Lead Poisoning Isn’t a Mystery. It’s a Policy Failure

There are few public health issues in the United States where the science is so settled, the solutions so clear and the stakes so high, yet the outcome remains so unresolved. Childhood lead poisoning is one of them. Often described as a “solved problem,” lead exposure has, in reality, never been fully resolved. It has rather been pushed out of sight, relegated to communities with the least political power and treated as an acceptable background risk of aging infrastructure.

The data tell a story of both progress and failure. Nationally, childhood blood lead levels have declined dramatically since the 1970s, largely due to the removal of lead from gasoline, paint, and plumbing. But decline is not elimination. According to the CDC’s Childhood Blood Lead Surveillance system, which processes roughly three million blood lead tests annually, about 2.5 percent of U.S. children ages one to five still have blood lead levels at or above 3.5 micrograms per deciliter, the CDC’s current reference value. That translates to roughly half a million children every year whose exposure is already associated with measurable harm. Even those figures likely understate the true burden, given uneven testing, inconsistent reporting and persistent surveillance gaps.

“Problems that disproportionately impact people without power are often deemed ‘solved’ or at least ‘under control’ by those in power,” says Peggy Shepard, co-founder and executive director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice. “This is certainly the case with childhood lead poisoning.”

A public health issue we know how to solve

What makes lead poisoning particularly damning as a policy failure is that it is, by definition, preventable. Unlike many complex health crises, lead exposure does not depend on uncertain causation or emerging science. As Dr. Debra Houry, former chief medical officer at the CDC and now principal at DH Leadership and Strategy Solutions, tells Observer: “Childhood lead exposure is the epitome of a public health issue. We can detect it in the environment, prevent exposure and intervene to prevent the health consequences.”

That clarity is precisely what makes continued inaction so difficult to justify. Lead can be detected in paint, water, soil and consumer products. Exposure pathways are well understood. Interventions—remediation, enforcement and early screening—are proven. What remains missing is coordination across agencies and sustained political will to treat prevention as essential infrastructure.

When policy exists but protection does not

Federal agencies, including the CDC, EPA and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, all share responsibility for preventing childhood lead exposure. Yet the disconnect between policy intent and lived reality remains profound. On paper, the regulatory framework exists. In practice, enforcement is inconsistent and accountability is weak.

In New York State, the contradiction is stark. “New York State leads the nation in cases of children with elevated blood lead levels,” Shepard says. “Twelve percent of the children born in the state in 2019—28,820 children—have been diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels. Childhood lead poisoning rates for communities across New York State are five to six times higher than those in Flint, Michigan at the peak of its water crisis.”

The Flint water crisis is often framed as an anomaly, but it was more accurately a warning, an illustration of what happens when aging infrastructure, weakened oversight and political indifference converge. As Shepard notes, the deeper failure lies not in the absence of laws, but in their neglect.

“In New York City, we helped pass Local Law 1 of 2004, which was supposed to eradicate childhood lead poisoning by 2010,” she says. “But the city has fined more street food vendors for violations than landlords for lead violations. Without adequate enforcement, including the funding to support it, landlords know they can ignore the law with impunity.”

The science-policy gap has lifelong consequences

In 2021, the CDC lowered its blood lead reference value to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter, acknowledging what decades of research had already shown: no level of lead exposure is safe. Yet legal standards and funding mechanisms often still rely on thresholds that lag behind science.

“The gap between science and policy means that children continue to slip through the cracks and continue to be poisoned,” says Elizabeth Reyes, toxics policy campaigns coordinator at WE ACT. “Preventable harm is tolerated, and help is often delayed or denied. Thresholds that limit legal and financial liability function as a shield from responsibility.”

What is often missing from the conversation is the long arc of harm. Lead exposure does not end in childhood. Research has linked even low-level exposure to reduced IQ, shortened attention spans, behavioral challenges, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney damage and premature death later in life. Some analyses estimate that a significant share of early cardiovascular deaths in the United States may be attributable to historical lead exposure, a legacy effect that continues to compound over generations.

Infrastructure is where prevention becomes real

Lead poisoning persists in part because it is too often treated as a medical issue rather than an infrastructure one. Lead-based paint remains common in pre-1978 housing. Millions of lead service lines still deliver drinking water. Contaminated soil lingers near highways, airports and former industrial sites. Imported consumer products, from spices to ceramics, introduce newer and less predictable exposure pathways.

The $15 billion allocated for lead service line replacement under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law marked an important shift, recognizing that safe water is a foundational public good. But pipes alone will not solve the problem. Paint hazards, housing code enforcement, consumer product surveillance and testing infrastructure remain fragmented and underfunded. Testing, in particular, places an undue burden on families navigating complex systems.

“A truly community-centered approach would shift responsibility from families to better local systems,” Shepard says. “There would be more health outreach in communities with higher rates of lead hazards, more immediate remediation and information delivered in languages and ways people can actually understand.”

Evidence-based nonprofit models show what’s possible

This is where nonprofit interventions demonstrate their greatest value, not as substitutes for government, but as proof that coordinated, data-driven approaches can work at scale.

According to Monica Ratnaraj at Pure Earth, the organization’s nonprofit model is built around measurable impact. “Pure Earth’s nonprofit model uses an evidence-based, five-phase approach to mitigate lead pollution. This approach was informed by years of experience implementing over 50 projects in multiple countries.”

That rigor has drawn independent validation. “GiveWell evaluated Pure Earth’s projects, saying, ‘We think Pure Earth is the most promising giving opportunity we have found to address lead exposure,’” Ratnaraj notes. “An additional independent evaluation from the Happier Lives Institute found our work in Ghana to be the most cost-effective for improving well-being, hundreds of times better at increasing happiness per dollar than other charities.”

From 2020 to 2024, Pure Earth conducted 12,250 blood-lead tests, assessed 349 polluted sites and tested more than 6,000 consumer products for heavy-metal contamination. This data helps pinpoint exposure sources and track improvements over time. “We collect blood-lead levels, exposure source analysis data and consumer product testing data,” Ratnaraj says, “which offer critical insights on where exposure is highest and demonstrate improvements in communities over time.”

The health stakes, she emphasizes, are profound. “Children under the age of five are at the greatest risk of suffering lifelong neurological, cognitive and physical damage, and even death, from lead poisoning. Lead impacts neurological development, resulting in IQ loss for children affected by lead poisoning.”

The science is unequivocal. “According to the World Health Organization, there is no known safe level of lead exposure. Even low-level exposure is associated with reduced IQ scores, shortened attention spans and potentially violent behavior later in life.”

The question is no longer whether we can end lead poisoning

Globally, UNICEF estimates that one in three children worldwide, roughly 800 million children, have elevated blood lead levels, underscoring that lead exposure is not a relic of the past, but an ongoing global failure. At the same time, the worldwide elimination of leaded gasoline in 2021 demonstrates that coordinated policy action can succeed at scale.

In the United States, the path forward is narrower, but clearer. Ending childhood lead poisoning will require sustained funding, aggressive enforcement, modernized surveillance and a reframing of lead exposure as a core infrastructure and environmental justice issue, rather than a historical footnote. “We already know what needs to happen,” Reyes says. “Increased awareness in the most vulnerable communities, paired with better-funded enforcement, can prevent exposure before a child is harmed.”

The science is settled. The tools exist. And as Dr. Houry’s framing makes unmistakable, lead exposure remains the rare public health crisis that is fully preventable, if we choose to act.