Observer’s February 2026 Art Fair Calendar

This year’s February art fair calendar offers an embarrassment of riches, with ZONAMACO leading the pack early in the month and Frieze and its orbit of satellite fairs closing it out. Beyond those hotspots, there are art fairs in Bologna, Gstaad, Paris, London and New York, though, of course, the big news is the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar in Doha. There was some uncertainty about the fate of the fair after an Israeli airstrike on Doha in September 2025 threatened Qatar’s claimed neutrality and led many to wonder if it would be safe or reasonable to host a major international art event in the region. But just a month later, Art Basel announced the fair’s lineup.

As Observer’s Elisa Carollo wrote earlier this month, “February’s cultural calendar is packed with options; collectors choosing between them should carefully consider their personal priorities.” When the choices are Mexico City, Doha or L.A., not to mention Marrakech and India, globe-trotting collectors may just have a tough time sticking to a budget with this many art fairs on the calendar.

The February 2026 Art Fairs

ZONAMACO 2026

February 4-8

Founded in 2004, ZONAMACO has been pivotal in the Mexican art scene’s meteoric rise to become a cornerstone of the broader Latin American art world. The Mexico City fair—the largest in Latin America—is actually several fairs: Zélika García initially founded Zona Maco Arte Contemporáneo in 2003, then Salón del Anticuario in 2014 and Zona Maco Foto in 2015. There’s also Zona Maco Diseño, dedicated to furniture, jewelry, textiles and decorative objects, alongside limited editions and historical pieces. Now in its 22nd iteration, ZONAMACO’s 2026 edition will assemble 228 galleries from 26 countries across its main and curated sections. One section not to miss—especially if discovery is your priority—is EJES, dedicated to emerging talent from Mexico and the wider region. Curated by Buenos Aires–based Aimé Iglesias Lukin, EJES brings together galleries, hybrid spaces, and independent projects responding to this year’s theme of “exchange.”

Affordable Art Fair Brussels 2026

February 4-8

Will Ramsay’s Affordable Art Fair was initially launched in London in 1999 with a mission of democratizing the art market by making contemporary art accessible and affordable to a wider audience. Today, Affordable Art Fair Brussels, now in its 17th edition, offers a diverse array of artworks to collectors and art lovers, including paintings, sculpture and photography, with prices capped to ensure the fair actually delivers on its stated goal of art market affordability. While Affordable Art Fair fairs don’t typically feature “celebrity” artists, it has become a significant platform for emerging artists and galleries to gain exposure and connect with new collectors. The fair’s accessible approach has played a key role in changing perceptions about art collecting, making it inclusive and approachable.

Art Basel Qatar 2026

February 5-7

A whopping 87 galleries will each present one artist in the inaugural Qatar edition of Art Basel led by artistic director and artist Wael Shawky. Unfolding across two key cultural venues—M7 and the Doha Design District—as well as selected public sites in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the city’s creative and cultural hub, Art Basel Qatar will depart from the traditional fair model to embrace a more fluid, artist-led and curatorial-centered format where artists’ works will be in dialogue, resonating with and responding to the central theme of “Becoming.” The fair aims to “connect talent from across the region with our global network and create new opportunities for the international market at all levels, and the strong interest we received from a diversity of galleries helped us to achieve this,” chief artistic officer Vincenzo de Bellis said when Observer reached out for comment. “With more than half of all artists hailing from the region and 16 galleries showing with us for the first time, Art Basel Qatar promises to be an energizing new event for the market.”

1-54 Marrakech 2026

February 5-8

1-54 Marrakech is one of just a few fairs focused on contemporary African art and was established in 2018 as an extension of its London and New York editions, which are similarly named after the 54 nations that constitute the African continent. Held annually in Marrakech, Morocco, the fair is curated by Touria El Glaoui and typically hosts around 20 galleries featuring a mix of established and emerging artists. 1-54 Marrakech has been much lauded for its emphasis on cultural dialogue and education, offering a series of talks, panels and artist-led events alongside the exhibition. The fair’s unique setup, distributed between La Mamounia and DaDa, and its granular focus make it a significant event in the international art calendar; its ongoing popularity is a testament to the growing interest in African contemporary art.

