

These closures generated the usual apocalyptic headlines about the “end of the gallery model,” but each followed its own internal logic. Some reflected a generational shift, as dealers who emerged from the early-2000s ecosystem chose to step back due to “system fatigue” or “burnout” produced by today’s overextended global art system, rather than adapt to the speed, cost and international competitiveness of the current market. Others laid bare deeper structural pressures: steadily rising operating costs paired with razor-thin margins and the growing financial risk of participating in an endless fair calendar, escalating logistics expenses and a markedly more discerning collector base.

A person walks past a long floor-based sculpture made of connected tube-like forms and a reclining human figure on a wooden platform in a bright white gallery space.
Gallery closures across borders revealed the fragile economics of the primary market. Courtesy Lyles & King

None of this is new—but in 2025, the margin for error has become smaller, a few years after the end of the pandemic’s exuberant market. Many dealers moved into defensive spending mode, closing secondary branches—Tanya Bonakdar in L.A. and Stephen Friedman in New York among them—or reassessing international commitments. Meanwhile, Almine Rech closed their historical location in London, Pace closed its Hong Kong flagship, while Perrotin’s relocation to Central left the future of its former headquarters unclear amid a broader pullback in Chinese buying.

Unlike the secondary market, where auctions provide clearer public metrics, fairs often remain the only visible indicators in the primary market—even though their reported “sales” rarely reflect final invoiced numbers after discounts, negotiations or unpaid reserves.

Yet art fairs remain a vital tool for galleries seeking to connect with new buyers and drive sales. According to the UBS and Art Basel report, 31 percent of dealers still consider fairs their primary source of leads, followed by in-person gallery walk-ins at 23 percent and client referrals at 16 percent. At the same time, fairs have become existential pressure points. A strong week can carry a gallery’s financial year, while a weak one can break it. That was the case for experimental space Hot Wheels, whose closure followed a difficult Frieze London, underscoring how thin margins remain for younger galleries participating in major international fairs while operating far from the blue-chip tier.

Fair reports this year nonetheless revealed a clear pattern, particularly once the market picked up again in the fall. At Art Basel in Switzerland, the pace remained slow as buyers balked at prices that often felt too high for the moment, especially on the contemporary side. From the Armory in September and then with Frieze London and Art Basel Paris in October, sentiment visibly improved, fueling renewed confidence across borders. By Art Basel Miami Beach, confidence had returned in force, with dealers placing works across price tiers, from David Zwirner’s $5.5 million Richter sold during preview to Lévy Gorvy’s reported $18 million Warhol in the days that followed, alongside steady activity in Nova and Positions, where newer offerings found traction.

Taken together, the season’s fair data points to an increasingly polarized landscape. Sales concentrate at the top of the pyramid around historical, blue-chip and institutionally anchored artists whose markets are closely tracked and whose value is underwritten by museum visibility, catalogue raisonnés and stable comparables. At the opposite end, emerging artists remain the most dynamic. Works priced up to $20,000 continue to move, with the $5,000-10,000 bracket serving as the true entry point for younger collectors who can participate without incurring outsized risk.

The December art fairs in Miami reported healthy sales across price tiers. Courtesy of Art Basel

What struggles is the so-called mid-tier, spanning the high five figures into the low six figures, which has become the market’s thinnest band. Demand is inconsistent, risk tolerance has compressed and collectors who lived through the boom-and-bust cycles of speculative names are now far less willing to commit unless an artist arrives with strong institutional backing, a measurable market history or a clear runway of upcoming visibility.

Art Basel & UBS’s midyear reports and Artnet’s pricing analyses point to the same contraction in the $50,000-$500,000 bracket, even as activity at the very top and very bottom remains relatively stable. Both also confirm steady growth in the sub-$5,000 segment, in line with Artprice’s recent report, which similarly recorded a rise in transactions under $10,000.

