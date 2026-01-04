The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards

A mere four days into the new year, and the first awards show of 2026 is upon us. Tonight, the Critics’ Choice Awards celebrate the best in film and television, recognizing the finest actors, directors, writers, costume designers, editors and more in the industry.

Along with the usual categories, the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards will include four new honors, for Best Variety Series, Best Sound, Best Stunt Design and Best Casting and Ensemble. Chelsea Handler is hosting the awards show for the fourth year in a row, and the ceremony will once again take place at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California.

It’s always an A-list guest list; this evening’s presenters include Ali Larter, Alicia Silverstone, Allison Janney, Arden Cho, Ava DuVernay, Bradley Whitford, Billy Bob Thornton, Colman Domingo, Diego Luna, Ejae, Hannah Einbinder, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Williams, Justin Hartley, Justin Sylvester, Kaley Cuoco, Keltie Knight, Marcello Hernández, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Noah Schnapp, Owen Cooper, Quinta Brunson, Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn, Sebastian Maniscalco and William H. Macy.

Sinners leads the film pack with a staggering 17 nods, followed by One Battle After Another‘s still-impressive 14, while Netflix’s limited series, Adolescence, scored the most for television with six, followed by another Netflix show, Nobody Wants This, with five.

Before the awards are handed out, however, the stars will walk the red carpet in the first major fashion moment of 2026. Last year’s show brought us standout looks like Margaret Qualley in ethereal Chanel, Colman Domingo in a brown leather Hugo Boss ensemble, Cynthia Erivo in black peplum Armani Privé and Mikey Madison in vintage Giorgio Armani, so we’re just going to have to wait with bated breath to see what this season’s nominees bring to the table. Below, see the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Elle Fanning

Amanda Seyfried

Keri Russell

Meghann Fahy

Jessie Buckley

Rose Byrne

Ego Nwodim

Michelle Randolph

Paul Mescal

Emily Mortimer

Mckenna Grace

Quinta Brunson

Renate Reinsve

Mia Goth

Ginnifer Goodwin

Kaley Cuoco

Noah Schnapp

Chloé Zhao

Chase Sui Wonders

Justine Lupe

Odessa A’zion

Sara Foster

in Monique Lhuillier

Erin Foster

Bella Ramsey

Alicia Silverstone

in Stella McCartney

Erin Doherty

in Louis Vuitton

Ali Larter

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Jackie Tohn

Rose McIver

Danielle Brooks

Hannah Einbinder

in Louis Vuitton

Ejae