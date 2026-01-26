“Caviar on Everything”: Industry Insiders Predict the Food and Drink Trends of 2026

Cayman Cookout, the famed food festival held yearly on and around Seven Mile Beach at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, might as well be the Davos of the culinary world. Over six frolicking days, lauded and Michelin-starred chefs from around the world descend onto the luxury island resort to not only participate in lively cooking demos, intimate seated dinners and massive outdoor dine-arounds, but to find communion with one another, as well. (Just stay out of their way during the heated petanque match…if you know, you know.)

As such, there may be no better week to forecast food and drink trends for the upcoming year than this one, when it’s likely you’ll bump into everyone from Eric Ripert to Stephanie Izard while strolling the beach. In between catamaran trips to swim with sting rays and beachside demonstrations of how to cook paella, we managed to sit down with some of the festival’s luminaries to get their takes on everything from the ingredients about to make it big to the cocktail poised to finally dethrone the espresso martini (could it be?). Read on to find out what everyone from TV chef star Emeril Lagasse to legendary bartender Julie Reiner is predicting for 2026.

The ingredient poised to make a splash

“I live between Mexico City and Punta Mita, and I’m seeing a lot of sea urchin.” – Daniela Soto-Innes, co-founder of Cosme and Atla; chef at Rubra at W Punta de Mita

“I’ve been seeing a lot of galangal on menus, not just at Thai restaurants. I had a galangal pesto at an Italian restaurant the other day, and it was absolutely delicious.” – EJ Lagasse, chef at Emeril’s

“Caviar. Not on its own, but as an accoutrement on a fish or a potato dish.” – Emeril Lagasse, chef and TV personality

“Truffles. White truffles are starting to be better known by the consumer. Those very luxurious ingredients are becoming more affordable, actually, because there’s more demand and more production.” – Eric Ripert, chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin

“There’s lots of caviar on everything. I even created a martini where the garnish was a caviar bump.” – Julie Reiner, owner of Clover Club and Milady’s

“Cabbage is supposedly going to be the vegetable of the year.” – Stephanie Izard, chef and owner of seven restaurants, including Girl & the Goat

The cuisine about to be everywhere

“I think tropical Mexican will be more popular—the food from Sinaloa or Quintana Roo. It’s a lot of bananas and plantains, and much lighter cuisine overall.” – DSI

“Hmong food is really doing something right now. I had dinner at Diane’s Place in Minneapolis, and my god, it was delicious.” – EJL

“I might be biased, but I think Portuguese is on the rise, particularly their rice dishes and the salt cod. I’m seeing those a lot on menus across the United States.” – EL

“Indian. In New York City, for example, we never really had excellent Indian restaurants. Now we have some serious Indian food. And when I’ve been traveling throughout the U.S., I’m seeing a lot of Indian chefs starting to come out and modernize the cuisine.” – ER

“I’m seeing a lot more high-end Indian. It’s exciting, because I love the flavor.” – JR

“Japanese cuisine is already very celebrated, but with more people eating more protein-forward and the general health benefits in that style of eating, I feel like everyone’s talking about Japan all the time.” – SI

The city everyone wants to explore for its food

“Seoul! We have a lot of similarities on spices, and I love pickles.” – DSI

“Houston is having a moment. And I’ve been dying to get out West and try some smaller cities like Sacramento and San Diego.” – EJL

“Tokyo is high on my bucket list for this year.” – EL

“I’m very impressed with what’s happening in Seoul. They’re trendsetters with music, fashion and technology, too. It’s the first time I see Westerners really observing what’s happening there to predict the future.” – ER

“I really want to get to Chicago. There are a lot of bars on my list I’d love to hit. Outside of the U.S., Mexico City.” – JR

“There’s a lot happening in Dallas. It’s fun to see new markets like that starting to grow.” – SI

