The Nordic Blueprint for Building A.I. Infrastructure at Scale

The rapid rise of A.I. is reshaping global infrastructure demands, pushing data centers from around the world to scale at unprecedented speed to support increasingly compute-intensive workloads. What was once a steady expansion has become a sprint, driven by generative A.I., large language models and real-time inference applications that strain existing power, cooling and connectivity systems.

Over the past year alone, hyperscalers have announced some of the largest digital infrastructure projects on record. In the U.S., an OpenAI-Oracle-SoftBank Stargate project has outlined five new data centers, totaling roughly five gigawatts of capacity, as part of a multi-year, multibillion-dollar expansion to support next-generation A.I. models. And in India, Google is investing roughly $6 billion to develop an infrastructure hub in Visakhapatnam. But while data centers may appear to be proliferating everywhere, not all locations are equally suited to the demands of A.I.

A.I. workloads have highly specific requirements, and where infrastructure is built has a direct impact on time to market, total cost of ownership and environmental sustainability. As power constraints, permitting delays and grid congestion continue to slow new projects in major markets, the central challenge has shifted. The focus is no longer simply on building capacity, but on finding where capacity can be responsibly developed at scale.

The Nordic region, traditionally known for its mining, steel, pulp and paper production, has experienced a rebirth in recent years as an ideal location for prominent businesses such as Spotify, Nokia, Klarna and Lego, alongside a growing ecosystem of cleantech and data-driven industries. Arguably, one of its fastest-growing sectors is that of A.I.-ready digital infrastructure. A powerful combination of forward-thinking governments and favorable natural conditions has enabled the area to offer systemic lessons for scaling A.I. sustainably.

What A.I. data centers actually need

At a fundamental level, A.I.-ready data centers depend on three primary elements: land, power and connectivity. A.I. workloads require dense concentrations of compute hardware to process vast volumes of data at speed, which in turn demands large, powered sites capable of supporting both the equipment itself and the cooling systems required to keep it operational.

For real-time workloads, such as generative A.I. applications or financial trading platforms, connectivity is just as critical. Ultra-low latency networks are essential to maintain performance and reliability. Even small delays introduced by long-distance data transmission can degrade user experience or undermine trust in a product. These networks must also be highly resilient, with full redundancy built in to ensure consistent service.

The combination is progressively difficult to achieve. In many developed markets, the land most readily available for large-scale development is in rural areas where high-capacity connectivity may be limited. At the same time, power availability has emerged as a primary bottleneck. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global data center electricity consumption is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching approximately 945 terawatt-hours—slightly more than Japan’s total electricity use today. The same report warns that roughly 20 percent of planned data center projects could face significant delays due to insufficient grid capacity.

These constraints are already visible. Ireland imposed a moratorium on new data center developments in the Dublin area beginning in 2022, citing unsustainable pressure on the national grid. The ban was lifted in December 2025, with strict new rules around on-site generation and renewable energy put in place. In the U.S., a recent JLL report found that power delivery wait times now stretch two to three years in parts of the Mountain West and New York metropolitan areas, and as long as eight to ten years in the Pacific Northwest.

These pressures are playing out against tightening regulatory scrutiny: this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency closed a loophole that allowed hyperscale data centers to deploy portable gas-fueled power generators without federal permits, potentially signaling a shift toward more stringent environmental oversight of A.I. infrastructure buildouts.

At a moment when A.I. adoption is widely framed as essential to economic competitiveness, such delays are more than operational inconveniences. In the U.S., A.I. investment has become a major contributor to GDP, accounting for 20 percent to 25 percent of real GDP growth, second only to consumer spending. Infrastructure bottlenecks risk becoming a limiting factor for both technology companies and the broader economy.

The Nordic model

The Nordic countries have emerged as one of the most attractive regions globally for A.I.-ready digital infrastructure. Several factors converge to make the Nordics uniquely well-suited to A.I. infrastructure. The region offers abundant renewable energy, a cool and stable climate that enables highly efficient cooling, strong connectivity, political and economic stability and a skilled workforce. While other regions may share some of these attributes, the Nordics benefit from a rare alignment of all of them at once.

Crucially, this advantage is not accidental. Beginning in the 1970s, Nordic governments deliberately reduced reliance on oil and gas in response to geopolitical shocks, instead investing heavily in renewable energy sourced from wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biofuels. This long-term strategy now underpins one of the most resilient and sustainable power systems in the world.

The Nord Pool electricity market, spanning 26 countries across the Nordics and Baltics, allows power to be traded across interconnected grids, balancing supply and demand across regions. This flexibility strengthens grid resilience and supports high penetration of renewable energy to ensure reliable power availability even as demand fluctuates.

Environmental stewardship has also been embedded into policy. Through institutions such as the Nordic Council of Ministers for the Environment and Climate, governments have consistently emphasized circular economy principles and sustainable industrial development. As traditional heavy industries declined, the region was well positioned to welcome new sectors, provided they aligned with these values.

Circular infrastructure in practice

The data center industry has been a beneficiary of this approach. Among the most notable examples is Sweden’s Stockholm Data Parks initiative, which pioneered large-scale reuse of data center waste heat within residential district heating networks as early as the 2010s. Since then, heat reuse has expanded across the region as awareness of data centers’ environmental footprint has grown. Similarly, data center services company atNorth has built on this model through partnerships such as its collaboration with Vestforbrænding, Denmark’s largest waste-to-energy company, which integrates heat from atNorth’s DEN01 data center campus into local district heating systems. These practices significantly reduce energy waste while lowering operating costs and emissions.

Combined with the Nordic climate and renewable energy mix, heat reuse enables exceptionally efficient facilities, helping clients decarbonize IT workloads while improving total cost of ownership. For enterprises facing mounting pressure from regulators, investors and customers to demonstrate credible sustainability strategies, this model will become essential.

Geopolitics adds another dimension. As global tensions rise and data sovereignty becomes a board-level concern, more businesses want clarity about where their data resides. Bound by the E.U.’s stringent data protection and cybersecurity frameworks, the Nordics are widely viewed as a secure and transparent location for sensitive workloads.

Global potential

The Nordic region demonstrates how digital infrastructure can be scaled sustainably, securely and resiliently when energy policy, industrial strategy and technology development are aligned. Its success is rooted in close collaboration between data center operators, power producers, municipalities and technology providers, as well as in the growing practice of workload segmentation, placing data where it makes the most operational and regulatory sense rather than defaulting to local proximity.

While history has given the Nordics a head start, they are unlikely to remain alone. According to the Australian Climate Council, countries such as Morocco, Kenya, Uruguay and parts of China have made significant advances in renewable energy infrastructure, potentially positioning them as future hubs for sustainable data center development.

The next phase of A.I. growth will test not only the limits of compute, but also the resilience of the systems that support it. The Nordic model shows what is possible when sustainability, innovation and policy move in concert. The challenge now—for governments, utilities and infrastructure providers worldwide—is to apply these lessons at scale to build digital foundations that can support A.I.’s growth without compromising environmental or economic stability

