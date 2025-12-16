A Comprehensive Approach to Weight Loss by Hims & Hers 

Weight loss journeys are as unique as the individuals who embark on them. We all have different body types, lifestyles, health histories and goals that shape what we need to achieve lasting results. That’s why taking a one-size-fits-all approach to weight management often leads to frustration, not sustained success.

Weight Loss by Hims & Hers understands this deeply. Unlike traditional weight loss programs, Hims & Hers takes a holistic, highly personalized approach that considers the full picture of the underlying factors affecting your weight—from your health history, lifestyle, and goals. By looking at weight management through this comprehensive lens, the licensed healthcare providers can create a weight loss treatment plan tailored to your body’s needs and your personal goals to help you see results that last.

Obesity is a complex disease that requires addressing the whole person, not just the number on the scale. By taking into account a patient’s unique biology, psychology, environment and behaviors, Hims & Hers is able to offer access to multi-faceted weight loss treatment plans that set each user up for long-term success.

The Basics: What to Know About GLP-1s Before Getting Started

How do GLP-1s work? GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) mimic a naturally occurring hormone that regulates appetite, slows digestion and manages blood sugar levels, ultimately helping users eat less and feel fuller for longer.

Who qualifies for GLP-1 medications? A good candidate for GLP-1 medication through Hims & Hers may include individuals with obesity or those who are overweight with a related health condition, and who are willing to incorporate lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise. A licensed healthcare provider determines final eligibility after a complete medical evaluation.

A licensed medical provider will typically respond to prospective patients within 48 hours of completing the Weight Loss by Hims & Hers free online assessment. Current customers get a response from the care team in less than 24 hours.

Are GLP-1s safe? GLP-1s are considered safe when prescribed and used correctly. The primary safety concerns involve potential dosing errors and the possibility of using unapproved or counterfeit ingredients, which can lead to serious adverse events.

What are the side effects of GLP-1 drugs? Common side effects of GLP-1 medications, like those offered through Weight Loss by Hims & Hers, include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain. More serious side effects, though less common, can include pancreatitis, gallbladder problems and acute kidney injury. These effects are often worse when first starting the medication or after a dose increase, and many are temporary.

How long does it take to lose weight with Weight Loss by Hims and Hers? The oral medication kits deliver powerful results: male customers report losing an average of 10.1 pounds in their first month*, while female customers average 6.4 pounds lost in month one**. In just one month, men using Hims & Hers compounded GLP-1 injections lose an average of 11.7 pounds***, and women lose an average of 9 pounds.****

Is a GLP-1 worth it? According to some reports, losing just 5 percent of body weight can help prevent or manage weight-related health conditions, like heart disease, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure (hypertension) and type 2 diabetes.

Weight Loss by Hims & Hers: Personalized for Results

So what does the signature Hims & Hers approach look like in practice? It begins with a simple online consultation, where you’ll share details about any existing health conditions, current habits and weight loss objectives. No need to go to a doctor’s office; the whole process is seamlessly handled via their secure telemedicine platform, 100 percent online.

From there, a medical professional trained in weight management will review your intake forms, paying close attention to your health history and current BMI. If an oral medication kit or GLP-1 injections are prescribed, they will make a treatment plan tailored to your needs. This could include a range of affordable options, beginning with oral medication kits for as little as $69 per month with a 10-month treatment plan paid upfront. GLP-1 injections are also available, starting at $199 per month* with a 6-month plan paid in full upfront.*****

Whichever path is right for you, a licensed provider will partner with you to personalize your dosage, provide ongoing monitoring, and make any necessary adjustments to optimize your results over time. You’ll have unlimited messaging access with a provider whenever questions arise.

Access to 24/7 Care From Licensed Healthcare Providers

Weight Loss by Hims & Hers goes beyond medication management. Medications are an important tool, but they work best in combination with sustainable behavior changes. That’s why their program takes a 360-degree approach, equipping you with a robust set of resources to reshape your nutrition, movement, sleep and emotional wellness habits for the long haul.

