The Most Important Media Deals of Q4 2025: Apple, Netflix, Meta, Disney

The closing months of 2025 saw media companies ramp up dealmaking across film, TV, publishing and technology. Streaming platforms poured money into sports rights, bundling strategies and tech partnerships, while other players turned to acquisitions and licensing agreements. The quarter’s most dramatic moment came when Netflix announced its $83 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets—only for rival Paramount Skydance to counter with a cash offer for all of WBD. (At press time, WBD has formally recommended that shareholders accept Netflix’s offer.)

Here’s a look at some of the most notable media and tech deals that made headlines during the fourth quarter:

Paramount Skydance acquires The Free Press

One of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison’s most attention-grabbing moves of 2025 came in October, when the company announced its $150 million acquisition of Bari Weiss’ independent, subscription-based media company, The Free Press. As part of the deal, Weiss was named the first-ever editor-in-chief of Paramount-owned CBS News.

YouTube teams up with the Oscars, starting in 2029

The post-broadcast future of the Oscars is coming into focus. Beginning in 2029, the ceremony will stream live—and for free—worldwide on YouTube under a deal that runs through 2033. The agreement includes red carpet coverage and behind-the-scenes access, along with year-round Academy programming and a selection of Academy Museum content. The Walt Disney Company’s ABC will remain the Oscars’ U.S. broadcast partner through its 100th ceremony in 2028.

Apple and Formula 1 reach a U.S. streaming deal

Following the release of Apple Original Films’ Brad Pitt–led racing drama F1, Apple TV has expanded its sports slate by securing exclusive, five-year streaming rights to Formula 1. The deal, which begins in 2026 and is valued at around $150 million, will make Apple TV the home of all Formula 1 practice sessions, qualifying races, Sprint events and Grand Prix races after ESPN’s contract expires at the end of this year. Formula 1 content will be included at no extra cost as part of Apple TV’s $12.99 monthly subscription.

Disney announces a $1 billion partnership with OpenAI

More than 200 iconic Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters are coming to OpenAI’s Sora video-generation tool. Disney has struck a $1 billion investment and partnership deal with OpenAI. The agreement will allow users to create short videos featuring Disney-owned characters, while Disney plans to integrate A.I. more broadly across its businesses and into Disney+.

Apple TV and Peacock launch a streaming bundle

Apple and NBCUniversal teamed up on a cross-streamer bundle pairing Apple TV with Peacock Premium for around $15 a month—roughly a 30 percent discount compared with subscribing to each service separately. As streamers search for ways to stand out in an increasingly crowded market dominated by giants like Netflix, the bundle offers access to Apple TV’s prestige originals, such as Ted Lasso, alongside Peacock’s mix of live sports, reality TV and mainstream entertainment.

Meta reaches licensing agreements with news outlets

Meta announced multi-year licensing deals with major publishers, including CNN, Fox News and USA Today, bringing their journalism directly into Meta’s A.I. products. Under the agreements, Meta will pay for access to real-time reporting and updates, allowing its A.I. systems to surface breaking news, entertainment and lifestyle coverage while linking users back to the original publishers.

Warner Bros. Discovery teams up with a South Korean firm to produce HBO Max K-dramas

Warner Bros. Discovery and South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM, the studio behind Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite, have entered a multi-year partnership to adapt Korean content into a global slate of shows for HBO Max. The deal includes co-producing and co-financing original K-dramas for worldwide release, while making Max the primary streaming home for CJ ENM’s TVING platform across 17 Asia-Pacific markets.

Fox Entertainment acquires rom-com podcast company Meet Cute

Fox Entertainment continued its podcast expansion by acquiring Meet Cute, the romantic comedy audio studio behind scripted hits like A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream, starring Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran. The deal positions Meet Cute as an incubator for scripted—and eventually unscripted—projects, with founder Naomi Shah joining Fox as SVP of operations and strategy.

People Inc. acquires food publisher and creator network Feedfeed

People Inc. made its first acquisition since rebranding from Dotdash Meredith, snapping up Feedfeed, a 12-year-old food media brand built for the social era. With more than 7 million followers and a network of roughly 1,000 creator partners, Feedfeed strengthens People Inc.’s food portfolio, which includes Allrecipes and Food & Wine, while adding a playbook for influencer-led publishing.