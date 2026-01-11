The Best Fashion Moments From the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Lifestyle  •  Fashion

You might still be easing into 2026, but awards season is already out in full force. In a twist from the usual schedule, the calendar kicked off with the Critics’ Choice Awards, and just a week later, it’s time for arguably one of the most fun ceremonies of the season: the Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globes celebrate the best in the film and television industry; this year, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another garnered the most nominations for a film with nine, closely followed by Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, which netted eight noms. The White Lotus leads the pack with six television nods, tailed by Adolescence with five.

Tonight, the Golden Globes return to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Nikki Glaser once again taking on hosting duties in a repeat from last year. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards also mark the first time that podcasts will be honored, as this year the show is introducing a Best Podcast category. So far, announced presenters include Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

The evening always begins with a dazzling red carpet, when A-list guests arrive in their finest fashions. The Golden Globes tend to offer a more exciting spectacle in terms of style; it’s still a black tie event, but it’s not as buttoned-up as, say, the Academy Awards, which is why it’s one of our favorite red carpets of the entire year. Take a look at all the best, most fashionable moments from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Getty Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone. Getty Images

Emma Stone

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Miley Cyrus. Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Claire Danes. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Claire Danes

in Zac Posen for GapStudio

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Maya Rudolph. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

in Chanel

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Poehler. Getty Images

Amy Poehler

in Ami Paris 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Rashida Jones. WireImage

Rashida Jones

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Bella Ramsey. WireImage

Bella Ramsey

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jessie Buckley. Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Dunst in Tom Ford 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ana de Armas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Leonardo DiCaprio. WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARD-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Chloe Zhao. AFP via Getty Images

Chloe Zhao

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Damson Idris. Penske Media via Getty Images

Damson Idris

in Prada

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lawrence. Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

in Givenchy

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Zoë Kravitz. WireImage

Zoë Kravitz

in Saint Laurent 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

in Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stéphane Rolland

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White. Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell. WireImage

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Parker Posey. Getty Images

Parker Posey

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Britt Lower. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Britt Lower

in Loewe 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Rhea Seehorn. Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Charli xcx. WireImage

Charli xcx

in Saint Laurent 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Hailee Steinfeld. Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Renate Reinsve. Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

in Louis Vuitton

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Einbinder. Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Chase Infiniti. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

in Louis Vuitton

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Snook. Getty Images

Sarah Snook

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Pamela Anderson. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

in Ferragamo 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Michael B. Jordan. Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Alex Cooper. Getty Images

Alex Cooper

in Gucci

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Diane Lane. WireImage

Diane Lane

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ariana Grande. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

in Vivienne Westwood 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Julia Roberts. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Julia Roberts

in Armani Privé

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jacob Elordi. Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

in Bottega Veneta

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

in Dilara Findikoglu

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Natasha Lyonne. WireImage

Natasha Lyonne

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Rose Byrne. Getty Images

Rose Byrne

in Chanel 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown. Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Emma Hewitt and Jason Isaacs. WireImage

Emma Hewitt and Jason Isaacs

in Dolce & Gabbana 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Odessa A’zion. WireImage

Odessa A’zion

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Paul Mescal. WireImage

Paul Mescal

in Gucci

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Mia Goth. Getty Images

Mia Goth

in Christian Dior 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Patrick Schwarzenegger. Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

in Dolce & Gabbana 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Molly Sims. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Molly Sims

in Sophie Couture 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amanda Seyfried. Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Stacy Martin. Getty Images

Stacy Martin

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jean Smart. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jean Smart

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Emily Blunt. Getty Images

Emily Blunt

in Louis Vuitton 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Dakota Fanning. WireImage

Dakota Fanning

in Vivienne Westwood 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Joe Keery. Getty Images

Joe Keery

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

in Armani 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Rodriguez. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Michelle Rodriguez

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Erin Doherty. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Erin Doherty

in Louis Vuitton

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Owen Cooper. Getty Images

Owen Cooper

in Bottega Veneta

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Tessa Thompson. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Tessa Thompson

in Balenciaga

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kate Hudson. WireImage

Kate Hudson

in Armani Privé

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman. Getty Images

Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett. Getty Images

Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett

Murphy in Zuhair Murad

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Zoey Deutch. Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Lori Harvey. Getty Images

Lori Harvey

in Roberto Cavalli 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Walton Goggins. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Walton Goggins

in Saint Laurent 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Teyana Taylor. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

in Schiaparelli

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Nikki Glaser. Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

in Zuhair Murad

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott. Getty Images

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARD-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Eva Victor. AFP via Getty Images

Eva Victor

in Loewe 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Aimee Lou Wood. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood

in Vivienne Westwood 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Elle Fanning. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

in Gucci

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Gomez in Chanel

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Valentino

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Minnie Driver. Getty Images

Minnie Driver

in Sabina Bilenko

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Joe Alwyn. Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Sara Wells and Noah Wyle. Getty Images

Sara Wells and Noah Wyle

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester. Getty Images

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Meester in Miu Miu 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Garner. Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

in Cong Tri

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Glen Powell. WireImage

Glen Powell

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Connor Storrie. Getty Images

Connor Storrie

in Saint Laurent 

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Penske Media via Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

in Guy Laroche

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Snoop Dogg. FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ayo Edebiri. Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Chanel

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Luke Grimes. Penske Media via Getty Images

Luke Grimes

in Giorgio Armani

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ginnifer Goodwin. Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

in Armani Privé

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Chopra Jonas in Christian Dior 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Hudson Williams. Getty Images

Hudson Williams

in Giorgio Armani

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jackie Tohn. Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Abby Elliott. Getty Images

Abby Elliott

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Sara Foster. Penske Media via Getty Images

Sara Foster

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Erin Foster. Penske Media via Getty Images

Erin Foster

in Galvan 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Robin Wright. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Robin Wright

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Lisa. Getty Images

Lisa

in Jacquemus

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Chase Sui Wonders. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

in Balenciaga

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Natasha Rothwell. WireImage

Natasha Rothwell

in Rhea Costa 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ejae. Getty Images

Ejae

in Dior 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Alicia Silverstone. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Harbison Studio

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Justine Lupe. WireImage

Justine Lupe

in Armani Privé 

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Brittany Snow. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Brittany Snow

in Danielle Frankel

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Laufey. Getty Images

Laufey

in Balenciaga

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Maura Higgins. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Maura Higgins

in Marmar Halim

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Amanda Kloots. Penske Media via Getty Images

Amanda Kloots

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Dylan Efron. WireImage

Dylan Efron

in Valentino