Heading into 2026, this suggests we’ll see an even more pronounced K-shaped market: a weakened middle tier shaped by recalibration and oversaturation, strength concentrated among top buyers and institutions at the high end and sustained energy at the low end, where younger collectors enter and where the primary market must continue to cultivate demand for long-term sustainability.

Galleries are adjusting accordingly. Across the board, they have become more risk-averse and more focused on deepening their own communities rather than chasing global footprints and fair presences, often at the expense of paying their own artists late. Collector cultivation, localized programming and collaborative models increasingly define strategy. Dealer-led alternative fairs, shared booths, cross-gallery pop-ups and regional partnerships enable galleries to reduce their exposure while expanding their reach cooperatively rather than competitively. This marks a shift away from the era of Gagosian-inspired global empire-building toward a more relational, human-scale model, one in which resilience depends less on square footage than on a gallery’s ability to build a long-term network and community, maintain the trust of its artists and nurture relationships with its collector base. That strategy may prove decisive, as 43 percent of total HNWI art transaction value still flowed through dealers, either directly or at art fairs, according to the 2025 Art Basel & UBS Collecting Survey, reflecting a broader tendency among collectors to rely on trusted, close sources amid the growing disorientation of today’s oversaturated global offering.

Institutions faced financial cuts, political control and governance crisis

As society shifts at breakneck speed, museums have spent the past several years reassessing nearly every aspect of their operations, from governance and funding models to programming priorities and audience engagement strategies. In 2025, however, that process intensified, as budget cuts, governance scrutiny and a sharply polarized public climate converged into a sustained institutional stress test.

In the U.S., museums have felt the effects of the Trump administration. Just days after the election, the incoming president signed an executive order eliminating all DEI initiatives across federal agencies, triggering ripple effects across the cultural sector. Institutions tied to federal funding, particularly those within the Smithsonian network, faced mounting political pressure, culminating in Amy Sherald’s withdrawal from her planned National Portrait Gallery exhibition amid threats of censorship and direct interference in curatorial decisions. As grants were rerouted, budgets slashed and cultural agencies quietly reconfigured, museums and U.S. cultural and nonprofit organizations found themselves confronting not only operational uncertainty but a profound shift in federal cultural agenda priorities.

A Black trans woman with pink curls and bold makeup poses barefoot in a royal blue gown, holding a torch of orange flowers against a pale pink background.
Amy Sherald, Trans Forming Liberty, 2024. Oil on linen, 123 × 76 1/2 × 2 1/2in. (312.4 × 194.3× 6.35 cm). Courtesy the artist and Hauser and Wirth. © Amy Sherald. Photograph by Kevin Bulluck

Even the fate of the U.S. pavilion at next year’s Venice Biennale was reshaped by these pressures, culminating in the much-contested selection of Alma Allen after months of confusion and uncertainty. New immigration policies are further straining the cultural and creative ecosystem. International artists and curators have become increasingly hesitant to travel to or relocate to the U.S., while those already in the country face heightened vulnerability under the threat of ICE enforcement. All of this has unfolded against a backdrop of shrinking resources, rising costs and intensifying political scrutiny.

This fragility is not uniquely American. A landmark study from the Mapping Museums Lab at Birkbeck, University of London—the first comprehensive analysis of the British museum landscape—documented the closure of 524 museums between 2000 and 2025, illustrating just how stretched the sector has become. Across Europe, institutions spent the year grappling with governance scandals, maintenance failures and an alarming rise in thefts. The Louvre’s headline-grabbing October heist came shortly after a leaked internal memo from its director warned of chronic underfunding, deteriorating infrastructure and insufficient security, concerns that were grimly reinforced a month later when a section of the ceiling collapsed in the Greek galleries.

