Meta’s Controversial A.I. Chief Alexandr Wang Outlines His Superintelligence Playbook

With over 3.5 billion daily active users around the globe, Meta—the company behind Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook—has a reach on roughly 40 percent of the world’s population. That scale gives it a significant advantage in rolling out new technologies, according to Alexandr Wang, the 29-year-old head of A.I. at Meta, who outlined the company’s vision for customized forms of advanced A.I. while speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, India today (Feb. 19). “Our vision is personal super intelligence: A.I. that knows you, your goals, your interests and helps you with whatever you’re focused on doing,” he said.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Wang was tapped by Mark Zuckerberg last year amid a broader internal overhaul at Meta and has since been tasked with leading its next phase of A.I. development. Central to that effort is distinguishing Meta’s approach from rivals by emphasizing individual empowerment over mass automation.

While other tech companies make “grand but vague assertions” about A.I.’s potential, Meta is already putting tools directly in users’ hands, according to Wang. He pointed to examples including video translation, customer support interactions and radiology improvements. “We don’t have to be vague—people use our A.I. right here, right now.”

Meta went on a hiring spree last year, reportedly offering A.I. researchers packages worth up to $100 million to assemble its newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) team. Wang joined after his data-labeling startup, Scale AI, received a $14 billion investment from Meta. The company spent $72.2 billion on A.I.-related capital expenditures last year and expects that figure to rise to between $115 billion and $135 billion in 2026 as it expands data centers and computing capacity.

Wang’s tenure at MSL hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing so far. Within months of its formation, a wave of resignations from new and longtime Meta employees occurred last year. Wang’s leadership has also faced criticisms from Yann LeCun, a renowned researcher who spent more than a decade guiding Meta’s A.I. strategy and left the company in November. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, he described Wang as “young” and “inexperienced.”

One thing is for sure: the nascent executive shares Zuckerberg’s optimism about A.I.’s transformative potential. Wang has said his interest in technological change was shaped by growing up in Los Alamos, which instilled in him “a belief that anything is possible, and that science should serve society.” Now one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires with an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, Wang previously worked at fintech firm Addepar and question-and-answer site Quora before launching Scale AI.

So far, Meta’s heavy investment in A.I. has yet to translate into significant financial returns. But the company is betting that its spending will eventually usher in an era in which users have access to highly personalized A.I. tools tailored to their goals—whether that means customized health plans covering diet, exercise and sleep, detailed event checklists and reminders, or suggestions for carving out more time for hobbies.

“It won’t just do your admin,” said Wang, who announced that Meta will release a batch of new models in the coming months. “It’ll be one extension of you so you can be you, more.”

Meta’s expansive technology strategy has also drawn scrutiny. The company is currently defending against claims in a landmark trial in Los Angeles alleging that its business practices fueled social media addiction and harmed young users’ mental health.

In an apparent nod to such criticism, Wang addressed concerns that Meta’s A.I. strategy could “get you hooked and leave you passively staring at screens.” Instead, he argued, personal superintelligence would encourage users to be more active, pursue their ambitions and strengthen relationships.

For skeptics who remain unconvinced, Wang offered a pragmatic argument: competition. In a crowded A.I. market, he said, users dissatisfied with Meta’s approach will have plenty of alternatives.

“Given how intimately your personal A.I. will know you, people aren’t going to hire us for the job if we’re not doing it responsibly,” said Wang. “We’ll lose customers, we’ll lose public trust, and we’ll lose out to our competitors.”