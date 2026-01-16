Sam Altman’s Latest Startup Takes On Elon Musk’s Neuralink

One might think running OpenAI would be enough to keep Sam Altman occupied. But the CEO is also behind a diverse array of other startups, including Tools for Humanity, the company running the biometric data effort Worldcoin, and the nuclear fusion project Helion. Now, Altman is adding Merge Labs to that list.

Co-founded by Altman, Merge is a brain-computer interface (BCI) startup that came out of stealth yesterday (Jan. 15) with $252 million in seed funding. Initial investors in the San Francisco-based company, which hasn’t disclosed its valuation, include OpenAI, Bain Capital and video game developer Gabe Newell.

The venture is reportedly a spin-off of Forest Neurotech, a California-based BCI nonprofit established by Tyson Aflalo and Sumner Norman, both of whom are also co-founders of Merge. Other co-founders include Alex Blania and Sandro Herbig, who respectively serve as CEO and product and engineering lead at Tools for Humanity, as well as Caltech researcher Mikhail Shapiro. Merge is currently hiring for nearly 20 open roles, ranging from computational neuroscientists to immunology experts and machine learning researchers.

Merge’s vision of BCIs, which allow human brains to communicate with external devices, aims to eventually combine biological intelligence with A.I. “We’re pursuing this goal by developing fundamentally new approaches to [BCIs] that interact with the brain at high bandwidth, integrate with advanced A.I., and are ultimately safe and accessible for anyone to use,” the startup said in a blog post, adding that it is thinking about the effort “in decades rather than years.”

Altman, who, alongside his fellow co-founders, will serve on Merge Labs’ board, previously wrote about merging humans and machines in a 2017 blog post focused on “the merge,” a theory that has gained traction in Silicon Valley. “I believe the merge has already started, and we are a few years in,” said Altman at the time, pointing to the integration of phones, social media and search engines throughout society. “It would be good for the entire world to start taking this a lot more seriously now.”

OpenAI isn’t just backing Merge—it’s also collaborating with it. Given that A.I. will play a key role in the venture, OpenAI said it will help Merge work on projects such as scientific foundation models, among other frontier tools. “We are excited to support and collaborate with Merge Labs as they turn an ambitious idea into reality and ultimately products that are useful for people,” the company said.

The crowded BCI space

The launch of Merge marks a new entrant into an increasingly crowded space. Rivals include Synchron, which raised $200 million last November at a nearly $1 billion valuation and places its devices in blood vessels to bring mobility to patients. The company has partnered with Nvidia to advance its technology.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, meanwhile, is the current leader in the BCI space and is valued at $9 billion following a $650 million funding round in June. With an initial aim of helping restore autonomy to people with paralysis, the venture’s technology—which involves inserting threads into the brain—has already been implanted into a handful of patients.

One way Merge hopes to differentiate itself from established players like Neuralink is through an emphasis on achieving BCI without invasive surgery. “To make this happen, we’re developing entirely new technologies that connect with neurons using molecules instead of electrodes, transmit and receive information using deep-reaching modalities like ultrasound, and avoid implants into brain tissue,” said the startup. “Recent breakthroughs in biotechnology, hardware, neuroscience, and computing made by our team and others convince us that this is possible.”