As public support continues to contract, European museums are increasingly turning to private and corporate partnerships to fill budgetary gaps. The Louvre, long insulated by state funding, launched its first major fundraising gala, appealing to France’s luxury titans in an effort to emulate the Met Gala model. Elsewhere, institutions have moved decisively into corporate brand collaborations to support production, as Berlin’s Hamburger Bahnhof formalized a partnership with Chanel to finance large-scale atrium commissions. Together, these shifts signal an expansion of cross-border opportunity for the art world, as fashion, tech and creative brands increasingly seek opportunities for cross-industry collaboration to enhance their symbolic and cultural capital.

Visitors look at the Winged Victory of Samothrace (Victoire de Samothrace) ancient Greek sculpture at The Louvre Museum in Paris.
The Louvre had a turbulent year, marked by funding pressures, security concerns and governance failures. Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, museums everywhere are facing increasingly complex operational challenges, including rising insurance and security costs, climate-related infrastructure pressures, energy efficiency mandates, staff shortages and unpredictable attendance patterns. Taken together, the picture that emerges in 2025 is one of institutions operating within a far more precarious paradigm, often more politically exposed, financially strained and structurally vulnerable, yet still charged with stewarding culture at a moment when cultural meaning itself is being actively renegotiated. New funding pressures and escalating political interference are forcing museums across borders to rethink not only audience engagement and sustainability models, but their entire operating logic: how they raise money, which corporate partners they court and how they safeguard institutional independence without compromising artistic and cultural integrity.

The rise of the Gulf and the ascent of the East

The Gulf states, which have been investing heavily in cultural infrastructure for years, fully claimed their place in the 2025 art-world conversation. Two major global fairs announced new regional editions: Art Basel Qatar, set to launch in Doha in February, and Frieze, which will take over Abu Dhabi Art beginning in November. Crucially, both initiatives were developed in direct collaboration with national culture and tourism authorities, signaling that these projects extend well beyond traditional art-world dynamics and are deeply embedded within broader political and economic agendas, as these countries position themselves as emerging financial centers and global destinations for art, culture and entertainment. Fairs are far from the only players accelerating their presence in the region.

Both Sotheby’s and Christie’s moved quickly to secure their footing within the Gulf’s expanding economy. Christie’s, reporting increased spending from Middle Eastern clients, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., secured a commercial license last September to operate in the Kingdom and appointed Nour Kelani to lead regional client services, as it prepares to open its first Saudi auction house, marking its second Gulf location after Dubai. Sotheby’s, meanwhile, staged its inaugural sales in both Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, beginning with the cross-category “Origins” auction held in Diriyah in February, which generated approximately $17.3 million across 117 lots. That momentum continued in December with Collectors’ Week in Abu Dhabi, which achieved a combined total of about $133 million through luxury offerings including fine jewelry, rare watches, handbags, automobiles, real estate and other high-value collectibles, strategically timed to the city’s Grand Prix and broader cultural calendar.

Both inaugural auction series proved sufficiently successful that Sotheby’s is already doubling down. Before the end of 2025, the house announced Origins II sale, scheduled for January 31 in Diriyah to coincide with the opening of the Diriyah biennial. The auction’s second edition will feature 70 works by leading Saudi and Middle Eastern artists, signaling confidence in the region’s bidding power as well as Sotheby’s first auction dedicated entirely to fine art. Highlights range from a rare work by Saudi pioneer Safeya Binzagr, widely regarded as the “spiritual mother” of contemporary Saudi art and estimated at $150,000-200,000, to contemporary international figures including a large-scale concave mirror sculpture by Anish Kapoor, estimated at $600,000-800,000, and Warhol’s complete set of four Muhammad Ali screenprints from 1978, estimated at $300,000-500,000.

