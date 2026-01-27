Andreessen Horowitz-Backed Swedish Startup Brings A.I. to Dentists’ Chairs

As A.I.’s capabilities grow, the technology is creeping into workplaces, schools, homes and possibly dentists’ chairs soon. Dentio, a Swedish startup betting on dental clinics as a prime use case for A.I. assistants, has just secured $2.3 million in fresh financing to support its ambitions. Andreessen Horowitz led the startup’s pre-seed funding round, with other participants including venture capital firm Inception Fund and startup incubator SSE Business Lab.

“Our thesis from day one has been straightforward: we want to get rid of the administrative burden in dental care,” said Dentio in a post announcing its funding round today (Jan. 27).

Dentio was co-founded by 23-year-olds Lukas Sjögren, Anton Li and Elias Afrasiabi, who first met as high school classmates in Stockholm. Its origins were spurred by watching Li’s mother, a dentist, navigate administrative challenges such as clinical documentation, insurance management and outdated systems. “Dentists have not adopted software, and they don’t spend nearly enough on [it],” Afrasiabi told Observer via email.

The trio set out to tackle those problems by building A.I.-powered software that supports everything from clinical notes and tooth status analysis to referrals, treatment plans and even procedure codes generated during treatment—all with the goal of cutting down on grunt work that takes up unnecessary hours and effort. Roughly 81 percent of young dentists cited stress and time pressure as their greatest challenge, according to a 2024 Swedish report, while 47 percent pointed specifically to administrative tasks.

Dentio’s A.I. assistant has already made its mark in clinics. Its products led to an average time savings of five to seven minutes per patient visit, according to a survey of 50 dentists using Dentio—88 percent of whom claimed the startup has increased job satisfaction and reduced stress at work.

With its new pre-seed funding, the company says it is ready to “revolutionize dental documentation through A.I. technology.” Currently serving all major cities across Sweden, Dentio plans to expand into other Nordic countries such as Norway and Finland before launching a “broader European expansion” later this year, said Afrasiabi. To support that growth, the startup is also hiring for seven roles across engineering, customer relations and sales.

The company isn’t alone in applying A.I. to dentistry. In the U.S., Overjet, a startup using A.I. to analyze dental X-rays among other services, reached a $550 million valuation last year after raising $53.2 million. In 2024, another dental A.I. startup, Perceptive, raised $30 million from investors including Y Combinator and Ed Zuckerberg, a dentist who is also the father of Mark Zuckerberg.

Dentio is targeting an increasingly lucrative market. The global dental services market, valued at $672 billion in 2025, is expected to grow by nearly 5 percent this year and reach $890 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. Dental clinics—Dentio’s core customer base—accounted for the bulk of 2025 revenue, surpassing hospitals and app-based teledentistry providers.