Salón ACME 2026

February 5-8

Since its launch in 2013, Salón ACME in Mexico City has become a hot ticket for emerging artists, a proving ground for curators and an unpretentious alternative to the sleek, hyper-commercial gloss of the blue-chip circuit. Built by artists for artists, the usual power structures get rearranged at this fair—galleries don’t dictate the agenda, and collectors don’t call the shots. Instead, a rotating Curatorial Board sifts through open-call submissions, ensuring each year’s main exhibition reflects a dynamic cross-section of fresh new-to-you talent. Six distinct sections ensure every inch of Proyectos Públicos feels fluid and engaging: Estado shines a spotlight on a different Mexican state each year; Bodega delivers a tightly curated group show led by a national or international curator; Patio puts large-scale installations into the central courtyard; Projects showcases galleries, independent spaces and residency programs through focused solo artist presentations; and Sala takes an unexpected literary detour, offering a curated selection of rare books and special publications.

India Art Fair 2026

February 5-8

India Art Fair, held annually in New Delhi, is a leading platform for modern and contemporary art in South Asia, showcasing a rich panorama of regional art alongside international works. Since its founding in 2008 by Sunil Gautam, the fair (previously known as India Art Summit) has become a pivotal cultural event in the region, highlighting the vibrant art scene of India and the subcontinent. The fair’s emphasis is on South Asian art, offering a unique insight into the region’s artistic developments and trends. But India Art Fair isn’t just an exhibition space but also a forum for cultural exchange, with a program of curated walks, talks and interactive workshops that highlight the diversity and vibrancy of the South Asia art scene. Think of it as a critical gateway for understanding and engaging with the world of South Asian art—something more collectors, art professionals and enthusiasts should do.

Feria Material 2026

February 8-11

Feria Material began as a pop-up showcase of “raw” local talent, but in just a few years, it has cemented itself as a must-visit fair for those hunting for works by emerging artists and forward-thinking galleries. More than just a counterpart to ZONAMACO, it offers a tightly curated, intimate experience that collectors have come to cherish—an incubator for fresh conversations and relentless artistic experimentation. What sets Feria Material apart is its sharp curatorial vision and financial accessibility, with some of the lowest participation fees in the industry, allowing exhibitors to take risks and push boundaries. Now in its 12th edition, the fair returns to Expo Reforma in Mexico City’s buzzing Juárez neighborhood during Mexico City Art Week with a lineup of experimental and dynamic galleries from Mexico and beyond. “From the outset, the intention with Material was always to complement ZONAMACO… one that offers a more intimate and focused experience,” founder Brett W. Schultz told Observer in 2025. “The human scale that we offer has been fundamental to ensuring that every exhibitor and visitor feels like they’re part of a meaningful, relevant and coherent conversation.”

Intersect Palm Springs 2026

February 12-16

Intersect Palm Springs, founded by the team behind Intersect Aspen and previously known as Art Palm Springs, is a unique art and design fair held annually in the Coachella Valley in California. Attracting over 10,000 visitors annually, this fair stands out for its integration of contemporary art with 20th- and 21st-century design—all set against the backdrop of Palm Springs’ renowned mid-century architecture and beautiful desert landscape. But what truly sets it apart is the more intimate experience it offers art lovers and collectors, with fewer works on view at the Palm Springs Convention Center than one might expect, allowing for deeper engagement between attendees and the art. This fair not only showcases a diverse range of contemporary talent but also emphasizes design, blending art with functional and decorative pieces that invite people to take the time to contemplate living with their art.