Painting of an austere fat woman dressed in red hanging over a pool.
Sotheby’s inaugural auction in Diriyah achieved $17 million. Courtesy of Sotheby's

Yet the pace and scale of this development have raised growing concerns about the international, consultancy-driven model frequently applied across the Gulf, particularly in Saudi Arabia. While the cultural sector has been a central pillar of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, contributing to a profound transformation of both the cultural landscape and society at large, the strategy and delivery of that expansion have been shaped largely by Western consultancy firms. According to the Art Newspaper, the roster behind the ambitious plan to create dozens of new museums over the next decade includes McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Deloitte, Bain & Co., AT Kearney, Barker Langham, Consulum, Brunswick Arts, AEA Consulting, Flint Culture and Havas. The book Mass Traffic (2023), authored by Sabih Ahmed, co-artistic director of the upcoming Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, and the artist Lantian Xie, describes the emergence of a “consultancy aesthetic,” a language of polished renderings and quantitative frameworks that risks shaping a cultural paradigm driven primarily by economic modeling and imported expertise rather than sustained local capacity building or deeper qualitative inquiry.

A markedly different model is visible in Qatar, where Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has spent more than a decade building one of the most ambitious state-driven cultural ecosystems in the world. As chair of Qatar Museums, she has pursued a top-to-bottom strategy, commissioning major institutions, acquiring blue-chip and historically significant works for a rumored sum already exceeding $1 billion, underwriting large-scale public art projects across Doha and investing heavily in education, residency and community-building programs designed to cultivate a local audience rather than cater solely to an international one. The recently announced Museum-in-Residence partnership between Qatar Museums and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center exemplifies this broader vision. Under her leadership, Qatar Museums has opened the National Museum of Qatar, revamped the Museum of Islamic Art, expanded Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and, most recently, brought Art Basel to Doha.

Exterior view of M7 in Doha’s Msheireb district, showing a symmetrical plaza flanked by modern beige buildings with large windows and shaded walkways, leading to the M7 creative hub under a geometric canopy.
The M7 in Doha will host the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar in 2026. Julius Hirtzberger

At the same time, cities such as Abu Dhabi, which have long relied on importing global museum brands as anchors for cultural development, are also investing in amplifying local heritage and emerging artistic production as a way to shape future identity. Initiatives including Manar Abu Dhabi and Noor Riyadh combine high-tech, light-based installations with historical and archaeological sites, positioning cultural heritage and technological experimentation side by side. Across the region’s expanding network of biennials, a distinct aesthetic is taking shape: highly produced, site-specific and context-responsive projects that move decisively away from the globally homogenized blue-chip language that characterized earlier boom periods in places such as China. This sensibility is reflected in the upcoming Art Basel Qatar, which is designed to function more like a curated biennial than a traditional booth-based fair, led by artist Wael Shawky as artistic director alongside Art Basel global director Vincenzo de Bellis and presenting a focused group of solo projects by artists connected to the region and its narratives.

Two elements, in particular, distinguish the Gulf’s cultural development model. The first is a pronounced emphasis on new technologies across the production, circulation and experience of art and culture. The second is the degree to which this wave of institutional expansion has aligned with and accelerated the empowerment of women. Across Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., young women now lead many of the region’s major cultural initiatives and institutions, reshaping long-standing gender hierarchies and contributing decisively to the identity of this emerging cultural geography.

The Gulf, however, is not the only region gaining traction in the art-world news cycle. A parallel shift in attention has been sparked by new cultural activity in Central Asia, where institutions such as the Bukhara Biennial, launched in Uzbekistan with significant state backing, and the forthcoming CCA Tashkent, the country’s first major contemporary art center, have quickly positioned themselves on the international radar.

A view through a pointed brick arch reveals a quiet rectangular courtyard surrounded by symmetrical arched niches.
Bukhara, Uzbekistan, is determined to become another art world capital. Photo: Felix Odell, courtesy of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation

Meanwhile, Southeast Asia and India, singled out by economists as among the world’s fastest-growing economies over the next decade, are gaining increasing importance within the global art-market ecosystem. Sales data from major auction houses across the APAC region continue to highlight India, Indonesia and Singapore as rising markets, with all reporting expanded buyer bases from South Asia and accelerated demand for Modern and Contemporary Indian art. At the same time, the gallery landscape is shifting. The upcoming edition of the India Art Fair in New Delhi includes a growing roster of major international galleries, including David Zwirner, Galleria Continua, Carpenters Workshop Gallery and neugerriemschneider, while established Indian galleries are appearing with increasing frequency at both Frieze and Art Basel.

