Hinge Founder Justin McLeod Exits to Launch a New A.I. Online Dating Startup

Justin Mcleod, the founder and CEO of Hinge, tore his company down a decade ago and rebuilt it after realizing the dating app was engineered for engagement rather than genuine connection. Now, ten years later, McLeod says he’s had another revelation—but instead of overhauling Hinge, he’s channeling it into an entirely new venture.

McLeod’s next venture, an A.I.-powered dating company called Overture, will prompt his immediate departure as Hinge’s CEO. He will be replaced by Jackie Jantos, the company’s current president and chief marketing officer.

McLeod acknowledged that technological developments risk harming relationships as users increasingly turn to chatbots instead of human companionship. “A.I. should always stand behind us, not between us,” he said in a blog post announcing Overture. His new company aims to use the technology to create something “less like a social platform” and “more like the experience of working with an all-star personal matchmaker.”

McLeod and a small team within Hinge have been building the project for about a year. The standalone company has support from Match Group, Hinge’s parent company, which participated in Overture’s pre-seed financing, plans to lead its initial funding round early next year and will hold a substantial ownership stake. Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff will also join Overture’s board.

“We’re proud to have incubated Overtone within Hinge and to now lead its funding round as he builds his next venture,” said Rascoff in a statement. “With a strong foundation and leadership team in place, Hinge is poised for its next chapter under Jackie’s leadership.”

Hinge gets a new leader

Jantos, who formerly worked at Spotify and Coca-Cola, joined Hinge in 2021 and has served as president since March. Her tenure has been marked by Gen Z-focused initiatives like “No Ordinary Love,” a campaign highlighting successful Hinge couples through ads, a Substack and a zine.

As she assumes the CEO role, Jantos will oversee Hinge’s ongoing integration of A.I. The company has rolled out numerous features that use the technology to boost personalization and improve safety. Earlier this week, Hinge introduced a new A.I. tool designed to help users start conversations with each other.

Despite industry-wide challenges in online dating, Hinge continues to grow. Match Group, which also owns Tinder and OkCupid, reported a 5 percent year-over-year decline in paying users in its most recent quarter. But Hinge remains a standout, with paying users up 17 percent.

Hinge will be advised by McLeod through March to ensure a smooth transition. “The company’s momentum, including being on track to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2027, gives me full confidence in where Hinge is headed,” McLeod said, calling his work building the platform “the privilege of my life.”