The Palm Beach Art Show 2026

February 12-17

The Palm Beach Show, also known as the Palm Beach Jewelry, Art & Antique Show, has become one of the most anticipated luxury fairs—and cultural events—in the United States. Known for its overall sophistication, the show juxtaposes genres, periods and movements in engaging ways but never loses its focus on all things high-end. The show attracts an audience of the Who’s Who, with a roster of visitors that includes wealthy collectors, celebrities and art connoisseurs who fall into both camps, but it’s actually a solid destination for those new to art fairs, too, thanks to its speaker series geared toward entry-level collectors.

ArteGenova 2026

February 13-15

Held annually at The Blue Pavilion designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, ArteGenova in the historic port city of Genoa, Italy, has become a fixture of the European art scene since its inaugural fair in 2003. The fair’s picturesque location draws a wide range of visitors, from serious collectors to industry professionals to casual art enthusiasts, and ArteGenova caters to all of them with a diverse array of art forms—not just paintings but also sculpture, graphic arts, mixed media works and more by rising stars and established names like Rosai, Sironi, Burri, Morandi, Boetti, Warhol, Christo, De Pisis, Duchamp, Ligabue, Baj and Hartung. Last year, the fair drew 20,000 visitors to the Jean Nouvel pavilion of the Fiera di Genova, and it’s expected that this year’s 20th edition will attract even more.

Melbourne Art Fair 2026

February 19-22

Established in 1988, the Melbourne Art Fair has become one of Australia’s most important platforms for showcasing the diverse range of contemporary artists and galleries from Oz, New Zealand and the broader Pacific area. Its distinctly regional focus makes it a must-attend fair for art lovers looking to understand and engage with the range of exciting art coming from this part of the world by both established artists and rising stars. While sales at the larger Sydney Contemporary in September tend to outpace those at Melbourne Art Fair, Melbourne has long been regarded as Australia’s art capital, and the fair, which takes place in the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, bills itself as the country’s “most progressive forum for art.”

Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2026

February 20-22

Established in 2013, Investec Cape Town Art Fair is the largest art fair in Africa, drawing 30,000 visitors to the Cape Town International Convention Centre annually and billing itself as “the place where the fast-growing African art market and the international art world meet.” With that focus on creating connections, it offers a unique window into the vibrant art scene of the continent while also showcasing global talent. This year’s theme is Listen, and the 13th edition of the fair will be built around a “guiding curatorial concept, inviting us to be still for a moment to expand the ways we can connect with art,” director Laura Vincenti said in a statement. “In 2026, we welcome the radical act of truly, deeply listening. To forge new ways of tuning into the silences, whispers and voices often gone unheard.” More than 125 galleries will bring work by more than 490 artists from 34 cities in the primary exhibition spaces (Main Section, ALT, Editions, Publications and Connect) and three curated sections (Tomorrows/Today, SOLO and Generations). Additionally, the fair supports special projects and city-wide activations to give fairgoers a comprehensive experience of Cape Town’s art scene.

ENZO 2026

February 25-28

Running concurrently with Frieze Los Angeles, ENZO will take over a 1920s warehouse in Echo Park, just a short drive from The Broad, MOCA and Hauser & Wirth. There, it will bring together 10 emerging galleries from New York’s Chinatown and Lower East Side, in a bid to place East Coast voices in direct conversation with the L.A. art community at a moment when younger galleries are facing increasing financial pressure. The 5,000-square-foot space, which has two main spaces and several communal areas, will host immersive installations, performance art, digital media, artist talks, site-specific projects and other discursive formats. ENZO, according to fair founder R. Parmar, was designed to remove the financial risk of participation and encourage more ambitious, experimental presentations.

Felix Art Fair 2026

February 25 – March 1

Felix Art Fair, launched in 2018 by art collector Dean Valentine with art dealers Al Morán and Mills Morán, is yet another must-see Los Angeles art fair. Held in the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the fair has its participating galleries set up in the poolside cabanas and guest rooms—even those that open onto the pool deck—which fosters a casual and relaxed viewing experience. “Felix’s set-up always introduces me to new and exciting artists, which is why it’s an event I attend every year,” art advisor Cynthia Greenwald wrote in Observer in 2024. Typically, Felix accommodates around sixty local, national and international galleries that bring a diverse range of works by contemporary artists.

