The Corner Store Is Taking Its Caviar-Topped Lobster Rolls and Martini Service to Las Vegas

The Corner Store, which has been one of New York City’s most buzzed about restaurants since its SoHo debut in September 2024, is heading to Las Vegas. Observer has confirmed that Eugene Remm, Tilman Fertitta and Catch Hospitality Group have signed a deal to open the second location of The Corner Store in 2026 at a luxury casino-resort on the Strip.

And while many operators change their brand and create new concepts in Las Vegas, Remm (who’s had Catch at Aria in Las Vegas since 2018) happily knows what his wheelhouse is.

“I know what I’m good at,” Remm tells Observer. “I know what I’m not good at. I’m not good at shows and dances and anything like that. So what I’m good at and what our team is going to be focused on is bringing exactly what we do at The Corner Store to Las Vegas. Culinary-wise, nothing’s different.”

At heart, The Corner Store is an upscale new take on a classic American joint. Crowd-pleasing dishes from culinary director Michael Vignola at The Corner Store include Caesar salad, spinach artichoke dip, mini lobster rolls, a wagyu French dip, steak frites and a riff on Totino’s pizza rolls.

“New York was ready for a classic American grill,” Remm says.”It was ready for something that wasn’t filled with a bunch of fusion and wasn’t filled with a bunch of words that they can’t pronounce and was simply just classic American cuisine.”

At the same time, The Corner Store wants to elevate familiar food, so its lobster rolls are topped with caviar and its habit-forming five-cheese pizza rolls are stuffed with ricotta, raclette, Parmesan, taleggio and mozzarella alongside pepperoni, ’nduja and jalapeño. There’s housemade ranch and hot honey on the side.

“We do everything from scratch,” Remm says. “We do it every single day. There’s nothing frozen on the entire menu. Nothing is done for economies of scale.”

In New York, The Corner Store is a cozy 75-seat restaurant where Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter recently dined together. In Las Vegas, there will be twice as much seating. But as Remm points out, this is still significantly smaller than big Las Vegas restaurants like Catch, and he knows that it’s important to preserve The Corner Store’s vibe.

“The only difference, I would say, is that instead of just having an amazing martini program at one bar, we’re creating a second bar that’s framed as a specialty martini bar,” Remm says.

Given the popularity of The Corner Store’s martini service in New York, Las Vegas visitors will likely be lining up in droves to try everything from chamomile vespers to sour cream and onion martinis.

Remm is on an expansion tear, but he’s focusing on smaller restaurants overall. In September, he opened The Eighty Six, a 35-seat West Village steakhouse in the historic former Chumley’s space. He’s planning to debut a 75-seat Mediterranean restaurant with chef Nadav Greenberg in SoHo, across the street from The Corner Store, early next year.

“I think the world wants smaller spaces, more intimate experiences,” Remm says. “That’s where we’re at. I want to do more singular concepts, and I want to do them all in New York, and I want to walk to work every day, and I want to develop restaurants with my team here in our office on 14th Street.”

Remm has no plans to expand The Corner Store beyond Las Vegas.

“I don’t believe that The Corner Store should be replicated all around the country, and I think I want to focus on unique single-store locations,” he says.

But he says he’s making an exception because he found a special opportunity in Las Vegas, where The Corner Store will join prominent new restaurants like Cote, Carbone Riviera, Gymkhana and the forthcoming Sartiano’s.

“I love what’s happening in Las Vegas,” Remm says. “I want more great restaurants coming to Las Vegas. I’m thrilled with all of it. Las Vegas is the next logical step for The Corner Store, and we’re going to unapologetically bring The Corner Store experience in New York to Vegas.”