Observer’s Guide to the Best Dance Coming to New York City This Winter

Winter in New York City can be cold and bleak, but thankfully, it’s also full of opportunities to sit in warm theaters with like-minded people and experience some beautiful dance performances. Here are some recommended shows to look into (and look forward to) in the exciting season ahead.

For those who love pure dance

If you are a fan of dance that is non-narrative and abstract, more like a work of moving visual art, you are in luck. Some of the biggest names in postmodern and classical contemporary dance will be performing in New York in the coming months.

Pam Tanowitz, known for her precise and geometric choreography that appears to have its own mathematical logic on the stage, is bringing her company, Pam Tanowitz Dance, to Lincoln Center January 11-13 to perform Pastoral (2025). The critically-acclaimed evening-length work inspired by the natural world features Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony reimagined by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, and décor by painter Sarah Crowner.

The Lyon Opera Ballet will perform a double bill at New York City Center, February 19-21, as part of the second Dance Reflections Festival by Van Cleef & Arpels (which has an incredible lineup spanning five weeks and venues across the city). Their first piece will be Merce Cunningham’s tech-forward masterpiece BIPED (1999), which layers digital and live images on the stage, and the U.S. premiere of the rising Greek choreographer Christos Papadopoulos’s Mycelium (2023), inspired by “the fascinating interconnectivity of mushrooms.”

There is another chance to see Cunningham’s innovative choreography in Trisha Brown Dance Company’s Dancing with Bob: Rauschenberg, Brown and Cunningham, onstage February 26-28 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), also part of the Dance Reflections Festival. The program includes Brown’s fan favorite Set and Reset (1983) with music by Laurie Anderson, and Cunningham’s Travelogue (1977) with music by John Cage. Both feature set designs by the iconic visual artist Robert Rauschenberg.

For balletomanes

If ballet is more your thing, the New York City Ballet has a promising Winter 2026 Season at Lincoln Center planned for January 20 through March 1, with world premieres from both resident choreographer Justin Peck and artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky. Another highlight is the two-week run of Peter Martins’ dreamy The Sleeping Beauty (1991).

Ballet also comes to The Joyce Theater from January 14-25 for Sons of Echo, curated by international ballet star daniil simkin. The program features Simkin along with four male principal dancers from around the world-Jeffrey Cirio (Boston Ballet), Osiel Gouneo (Bayerisches Staatsballett), Alban Lendorf (Royal Danish Ballet), and Siphesihle November (National Ballet of Canada)-dancing to works by powerhouse female choreographers Lucinda Childs, Drew Jacoby, Tiler Peck, and Anne Plamondon.

For those looking for something edgy and different

If you prefer your shows to be multidisciplinary, genre-defying, and bold, the Pioneers Go East Collective’s 2026 Out-FRONT! Festival, January 3-11 at Judson Memorial Church, is for you. Now in its fourth year, the festival, curated by founder and artistic director Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte, co-founder Philip Treviño, and cultural organizers Remi Harris and Joyce Isabelle, centers queer and feminist voices. One highlight is Suzzanne Ponomarenko’s and Dominica Greene’s split bill on January 3 and 5. Ponomarenko’s world premiere Selections From: Tapestries is a dance-theater piece inspired by The Unicorn Tapestries or Hunt of the Unicorn (1495-1505), “reimagined through the queering out of Ukrainian folklore and tales.” Greene’s world premiere openings is a conceptual performance rooted in improvisation and audience participation. Another highlight is the U.S. premiere on January 11 of Norway-based artist Corentin JPM Leven’s Birds of Ill Omen (2022), a theater performance that investigates the medicalization of the Queer body.

And if you’re into immersive performance, the NY premiere of Benjamin Millepied’s Romeo & Juliet Suite (2022) at the Park Avenue Armory, from March 2 to March 21, is going to be incredible. The founder of L.A. Dance Project and the choreographer behind the Oscar-winning film Black Swan (ever heard of it?) will create a site-specific immersive dance-theater piece that reimagines Sergei Prokofiev’s classic ballet through a contemporary, hi-tech, gender-bending lens.

For those who want to travel the world without leaving NYC

If you’re culture-curious and find yourself coming down with a bad case of wanderlust mid-winter, do not fear. The coming months are jam-packed with fascinating international performances.

The Joyce Theater is bringing the world-renowned flamenco company Noche Flamenca to premiere a new work, Irrationalities, from January 27 to February 8. Inspired by Francisco Goya’s etchings, the evening-length performance features four singers, two guitarists, and six dancers from all over Spain. (If you are a fan of flamenco, also check out the 25th Flamenco Festival happening at New York City Center from February 26 to March 8.) From February 10-15, the Havana-based Malpaso Dance Company returns to The Joyce with a lineup of contemporary Cuban dance. And in March, you can see the French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi’s uplifting Sol Invictus, presented as part of the Dance Reflections Festival. Compagnie Hervé Koubi is renowned for its crowd-pleasing blend of capoeira, martial arts, and street dance (they will also be performing an encore run of What the Day Owes to the Night (2013) at The Joyce in January).

And thanks to the Dance Reflections Festival, you can also see two more thought-provoking U.S. premieres: the French multidisciplinary collective (LA)HORDE’s internet-inspired Age of Content (2023), performed by Ballet national de Marseille, February 20-22 at BAM and the South African choreographer Robyn Orlin’s We wear our wheels with pride… (2021), a tribute to the Zulu rickshaw drivers of her country’s complicated past, at NYU Skirball March 13 and 14.