Collect Art Fair 2026

February 25 – March 1

Collect returns for its 22nd edition with its usual curated selection of tactile works—think ceramics, lacquer, textiles and jewelry that demand to be touched (but, of course, shouldn’t be). Collect Open—the fair’s platform of works hand-picked by an expert advisor committee—invites individual artists and collectives to push materiality to its conceptual limits and “challenge material, social, political or personal perceptions.” And per usual, the fair’s talks program keeps the conversation buzzing, whether through marquee panels or informal booth-side chats with gallerists and artists. This year, visitors can pre-book a Collect Private Tour package for expert guidance, insightful commentary on contemporary craft, market trends and collecting practices.

Post-Fair 2026

February 26-28

Post-Fair (the art fair formerly known as Santa Monica Post Office) has changed a lot in a short span of time. Now in its second edition, dealer Chris Sharp’s boutique aims to “simplify the art fair experience by focusing on solo presentations” arranged in a “relatively low impact, open plan format.” Tickets are just $10 at the door, making this one of the most accessible fairs around. This year, approximately 31 local, national and international galleries and project spaces will mount booths in the 1930s-era Art Deco post office at 1248 5th Street in Santa Monica that originally gave the fair its name.

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

February 26 – March 1

The Other Art Fair, a pioneering event designed to make discovering emerging artists easier, was founded in 2011 by Ryan Stanier in London. He wanted to empower direct connections between artists and collectors, democratizing the art-buying experience by making it more accessible and more personal. This year’s edition, which coincides with Frieze, sees the fair at a new venue—Venue 3Labs in Culver City, where 140 independent exhibiting artists will show their work, from paintings to large-scale sculptures, murals and participatory installations. For four days, 150 independent artists with immersive installations and performances, set to music spun by DJs and enhanced with a fully stocked bar. Superfans should check out the premium Art Lovers Guided Collecting Experience for Two package, which includes admission for two, four drink tokens, curator recommendations, a tote bag and a $200 art purchase credit.

Frieze Los Angeles 2026

February 26 – March 1

Frieze Los Angeles, which held its inaugural fair in 2019, quickly became a key event in the international fair calendar—one of the many benefits of being part of an art world behemoth. This year’s fair at Santa Monica Airport, still under the direction of Christine Messineo and now in its fourth year at the site, will again be staged in a custom-designed, immersive indoor-outdoor structure. “In the wake of this past year’s challenges, the art community here continues to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and imagination,” Messineo said in a statement. “Consistency can be radical in a city that thrives on change.” The fair will bring together more than 95 galleries with spaces in 22 countries, including the usual suspects: Gagosian, Gladstone, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson Gallery, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, Almine Rech, Thaddaeus Ropac, White Cube, David Zwirner, etc. Local players mounting booths this year include Matthew Brown, Château Shatto, Commonwealth and Council, Anat Ebgi, David Kordansky Gallery, The Pit and Roberts Projects. Essence Harden (newly appointed as curator of EXPO Chicago) returns this year to oversee the fair’s Focus section, which features bold solo artist presentations brought by U.S.-based galleries 12 years old or younger.

Even more February art fairs in 2026

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the February art fair calendar in 2026—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening (or opening for the first time) around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more midwinter art fairs you might want to check out this month.

Unique Design X 2026 (Mexico City)

February 5-8

art KARLSRUHE 2026

February 5-8

Arte Fiera Bologna 2026

February 6-8

Art Fair Philippines 2026

February 6-8

February 12-15

Art On Paper 2026 (Amsterdam)

February 12-15

ART CAPITAL 2026

February 13-15

MAZE Art Gstaad 2026

February 19-22

art3f Toulouse 2026

February 27-29

Startup Art Fair 2026 (Los Angeles)

February 27 – March 1

Parallax Art Fair 2026

February 28 – March 1