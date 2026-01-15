Martinis at The Cosmo: The Corner Store Reveals Vegas Location

Eugene Remm, Tilman Fertitta and Catch Hospitality Group will open their second location of The Corner Store at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this fall. And the goal here, as clear as a clean martini glass, is to not stray at all from the food, vibe, essence and energy that’s made SoHo’s The Corner Store a sensation.

As Observer previously reported, the Las Vegas restaurant will have twice the seating of the 75-seat New York restaurant. But the caviar-topped lobster rolls, five-cheese pizza rolls, wagyu French dip, steak frites, ice-cold martinis and Rockwell Group design are all about evoking what makes The Corner Store special in New York.

“It’s the exact same thing, and that was the intent from the beginning,” Remm tells Observer. “I want to bring the New York experience to Vegas. Yes, it’s double the seats, but the kitchen is three times the size. I’ve got three bars instead of a tiny little bar. Yes, it’ll do more volume, but I don’t have to fight with guests to go down these tiny little stairs in SoHo to get the dishwasher pit to work. So I do not have any doubt that, at 150 seats, we’ll be able to keep the integrity of the food quality, the martini quality and everything that we do.”

The Corner Store, Remm says, unapologetically focuses on “classic approachable American cuisine.” It’s familiar. It’s nostalgic. It’s playful. It’s definitely not fusion. There are nods to fast-casual and freezer-aisle food, but everything is made from scratch at The Corner Store.

“I think the Cosmo is the perfect epicenter for that type of cuisine,” Remm says. “I feel like that’s exactly where The Corner Store belongs.”

The Corner Store will take over the Cosmopolitan space currently inhabited by Blue Ribbon American Grill & Oyster Bar, which will close on February 16. The Corner Store is an expansion of the partnership between Remm and MGM Resorts, which has had Catch at Aria since 2018.

“It’s about trust and having people as partners that are going to be able to execute the vision that you create,” Remm says. “MGM has done a wonderful job in being the shepherd of the Catch brand. They want to be the best. They have a competitive nature that I like. They want to win.”

MGM Resorts recently expanded its dining portfolio with Carbone Riviera at Bellagio and Gymkhana at Aria, in a city where Cote at the Venetian and the forthcoming opening of Zero Bond and Sartiano’s at Wynn are also ushering in a new era of Vegas glamour.

“I think everyone is embracing that lifestyle dining and creating experiences are the most important things in the culinary side of any casino,” Remm says. “You’ve got to create spaces that make people excited and also create spaces that are, in my opinion, from somewhere else and hard to get into. Everyone wants to touch what they see on social media. I think Las Vegas was built for that.”