You’ll have an arsenal of tools at your fingertips in their integrated app, like meal guides with easy food and snack ideas to keep you feeling satisfied while properly fueling your body—prioritizing protein and fiber to avoid some of the most common side effects: muscle loss and constipation. Because GLP-1s reduce appetite and cravings, it is essential to be aware of the nutrients you need to consume and to plan meals intentionally. Weight loss by Hims & Hers teaches you to build a balanced, enjoyable relationship with eating through simple, actionable practices.

To help you establish a consistent movement routine, the Hims & Hers app also delivers custom activity goals and tracks your progress. The focus is on making daily motion feel fun and achievable. You’ll find on-demand workouts suited to your schedule and fitness level, along with tips for sneaking in more steps.

Sleep is also a central pillar of the Hims & Hers philosophy. Getting quality rest is crucial for regulating weight-related hormones and supporting your energy to make informed, healthy choices throughout the day. With this in mind, the app is loaded with science-backed content designed by sleep psychologists to help you establish a restful nightly routine and resolve any shut-eye struggles.

Dynamic Guidance

Rounding out Weight Loss by Hims & Hers’ comprehensive weight care model is an emphasis on emotional well-being. Working towards a weight loss goal can bring up a host of complex feelings, from fear of failure to body image challenges. To help you build resilience and self-compassion, their app provides interactive mental wellness exercises and mood tracking tools created by therapists. After all, getting mentally strong is just as important as the physical piece.

Perhaps the most game-changing aspect of Hims & Hers’ model is the level of personal support you receive. You’re not just handed a bunch of pills and sent on your way. A dedicated care team is just a message away to provide unlimited guidance, answer questions, and celebrate your wins.

The medical providers get to know each patient’s needs through frequent virtual touchpoints. It makes patients feel seen, cared for and motivated. This highly attentive, whole-person care model is clearly resonating. In a recent survey, 78 percent of Hims & Hers’ compounded GLP-1 patients reported trusting the company to help them reach their weight loss goals,****** and 92 percent of those on the oral medication kits reported feeling better after two months.*******

Achieving Sustainable Weight Loss

The ultimate goal when working with licensed healthcare providers through Hims & Hers isn’t just to lose weight, but to develop habits that support overall health and well-being. Beyond working with patients to develop healthy lifestyles, Hims & Hers offers a suite of tools to ensure sustainable, lasting weight loss. For an additional cost, they also offer meal replacement kits—bundles of nutrient-dense shakes and bars to ensure you get the nourishment you need.

When it comes to achieving lasting weight loss, there’s no magic bullet. It takes a thoughtful, well-rounded approach that nurtures change from the inside out. Through their blend of prescribed medications, one-on-one expert support, and digital tools that build healthy habits, Hims & Hers designed the future of weight wellness—one fully personalized plan at a time.

Disclaimers

Compounded drug products are not approved or evaluated for safety, effectiveness, or quality by the FDA. Prescription required.

*Based on self-reported data from approximately 10,133 Hims customers on a personalized treatment plan including oral medication kits, along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise. Customers reported their weight at their initial medical consultation and their first check-in approximately 4 weeks later.

**Based on self-reported data from approximately 25,402 Hers customers on a personalized treatment plan including oral medication kits, along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise. Customers reported their weight at their initial medical consultation and their first check-in approximately 4 weeks later.

***Based on self-reported data from approximately 972 Hims customers on a personalized treatment plan including compounded GLP-1 injections, along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise. Customers reported their weight at their initial medical consultation and check-in approximately 2 months later.

****Based on self-reported data from approximately 1525 Hers customers on a personalized treatment plan including compounded GLP-1 injections, along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise. Customers reported their weight at their initial medical consultation and check-in approximately 2 months later.

*****Paid upfront in full. Actual price to customer will depend on product and subscription plan purchase.

******Based on self-reported data from approximately 476 Hims & Hers weight loss customers 2+ months in tenure on a personalized treatment plan including compounded GLP-1 injections and oral medication kits, along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise.

*******Based on self-reported data from approximately 2762 Hims & Hers customers, 2+ months in tenure on a personalized treatment plan including oral medication kits, along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise.

Not available in all 50 states. Weight Loss by Hims & Hers is a holistic program that includes nutrition support, technological tools and medications prescribed based on what your provider determines is medically appropriate and necessary for you. See website for full details, important safety information, and restrictions, including online provider consultation requirements.