“Mexico City is continuing to have its meteoric rise. Hong Kong: the best bar in the world is there, at the moment. And Athens: the food there is really booming, and their natural wine scene is booming, as well.” – Tyler Zielinski, bartender and mixology ambassador for Wheels Up

The next big thing in restaurant design

“It’s divided into two tiers: for more budget-conscious restaurants, I’m seeing a lot of very natural designs with simple wood tables and lots of plants. And for those with a bit more of a budget, it’s very clean edges and monochromatic, when it used to be a more-is-better style.” – DSI

“I’m seeing a lot of very incredible art in restaurants right now. For a number of years, you’d go in, and there was a plant, and that was it, but now we’re seeing absolutely stunning things on the walls.” – EJL

“A lot more carpeting instead of hardwood floors. People are very sensitive to noise, so there’s a lot of noise barriers that are being created.” – EL

“What I predict for this year are smaller restaurants where people can sit at the counter. And I’m seeing a lot of open kitchens. It’s almost like a show: entertainment for the night on top of eating well.” – ER

“Bar spaces are starting to hire interior designers more. Before, there were more people doing it themselves, but we’re seeing some beautiful spaces now, especially inside hotels.” – JR

“People seem to be really enjoying the open kitchen model. I think people want to go in and really see what’s happening. They have more interest now than they used to, and it kind of makes it into theater.” – SI

What’s next for restaurant service

“I love the idea of one big dish surrounded by little dishes. There’s more community when there’s family-style eating. So hopefully we’ll move more toward that.” – DSI

“I definitely feel that tasting menus are making a comeback. Not that they went away, but stylistically, the grand tasting menu went to the wayside for a little bit. Now, the old tableside service is back, those sorts of timeless elements.” – EJL

“People are generally spending less, so tiny cocktails are a solution for that.” – TZ

“Portion size is shrinking. And partially that’s a response to what it costs, but fascinatingly, it’s a really healthy response as well.” – Andrew Zimmern, chef and TV host

The trending dining hour

“I think it’s going later. I’m definitely seeing that at Emeril’s, more 8:30 p.m. or even 9:15 p.m. reservations.” – EJL

“It’s moving earlier, in Chicago. And I love that trend for personal reasons.” – SI

What will be this year’s espresso martini?

“The carajillo: tequila, espresso, and Licor 43.” – DSI

“A sazerac. It’s a classic cocktail, but I’m seeing it pop up in a lot of places, even here in Cayman.” – EJL

“I’m seeing less martinis lately, and more creative cocktails.” – EL

“The porn star martini. People like its nostalgia and playfulness.” – TZ

“Gen Z, in a sense, is really choosing not to drink alcoholic beverages. Huge percentages of the American public are choosing not to drink; they’re more aware of the health issues, and they’re prioritizing things from a dollar standpoint.” – AZ

The cocktail ingredient that will be everywhere

“Pandan and lemon verbena.” – DSI

“Mezcal. A few years ago, mezcals were created in a slightly different way, and sometimes they were a bit harsh for customers. Now they’re much softer, but still a bit smoky.” – ER

“A lot of cacao, in spirits and in infusions. And makrut lime.” – JR

“Japanese ingredients in general. Yuzu, miso, sesame. Their pantry is so robust in a way that the Western world’s isn’t.” – TZ

The wine region to look out for

“The Loire Valley, especially their low-intervention wines.” – DSI

“People are drinking a lot more French than I’ve seen in years.” – EL

“Pacific Northwest wines. Walla Walla, in particular, has a really great community of winemakers.” – SI

A chef or bartender you have your eye on

“Isabel Coss. She used to be the pastry chef of my restaurant Cosme in New York, and now she has a place in D.C. called Pascual.” – DSI

“The obvious one is EJ Lagasse. 22 years old, two-star Michelin, and the entire world is looking at him. He started very, very young at 14. He’s the one to watch.” – ER

“In Lisbon, Margarita Sáder opened a bar called Gardenias. And I always like to support the ladies.” – JR