8 Startups Sam Altman Invested in Outside OpenAI in 2025

Aside from becoming a household name with the breakout success of ChatGPT in 2022, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has long been one of Silicon Valley’s most influential startup investors. Long before generative A.I. captured global attention, Altman built a reputation as a prolific angel investor whose bets helped shape the modern tech landscape, from early stakes in Stripe, Reddit and Instacart to later, high-conviction investments in nuclear energy and longevity science.

Altman’s track record as an early-stage investor was shaped during his time at Y Combinator, where he served as president from 2014 to 2019. In that role, he helped oversee investments in hundreds of startups, several of which went on to become major technology companies. After leaving YC, Altman continued to invest personally in both alumni companies and new ventures.

Over the years, Altman has invested in more than 400 companies through a mix of personal angel checks, his own funds like Hydrazine Capital and Apollo Projects, and partnerships with larger venture firms.

Altman’s 2025 investment activity has centered on startups in A.I.-driven security, biotechnology and nuclear fusion, according to Crunchbase data. These bets reflect not just a desire to diversify across cutting-edge industries, but also to champion “moonshot” ventures tackling some of today’s most complex challenges, from intelligence augmentation and clean energy to breakthroughs in human health.

Here are the startups that Altman invested in this year:

Helion Energy

Product: fusion power

Investment channel: personal/angel investing

Investment: $425 million Series F in January

Valuation: $5.4 billion

Helion Energy is a nuclear fusion company working to commercialize fusion power as a zero-carbon energy source. The company is building its first fusion power plant in Chelan County, Wash. scheduled to come online in 2028. As data centers and advanced A.I. systems drive a surge in electricity demand, interest in scalable, emissions-free power has grown across the tech industry. Helion is positioning itself to meet that demand with a patented pulsed, non-ignition fusion approach designed to generate electricity directly, without relying on traditional steam turbines. Altman has been one of the company’s most prominent backers for several years, calling Helion in 2021 “by far the most promising approach to fusion I’ve ever seen.” His latest investment came as part of Helion’s $425 million Series F round in January.

MirrorTab

Product: web security technology

Investment channel: Altman Capital

Investment: $8.5 million seed round in February

Valuation: not disclosed

MirrorTab develops browser-based security tools that protect customer-facing web applications from threats including malware, automated fraud, sophisticated bots and so-called agentic A.I. abuse. MirrorTab uses pixel-streaming technology to prevent untrusted browsers, extensions and scripts from accessing sensitive data or code, without requiring users to install additional software. “Most vendors are focused on enabling A.I.—far fewer are working to restrict it,” CEO and founder Brian Silverstein said at a recent conference. “Effective A.I. security requires knowing when to leverage A.I. and when to block it entirely.”

Campus

Product: Online educational services

Investment channel: personal/angel investing

Investment: $46 million Series B in March

Valuation: $100 million

Campus is an online, two-year college offering lower-cost accredited degrees taught by professors from institutions including Stanford, Princeton, and Howard University. Students attend live online classes and supplement coursework with A.I.-generated educational tools developed by Sizzle A.I. The school currently offers associate degrees in business administration and information technology, with an optional concentration in applied A.I. focused on business use cases. Altman backed Campus through its $46 million Series B round, alongside investors such as Figma CEO Dylan Field, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and Shaquille O’Neal. Altman also helps fund the company’s Shaq Scholars Program, which provides financial support to enrolled students.

ConductorAI

Product: automation software

Investment channel: Altman Capital

Investment: $15 million Series A in April

Valuation: not disclosed

Founded by former Palantir employees, ConductorAI focuses on automating complex government approval and compliance workflows. The company’s software, which has been contracted by the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, uses A.I. to review large volumes of policy and regulatory documents. According to Business Insider, ConductorAI has primarily been used to automate security classification, with additional applications in export licensing, International Traffic in Arms Regulations compliance and document review.

Exowatt

Product: renewable energy

Investment Channel: angel investing

Investment: $70 million Series A in April and $50 million in November

Current valuation: $140 million