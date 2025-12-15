How Americans Are Using A.I. at Work and Which Industries Are Leading: Survey

The integration of A.I. into the workforce has fueled widespread fears of job displacement, as workers across industries worry their roles could eventually be replaced by the technology, but those concerns have done little to slow its adoption in U.S. offices. The share of American workers using A.I. “a few times a year” reached 45 percent in the third quarter of 2025, up from 40 percent in the prior three-month period, according to a Gallup survey of more than 23,000 employed U.S. adults.

Employees who use A.I. are also turning to it more frequently. The proportion using the technology a few times a week or more rose from 19 percent to 23 percent over the same period, while daily use increased from 8 percent to 10 percent.

Adoption varies significantly by industry. A.I. is most prevalent in knowledge-based roles, Gallup found, with more than three-quarters of workers in technology and information systems using it a few times a year or more. More than half of those in finance and professional services reported similar usage.

Meanwhile, rates fall sharply among frontline workers. Just 38 percent of manufacturing employees, 37 percent of health care workers and 33 percent of retail workers said they use A.I. on a regular basis.

The sectors adopting A.I. the fastest are also those facing the greatest labor risks. Earlier this year, Stanford researchers found that early-career workers aged 22 to 25 saw a 13 percent decline in jobs for roles most exposed to the technology, such as coding and customer service, while employment in occupations like nursing remained steady.

The most common use of workplace A.I. is consolidating information or generating ideas, according to the Gallup survey, with more than 40 percent of respondents citing those applications. Other frequent uses include learning new things, automating basic tasks, identifying problems and interacting with customers.

Chatbots are by far the most popular A.I. tool in the U.S. workforce, with more than 60 percent of workers naming them as their primary option. A.I. writing and editing tools came in second at 36 percent, followed by coding assistants and image, video and audio generators.

Despite growing individual use, many employees remain unclear about their employers’ A.I. strategies. Around 23 percent of surveyed workers said they don’t know how their companies are implementing A.I. This group represents nearly half of the employees who are already using A.I. several times a year, suggesting many are adopting A.I. tools without clear insight into their employers’ broader plans.