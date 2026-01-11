The Best Fashion Moments From the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

You might still be easing into 2026, but awards season is already out in full force. In a twist from the usual schedule, the calendar kicked off with the Critics’ Choice Awards, and just a week later, it’s time for arguably one of the most fun ceremonies of the season: the Golden Globe Awards.
The Golden Globes celebrate the best in the film and television industry; this year, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another garnered the most nominations for a film with nine, closely followed by Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, which netted eight noms. The White Lotus leads the pack with six television nods, tailed by Adolescence with five.
Tonight, the Golden Globes return to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Nikki Glaser once again taking on hosting duties in a repeat from last year. The 83rd Golden Globe Awards also mark the first time that podcasts will be honored, as this year the show is introducing a Best Podcast category. So far, announced presenters include Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.
The evening always begins with a dazzling red carpet, when A-list guests arrive in their finest fashions. The Golden Globes tend to offer a more exciting spectacle in terms of style; it’s still a black tie event, but it’s not as buttoned-up as, say, the Academy Awards, which is why it’s one of our favorite red carpets of the entire year. Take a look at all the best, most fashionable moments from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Emma Stone
Miley Cyrus
Claire Danes
in Zac Posen for GapStudio
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
in Chanel
Amy Poehler
in Ami Paris
Rashida Jones
Timothée Chalamet
Bella Ramsey
Jessie Buckley
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Dunst in Tom Ford
Ana de Armas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Chloe Zhao
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin
Damson Idris
in Prada
Jennifer Lawrence
in Givenchy
Zoë Kravitz
in Saint Laurent
Jennifer Lopez
in Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stéphane Rolland
Jeremy Allen White
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell
Parker Posey
Britt Lower
in Loewe
Rhea Seehorn
Charli xcx
in Saint Laurent
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Hailee Steinfeld
Renate Reinsve
in Louis Vuitton
Hannah Einbinder
Chase Infiniti
in Louis Vuitton
Sarah Snook
Pamela Anderson
in Ferragamo
Michael B. Jordan
Alex Cooper
in Gucci
Diane Lane
Ariana Grande
in Vivienne Westwood
Julia Roberts
in Armani Privé
Jacob Elordi
in Bottega Veneta
Jenna Ortega
in Dilara Findikoglu
Natasha Lyonne
Rose Byrne
in Chanel
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Emma Hewitt and Jason Isaacs
in Dolce & Gabbana
Odessa A’zion
Paul Mescal
in Gucci
Mia Goth
in Christian Dior
Patrick Schwarzenegger
in Dolce & Gabbana
Molly Sims
in Sophie Couture
Amanda Seyfried
Stacy Martin
Jean Smart
Emily Blunt
in Louis Vuitton
Dakota Fanning
in Vivienne Westwood
Joe Keery
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
in Armani
Michelle Rodriguez
Erin Doherty
in Louis Vuitton
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Owen Cooper
in Bottega Veneta
Tessa Thompson
in Balenciaga
Kate Hudson
in Armani Privé
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman
Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett
Murphy in Zuhair Murad
Zoey Deutch
Lori Harvey
in Roberto Cavalli
Walton Goggins
in Saint Laurent
Teyana Taylor
in Schiaparelli
Nikki Glaser
in Zuhair Murad
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott
Eva Victor
in Loewe
Aimee Lou Wood
in Vivienne Westwood
Elle Fanning
in Gucci
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Gomez in Chanel
Colman Domingo
in Valentino
Minnie Driver
in Sabina Bilenko
Joe Alwyn
Sara Wells and Noah Wyle
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Meester in Miu Miu
Jennifer Garner
in Cong Tri
Glen Powell
Connor Storrie
in Saint Laurent
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
in Guy Laroche
Snoop Dogg
Ayo Edebiri
in Chanel
Luke Grimes
in Giorgio Armani
Ginnifer Goodwin
in Armani Privé
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Chopra Jonas in Christian Dior
Hudson Williams
in Giorgio Armani
Jackie Tohn
Abby Elliott
Sara Foster
Erin Foster
in Galvan
Robin Wright
Lisa
in Jacquemus
Chase Sui Wonders
in Balenciaga
Natasha Rothwell
in Rhea Costa
Ejae
in Dior
Alicia Silverstone
Sheryl Lee Ralph
in Harbison Studio
Justine Lupe
in Armani Privé
Brittany Snow
in Danielle Frankel
Laufey
in Balenciaga
Maura Higgins
in Marmar Halim
Amanda Kloots
Dylan Efron
in Valentino