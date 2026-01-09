Christie’s Bets Big on the New Memorabilia Economy With the Jim Irsay Collection

Auction house performance in 2025 demonstrated how the major houses are increasingly forced to operate at scale rather than within narrowly defined niche economies. Sotheby’s and Christie’s have both taken steps to expand their audiences by engaging with a broader range of categories across wider price points. Notably, the third-largest auction house by turnover was not Phillips but Heritage Auctions, which reported $2.16 billion in total sales in dozens of relatively accessible categories, from prints and multiples to sports memorabilia, comic books and other cultural artifacts that have shaped the zeitgeist for generations.

To kick off the new year, Christie’s announced the auction of The Jim Irsay Collection, offering approximately 400 objects tracing pivotal moments in 20th-century music, film, sports and popular culture presented across four auctions taking place in New York between March 3 and March 17. Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, was a deeply passionate collector who assembled a museum-quality trove of sports, music and cultural memorabilia over several decades. “Jim Irsay was an incredible collector with an eye for rare treasures tied to the most important moments in our collective history,” Julien Pradels, president of Christie’s Americas, confirmed in a statement, adding that the sale will give “collectors and visitors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view, be inspired by and bid on these objects.”

Among the highlights is a 1966 Fender Mustang guitar played by Kurt Cobain during the recording of Nirvana’s albums Nevermind and In Utero and featured in the music video for the band’s generational anthem Smells Like Teen Spirit. The instrument carries an estimate of $2.5 million to $5 million, a figure well aligned with recent market benchmarks. In 2020, another Cobain guitar—the 1959 Martin D-18E used during Nirvana’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance in 1993—sold for $6 million at Julien’s Auctions, setting a record for the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction at the time. Instruments tied to Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Prince and Bruce Springsteen have likewise achieved mid-six- to seven-figure prices when linked to defining moments in music history.

Several top lots are connected to the most influential years of the Beatles’ ascent. These include John Lennon’s 1963 Gretsch Chet Atkins 6120 guitar, used during the recording sessions for Paperback Writer and Rain (estimate: $600,000-800,000), and Ringo Starr’s first Ludwig drum kit, played during hundreds of live performances and studio recordings between May 1963 and February 1964 (estimate: $1-2 million). Also offered are Starr’s iconic Beatles-logo drumhead from the band’s historic debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964 (estimate: $1-2 million) and his 9-carat gold and sapphire pinky ring, worn throughout his career with the band (estimate: $60,000-100,000).

Other music-related lots span genres and generations, from guitars owned by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong (estimates: $8,000-12,000 and $6,000-9,000) to the Gibson Hummingbird acoustic guitar Bob Dylan played during the 1993 inaugural concert for President-elect Bill Clinton (estimate: $60,000-100,000). Janis Joplin’s Gibson J-45 acoustic guitar—on which she first learned “Me and Bobby McGee” and performed it publicly in 1969—is also included (estimate: $60,000-100,000), alongside Elton John’s iconic prescription glasses (estimate: $8,000-12,000).

For those who prefer jazz, the auction includes Miles Davis’s Martin Committee trumpet, played during his 1984 Montreux Jazz Festival performance (estimate: $100,000-150,000). And for the more poetic, there is Elton John’s Steinway Model D grand piano, used on tour from the mid-1970s and once loaned by Freddie Mercury (estimate: $600,000-$1 million).

Notable film memorabilia will also go on the block, including a Godfather production script—specifically a second draft in original black studio wrappers belonging to character actor Randy Jurgensen, who played “Sonny’s Killer #1”—estimated at $4,000-6,000, as well as Al Pacino’s annotated script for Scarface (estimate: $30,000-50,000), featuring handwritten notes related to the development of his Cuban accent. One of the most symbolically charged lots is a golden ticket from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, estimated at $60,000-120,000, below the most recent result for a comparable golden ticket, which sold for approximately $137,500 in December 2022 at Heritage Auctions.

Cinematic icons have proven particularly resilient at auction in recent years. One of Heritage’s standout results in 2025 was the sale of Charles Foster Kane’s “Rosebud” sled from Citizen Kane, which achieved $14.75 million, making it one of the most valuable pieces of movie memorabilia ever sold. But the appetite for objects embodying era-defining storytelling extends well beyond film. Christie’s will also offer the original typescript scroll of Jack Kerouac’s On the Road, the definitive Beat Generation novel, with an estimated value of $2.5-4 million.

Sports memorabilia continues to gain parallel momentum. The sale brings to market two era-defining boxing artifacts: Muhammad Ali’s WBC Heavyweight Championship belt, awarded after his victory over George Foreman in the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974 in Kinshasa, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo (estimate: $2.5-4 million), and Ali’s fight-worn boots from the 1975 “Thrilla in Manila” bout against Joe Frazier (estimate: $200,000-300,000). The auction also includes a hockey jersey worn during Game 7 of the 1987 Stanley Cup Finals, estimated at $300,000-500,000, underscoring the premium attached to peak-moment artifacts across sports.

According to recent projections, the global memorabilia market is expected to grow from approximately $26.9 billion in 2024 to around $42.1 billion by 2030, reflecting sustained annual growth as collector interest broadens and more high-quality material enters the market. Music memorabilia is currently the most consistently active segment, followed by film, with sports sitting slightly apart as the largest by volume and liquidity overall, although it more often transacts at lower price points.

Even within music memorabilia, where the market is currently dominated by rock, punk and pop icons from the 1960s through the 1990s—figures able to resonate simultaneously with boomers, Gen X and older millennials—it will be revealing to watch how the next generational shift unfolds, with listeners leaning more toward K-pop, Bad Bunny and other new icons that have helped dislocate the market from its U.S.- and U.K.-dominated base. K-pop trading cards and limited releases—particularly BTS—have already seen an active secondary market with prices on platforms like eBay and other specialized sites, though still priced in the hundreds rather than the hundreds of thousands.

These new pop cultures, along with other digitally native phenomena, have built massive, intensely participatory and transnational fandoms, which may fully reshape notions of what constitutes “iconic” objects. We can already see this in, for instance, the Pokémon and sneaker markets, as next-gen nostalgia drives new buying trends. And so the memorabilia market thrives at a time when the oversaturation of visual and audio culture has made the emergence of new, widely shared icons increasingly rare. More critically, the accelerating pace of social, technological and cultural change—often overwhelming in its speed—has deepened the impulse to cling to objects that once anchored a symbolic world, offering continuity, meaning and belief in an environment where even reality feels unstable. The convergence of emotional attachment, scarcity, liquidity and narrative resonance has drawn a growing cohort of crossover collectors who view memorabilia not merely as lifestyle-driven alternative assets but as enduring vessels of cultural memory capable of preserving and transmitting collective history across generations.

