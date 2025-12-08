Meta Acquires Limiteless, an A.I. Pendant Company Backed by Sam Altman

Meta is acquiring Limitless, the maker of a wearable A.I. pendant that records, transcribes and provides feedback on conversations. The deal comes as Meta, which has been spending heavily on A.I. in recent months, expands further into the wearables market. “We’re no longer working on a weird fringe idea. We’re building a future that now seems inevitable,” said Dan Siroker, CEO of Limitless, in a blog post announcing the acquisition on Dec. 5. The startup didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Founded in 2020, Limitless is best known for its $99 pendant that uses A.I. to listen to a user’s everyday conversations and provide personalized insights. The startup has raised more than $33 million from backers, including Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Siroker framed the acquisition as one that will support Meta’s growing focus on A.I.-enabled wearables, which the company has elevated through an internal restructuring. Earlier this year, Meta split its A.I. initiatives into four departments dedicated to hardware products, infrastructure, long-term research and superintelligence—a form of A.I. more capable than humans.

Meta is already developing a range of wearables with EssilorLuxottica, the company behind Ray-Ban and Oakley. In the future, those without A.I.-integrated glasses will face a “significant cognitive disadvantage,” Zuckerberg claimed in July.

The company’s smart glasses efforts fall under its Reality Labs division, which added a new executive last week: Alan Dye, the former head of Apple’s user interface design team. Dye will reportedly oversee design across Meta’s A.I.-integrated devices.

“Our general view is that we want to build these out to reach many hundreds of millions or billions of people,” Zuckerberg said of Meta’s wearables strategy during Meta’s most recent earnings call in October. “That’s the point at which we think that this is going to just be an extremely profitable business.”

Big Tech embraces A.I. hardware

Earlier this year, Amazon purchased Bee, the startup behind a $50 A.I.-integrated bracelet that transcribes a user’s daily activities and provides summaries. Google parent Alphabet has embraced A.I.-integrated glasses through a partnership with Warby Parker, while China’s Alibaba is also pursuing smart glasses.

Consumer reactions to these products have been mixed. Friend, a startup creating A.I. pendants similar to Limitless’s device, drew backlash this summer after a city-wide New York subway campaign promoted its product as a replacement for real-life companionship.

Silicon Valley’s flashiest A.I. hardware initiative belongs to OpenAI, which is collaborating with famed Apple designer Jony Ive on a mysterious wearables project. Their project is expected to debut within the next two years and will promise “peace and calm” amid the chaos of notifications, scrolling and screens, according to Altman.