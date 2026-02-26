The 5 Apple Executives Helping Steer Tim Cook’s A.I. Vision

Apple’s A.I. leadership team has undergone a significant transition in recent months, following the December departure of longtime machine learning chief John Giannandrea. Giannandrea, who joined from Google in 2018, will remain in an advisory role until this spring. Filling Giannandrea’s shoes is Amar Subramanya, a former Microsoft and Google executive who joined Apple in December as vice president of A.I., reporting to software chief Craig Federighi. The hire signals Apple’s effort to sharpen its A.I. execution as it competes with software-first rivals such as Google and OpenAI.

CEO Tim Cook continues to lead Apple’s broader A.I. strategy, which focuses on on-device intelligence, foundation models and targeted acquisitions, he told analysts on an earnings call in October. Cook has also expanded external partnerships, including an integration with OpenAI that allows iOS users to access ChatGPT through Siri, and a multiyear agreement with Google to incorporate Gemini models into future software updates.

Despite being an early market leader in voice assistance with Siri, Apple is now seen as lagging rivals in the A.I. race. Cook has consistently framed privacy and data protection as Apple’s core differentiator, he said on the company’s latest earnings call.

Apple’s A.I. leadership team is far leaner than those at OpenAI and Anthropic, anchored primarily by two senior software executives. But as the iPhone maker moves to weave A.I. across its ecosystem, the heads of its hardware and services divisions are just as critical to watch. Here are five executives, aside from CEO Tim Cook, who are shaping Apple’s A.I. path.

Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering

Craig Federighi reports directly to Tim Cook as senior vice president of software engineering. Following its A.I. leadership transition in December, Apple signaled that Federighi would take on expanded oversight of its A.I. efforts.

Federighi joined Apple through its acquisition of NeXT in 1997, the company Steve Jobs founded after leaving Apple. He departed in 1999 to become chief technology officer at Ariba, then returned to Apple in 2009. Over time, he assumed responsibility for iOS and macOS engineering. Today, he leads the development of the next generation of Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Amar Subramanya, vice president of A.I.

Amar Subramanya is a new face at Apple, but not to the A.I. world. He joined the company in December as vice president of A.I., succeeding John Giannandrea. He previously held senior A.I. engineering roles at Google and Microsoft and brings experience working on large-scale machine learning systems.

Subramanya reports directly to Federighi. His initiatives include advancing Apple’s foundation models, expanding machine learning research and strengthening the company’s A.I. development efforts across products and platforms.

John Giannandrea, senior advisor

Giannandrea joined Apple’s executive team in 2018 after leading search and A.I. at Google. He was the company’s head of machine learning and A.I. strategy. His current role focuses on supporting a smooth leadership transition.

Earlier in his career, he held senior engineering roles at Google and worked at Netscape during the early internet era.

Sabih Khan, chief operating officer

Sabih Khan has been with Apple since 1995, rising through the ranks on the company’s operations side. Last year, he was named chief operating officer after Jeff Williams retired. He now reports directly to Cook and oversees Apple’s global supply chain, procurement and manufacturing operations.

While not part of Apple’s core A.I. leadership team, Khan plays a key role in aligning the company’s infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities with its hardware needs. He oversees Apple’s A.I. data operations and server manufacturing, initiatives previously led by Giannandrea.

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services

Eddy Cue has been with Apple since 1989 and was instrumental in launching key services including the Apple Online Store in 1998, the iTunes Store in 2003 and the App Store in 2008. He now serves as senior vice president of services, overseeing businesses such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Pay and Apple Podcasts.

While Cue is not part of Apple’s core A.I. leadership team, his role has expanded since Giannandrea’s departure. His division integrates A.I. features across Apple’s services ecosystem, including tools designed to improve discovery, recommendations and user experience across front- and back-end systems.