Marian Goodman, Visionary Dealer and “Quiet Matriarch” Who Shaped Contemporary Art, Dies at 97

Legendary art dealer Marian Goodman passed away on Thursday in a hospital bed in Los Angeles at age 97, leaving behind a singular legacy as a visionary gallerist who championed experimental, often ahead-of-their-time practices that shaped contemporary cultural discourse and paved the way for generations of artists to pursue work that was both conceptually driven and socially engaged. If, as Jerry Saltz’s 11 rules state, dealers build worlds not rosters, Goodman enabled an entire generation of artist world-builders to find the spaces in which to first showcase their pioneering practices—work that would later be embraced by institutions worldwide.

Goodman opened her gallery in the 1970s, during a moment of profound transformation in the art system—a shift she helped shape. She was among the first to recognize that conceptual art, performance, minimalism and post-minimal practices could not be sustained through traditional market mechanisms alone. Instead, they required a long-term view guided by deep relationships of trust and a vision that privileged longevity over quick turnover. “One must be willing to keep showing an artist for fifteen or twenty years,” she once said in a rare interview conducted by art critic Peter Schjeldahl for the New Yorker in 2004.

Goodman’s father was an accountant who collected works by the then-underrecognized modern artist Milton Avery. Goodman herself entered the gallery world in a rather informal way in the late 1960s, after marrying and having two children. She organized a fundraising sale of artists’ prints for the New York school attended by her children. The event proved so successful that, in 1966, it evolved into a co-op she founded with four other Upper West Side mothers, offering prints and lithographs by well-known contemporary artists in editions overseen by the artists themselves. This initiative grew into her first store, Multiple, which she opened in 1965, and through which she began working closely with Leo Castelli and his wife. Both played a key role in encouraging Goodman to pursue her passion for art, to continue her studies at Columbia, and to leave her unhappy marriage in 1968, when she divorced the father of her two children, Michael and Amy, who survive her. From that point on, the art world became both her livelihood and her lifeline, marking the beginning of a new chapter of her life.

A decade later, in 1977, Goodman opened her eponymous gallery in Midtown Manhattan with a show of Belgian artist Marcel Broodthaers—his first exhibition in the United States. He was not the only European artist she introduced to American audiences. Through frequent travel, Goodman developed close relationships with a new generation of German artists emerging at the time, including Gerhard Richter, whom she would be the first to present and sell in New York. Richter—now experiencing renewed momentum with record auction results and strong fair sales following the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s extensive retrospective—held more than a dozen solo exhibitions with Goodman between 1985 and 2020 before departing the gallery in late 2022 for David Zwirner.

Described by the New York Times as “art’s quiet matriarch,” Goodman built a rigorously global program over the decades, with the gallery’s international reputation growing in tandem with the museum-level recognition of the artists she represented. In 1981, she moved from East 57th Street to her long-standing fourth-floor space on West 57th Street, where—resisting the gravitational pull of the Chelsea and SoHo migration—she remained for four decades. In 2024, the gallery relocated to its current Tribeca home in the Grosvenor Building, a historic five-story former warehouse at 385 Broadway between White and Walker Streets. The 30,000-square-foot space was transformed into a museum-level temple of art, staging ambitious exhibitions such as the recently closed large-scale survey dedicated to Ana Mendieta, as well as the only U.S. presentation of Pierre Huyghe’s memorable exhibition originally staged at Pinault’s Punta della Dogana in Venice.

Goodman opened a Paris space in 1995, which she continued to operate in the Marais, and in 2014 inaugurated a sprawling gallery in London, which shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. In September 2023, the gallery opened a permanent location in Los Angeles: a 13,000-square-foot complex comprising gallery spaces, viewing rooms and a landscaped garden, set to open a new exhibition by Tacita Dean on February 21, timed with Frieze Los Angeles.

Planning for her legacy with care, Marian Goodman appointed Emily-Jane Kirwan, Rose Lord, Leslie Nolen, Junette Teng and Philipp Kaiser as partners in 2022 and established an advisory committee of longtime staff members to support them. The opening of the Tribeca flagship already reflected the gallery’s transition into its next chapter under the partners’ leadership.

In the Instagram post announcing her passing, the gallery remembered Goodman as “an ardent advocate for her artists,” citing her exceptional eye for talent and her unwavering commitment to championing significant and challenging work. As the statement noted, Marian possessed a deep understanding of a gallerist’s responsibilities. Driven by curiosity and a pluralistic view of art, she recognized its vast potential beyond market trends, forging long-standing relationships with artists and supporting their practices within nonprofit and institutional contexts.

The gallery’s booth at FOG Design+Art this past weekend stood as a testament to the ambition of her program, presenting installations, photography and sculpture by artists such as Gabriel Orozco, Giuseppe Penone, Robert Smithson, Ettore Spalletti, Tavares Strachan, Thomas Struth, Álvaro Urbano and Adrián Villar Rojas—figures whose recognition has long been stronger within international institutional circuits than in the market, and whose work sits firmly beyond trend cycles, anchored in the longer arc of contemporary art history.

Goodman herself once observed: “It is among the artists whose work I like that I have found the qualities I value from my own experience: a humanistic concern, a culture-critical sense of our way of life, a dialectical approach to reality, and an artistic vision about civic life.”

“Few galleries, either in Europe or America, have the degree of commitment to museums that she has,” Tate director Nicholas Serota, who had known Goodman since the 1970s, told The New York Times. The gallery’s program consistently prioritized practices best suited to museums—or perhaps more accurately, to the most progressive Kunsthalle—rather than to a commercial gallery, a collector’s living room or an auction. As collector Agnes Gund once said of Goodman, “I treat her gallery really as I treat a museum. I go to be educated, grasp ideas and see what she sees.”