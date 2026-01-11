The Best Fashion Moments From the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

You might still be easing into 2026, but awards season is already out in full force. In a twist from the usual schedule, the calendar kicked off with the Critics’ Choice Awards, and just a week later, it’s time for arguably one of the most fun ceremonies of the season: the Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globes celebrate the best in the film and television industry; this year, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another garnered the most nominations for a film with nine, closely followed by Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, which netted eight noms. The White Lotus leads the pack with six television nods, tailed by Adolescence with five.

Tonight, the Golden Globes return to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Nikki Glaser once again taking on hosting duties in a repeat from last year. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards also mark the first time that podcasts will be honored, as this year the show is introducing a Best Podcast category. So far, announced presenters include Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

The evening always begins with a dazzling red carpet, when A-list guests arrive in their finest fashions. The Golden Globes tend to offer a more exciting spectacle in terms of style; it’s still a black tie event, but it’s not as buttoned-up as, say, the Academy Awards, which is why it’s one of our favorite red carpets of the entire year. Take a look at all the best, most fashionable moments from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Emma Stone

Miley Cyrus

Claire Danes

in Zac Posen for GapStudio

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

in Chanel

Amy Poehler

in Ami Paris

Rashida Jones

Timothée Chalamet

Bella Ramsey

Jessie Buckley

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Dunst in Tom Ford

Ana de Armas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Chloe Zhao

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Damson Idris

in Prada

Jennifer Lawrence

in Givenchy

Zoë Kravitz

in Saint Laurent

Jennifer Lopez

in Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stéphane Rolland

Jeremy Allen White

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Parker Posey

Britt Lower

in Loewe

Rhea Seehorn

Charli xcx

in Saint Laurent

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Hailee Steinfeld

Renate Reinsve

in Louis Vuitton

Hannah Einbinder

Chase Infiniti

in Louis Vuitton

Sarah Snook

Pamela Anderson

in Ferragamo

Michael B. Jordan

Alex Cooper

in Gucci

Diane Lane

Ariana Grande

in Vivienne Westwood

Julia Roberts

in Armani Privé

Jacob Elordi

in Bottega Veneta

Jenna Ortega

in Dilara Findikoglu

Natasha Lyonne

Rose Byrne

in Chanel

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Emma Hewitt and Jason Isaacs

in Dolce & Gabbana

Odessa A’zion

Paul Mescal

in Gucci

Mia Goth

in Christian Dior

Patrick Schwarzenegger

in Dolce & Gabbana

Molly Sims

in Sophie Couture

Amanda Seyfried

Stacy Martin

Jean Smart

Emily Blunt

in Louis Vuitton

Dakota Fanning

in Vivienne Westwood

Joe Keery

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

in Armani

Michelle Rodriguez

Erin Doherty

in Louis Vuitton

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Owen Cooper

in Bottega Veneta

Tessa Thompson

in Balenciaga

Kate Hudson

in Armani Privé

Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman

Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett

Murphy in Zuhair Murad

Zoey Deutch

Lori Harvey

in Roberto Cavalli

Walton Goggins

in Saint Laurent

Teyana Taylor

in Schiaparelli

Nikki Glaser

in Zuhair Murad

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott

Eva Victor

in Loewe

Aimee Lou Wood

in Vivienne Westwood

Elle Fanning

in Gucci

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Gomez in Chanel

Colman Domingo

in Valentino

Minnie Driver

in Sabina Bilenko

Joe Alwyn

Sara Wells and Noah Wyle

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Meester in Miu Miu

Jennifer Garner

in Cong Tri

Glen Powell

Connor Storrie

in Saint Laurent

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

in Guy Laroche

Snoop Dogg

Ayo Edebiri

in Chanel

Luke Grimes

in Giorgio Armani

Ginnifer Goodwin

in Armani Privé

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Chopra Jonas in Christian Dior

Hudson Williams

in Giorgio Armani

Jackie Tohn

Abby Elliott

Sara Foster

Erin Foster

in Galvan

Robin Wright

Lisa

in Jacquemus

Chase Sui Wonders

in Balenciaga

Natasha Rothwell

in Rhea Costa

Ejae

in Dior

Alicia Silverstone

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Harbison Studio

Justine Lupe

in Armani Privé

Brittany Snow

in Danielle Frankel

Laufey

in Balenciaga

Maura Higgins

in Marmar Halim

Amanda Kloots

Dylan Efron

in Valentino