Digital art for a digital world

In a year when A.I. and the expanding power of global tech giants dominated public discourse, and technological change accelerated at a pace that left entire industries scrambling, it has become almost anachronistic for the art world to imagine itself outside these forces. The influence of technology now extends far beyond the pandemic-era shift to online circulation, digital sales and the Instagram-driven transformation of buying and selling behaviors. It is increasingly shaping the act of artistic production itself. As technology becomes inseparable from daily life, from perception and communication to how we interact with our environments, digital tools, computational systems and algorithmic processes have entered the contemporary artist’s natural vocabulary, no longer functioning as niche or novelty. That evolution was unmistakable in the hybrid works presented in Art Basel’s inaugural digital section, Zero 10, last month.

The arc of digital art over the past four years has been defined by extremes: the speculative peak of the NFT boom, its rapid collapse into skepticism and cultural fatigue and now a quieter, more durable integration into the mainstream art system. Major institutions have begun to incorporate digital practices into their core programming, and major fairs are following suit, no longer relegating them to satellites or marginal sectors.

Beeple’s 2021 record-breaking sale crystallized the speculative era. By contrast, the packed VIP opening of Zero 10 at Art Basel Miami Beach, anchored by his viral robotic performance Regular Animals, signaled a new phase. Demand was real and diversified, the enthusiasm clear and largely detached from hype. The section was crowded from the earliest VIP hours, drawing not only art-world insiders but also long-time tech collectors, many of whom had never previously attended the fair. Positioned at the main entrance and occupying 10,000 square feet of prime floor space, the sector made digital art an integral part of the fair’s core ecosystem. Exhibitors reported steady sales in the four- to six-figure range, with many noting serious engagement from buyers who were collecting digital work for the first time.

A crowd of visitors gathers around an enclosure where several small four-legged robot creatures with realistic human heads move across the floor while people photograph and watch them.
Beeple Studios’ Regular Animals was a viral attraction at Art Basel’s Zero 10. Martina Hoyos

These results aligned with findings from the 2025 Art Basel & UBS Survey, which reported that digital art is now the third-largest fine-art spending category, with fifty-one percent of high-net-worth collectors making digital acquisitions and Gen Z showing the highest participation of any demographic.

Taken together, the outcomes at Zero 10 read less as a side experiment than as clear evidence that the digital-native ecosystem has reached a level of maturity the traditional art market can no longer ignore and may, in fact, need to learn from. Its decentralized models of authorship, distribution and value creation prioritize peer-to-peer communities over traditional gatekeeping, generating a sense of shared belonging and momentum that continues to attract younger and more diverse buyers. These are precisely the audiences contemporary art needs, yet often struggles to reach unless they arrive through adjacent collectible markets.

At the same time, several booths accepted cryptocurrency and executed sales in ETH and stablecoins, underscoring how crypto wealth continues to support digital art even amid volatility. For many buyers, digital artworks function as familiar and relatively liquid on-ramps for crypto-generated capital, offering an alternative to the slower and more opaque structures of the traditional art market.

Given the concentration of power and wealth in the tech sector, the art world would clearly benefit from engaging these collectors through artworks, formats and business models that align with their lived realities. If successfully cultivated, this generation of technology-driven patrons, both private and corporate, could become to the art world what finance and hedge-fund buyers were in earlier decades, but with fundamentally different expectations around participation, transparency and value. What remains to be seen is whether the art system can absorb the lessons embedded in these digital-native ecosystems, which are less hierarchical, more collaborative and more fluid in circulation.

The 2025 Art Market Recap: How the Art World Found Its Footing After a Year of Recalibration
