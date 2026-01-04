Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards

Hollywood’s first major awards show of the year delivers its opening fashion statements, from calculated glamour to early-season risks.

By

A mere four days into the new year, and the first awards show of 2026 is upon us. Tonight, the Critics’ Choice Awards celebrate the best in film and television, recognizing the finest actors, directors, writers, costume designers, editors and more in the industry.

Along with the usual categories, the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards will include four new honors, for Best Variety Series, Best Sound, Best Stunt Design and Best Casting and Ensemble. Chelsea Handler is hosting the awards show for the fourth year in a row, and the ceremony will once again take place at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California.

It’s always an A-list guest list; this evening’s presenters include Ali Larter, Alicia Silverstone, Allison Janney, Arden Cho, Ava DuVernay, Bradley Whitford, Billy Bob Thornton, Colman Domingo, Diego Luna, Ejae, Hannah Einbinder, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Williams, Justin Hartley, Justin Sylvester, Kaley Cuoco, Keltie Knight, Marcello Hernández, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Noah Schnapp, Owen Cooper, Quinta Brunson, Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Maniscalco and William H. Macy.

Sinners leads the film pack with a staggering 17 nods, followed by One Battle After Another‘s still-impressive 14, while Netflix’s limited series, Adolescence, scored the most for television with six, followed by another Netflix show, Nobody Wants This, with five.

Before the awards are handed out, however, the stars will walk the red carpet in the first major fashion moment of 2026. Last year’s show brought us standout looks like Margaret Qualley in ethereal Chanel, Colman Domingo in a brown leather Hugo Boss ensemble, Cynthia Erivo in black peplum Armani Privé and Mikey Madison in vintage Giorgio Armani, so we’re just going to have to wait with bated breath to see what this season’s nominees bring to the table. Below, see the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Elle Fanning. WWD via Getty Images

Elle Fanning

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Amanda Seyfried. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Amanda Seyfried

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Keri Russell. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Keri Russell

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Meghann Fahy. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Meghann Fahy

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Jessie Buckley. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Jessie Buckley

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Rose Byrne. Getty Images

Rose Byrne

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Ego Nwodim. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Ego Nwodim

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Michelle Randolph. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Michelle Randolph

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Paul Mescal. WireImage

Paul Mescal

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Emily Mortimer. Getty Images

Emily Mortimer

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Mckenna Grace. Getty Images

Mckenna Grace

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Quinta Brunson. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Quinta Brunson

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Renate Reinsve. WireImage

Renate Reinsve

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Mia Goth. WWD via Getty Images

Mia Goth

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Ginnifer Goodwin. WireImage

Ginnifer Goodwin

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Kaley Cuoco. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Kaley Cuoco

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Noah Schnapp. WWD via Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chloé Zhao. Getty Images

Chloé Zhao

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chase Sui Wonders. WireImage

Chase Sui Wonders

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Justine Lupe. Getty Images

Justine Lupe

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Odessa A’zion. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Odessa A’zion

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Sara Foster. WWD via Getty Images

Sara Foster

in Monique Lhuillier

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Erin Foster. Getty Images

Erin Foster

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Bella Ramsey. WireImage

Bella Ramsey

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Alicia Silverstone. Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

in Stella McCartney 

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Erin Doherty. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Erin Doherty

in Louis Vuitton

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Ali Larter. Getty Images

Ali Larter

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Jackie Tohn. Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Rose McIver. Getty Images

Rose McIver

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks. Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Einbinder. Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

in Louis Vuitton 

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Ejae. Getty Images

Ejae

