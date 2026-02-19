What Sotheby’s Buyer’s Premium Increase Reveals About the Major Houses’ Evolving Commercial Strategies

Sotheby’s raised its buyer’s premium across its global auctions on February 13, bringing its fee structure into closer alignment with other major auction houses. Under the new structure, the buyer’s premium for sales in the U.S. increased from 27 percent on lots priced at or above $1 million to 28 percent for all works sold at hammer prices up to and including $2,000,000, which corresponds to £1,500,000 in London, €1,750,000 in Paris and Milan, SGD 2,600,000 in Singapore, CHF 1,600,000 in Switzerland and HKD 15,000,000 in Hong Kong. On the next tier, which captures most blue-chip secondary market transactions, the buyer’s premium remains 22 percent of the hammer price but will now apply to lots sold for hammer prices between $2,000,000 and $8,000,000, whereas previously it applied to works priced between $1,000,000 and $8,000,000. This corresponds to £1,500,000 to £6,000,000 in London, €1,750,000 to €7,000,000 in Paris and Milan, SGD 2,600,000 to SGD 10,000,000 in Singapore, CHF 1,600,000 to CHF 7,000,000 in Switzerland and HKD 15,000,000 to HKD 60,000,000 in Hong Kong. The buyer’s premium for the top tier of ultra-high-value consignments with hammer prices above $8,000,000 is still 15 percent.

Last September, Christie’s raised its fees to similar levels, with a 27 percent premium on hammer prices up to $1,500,000, 22 percent from $1,500,000 to $8,000,000 and 15 percent above $8,000,000. Phillips has the highest buyer’s premium among major houses, with 29 percent up to $1,000,000, 22 percent from $1,000,000 to $6,000,000 and 15 percent above $6,000,000. However, the auction house introduced priority bidding benefits last year, rewarding bidders who submit binding written bids at or above a lot’s published low estimate at least 48 hours before an auction begins with discounted buyer’s premiums of 25 percent up to $1,000,000, 20 percent from $1,000,000 to $6,000,000 and 14 percent above $6,000,000. According to the auction house, this strategy is already yielding results, with priority bidding increasing early bids by 275 percent and contributing to $927,000,000 in global sales in 2025, up 10 percent from the previous year.

Bonhams, which is expanding its global footprint with broader cross-category offerings, has a fee structure broadly aligned with that of its competitors. In the U.S., for most categories, Bonhams applies a buyer’s premium of 28 percent on the first $50,000 of the hammer price, 27 percent on amounts exceeding $50,000 up to and including $1,000,000, 21 percent on amounts exceeding $1,000,000 up to and including $6,000,000 and 14.5 percent on amounts exceeding $6,000,000. In Coins & Medals, Bonhams applies a flat buyer’s premium of 20 percent of the hammer price for each lot, consistent with the category’s strong retail collector base and typically lower price points. For Motor Cars, excluding automobilia, the premium ranges from 12 percent on the first $250,000 of the hammer price to 10 percent on any amount above that threshold. Motorcycles follow a similar structure, with a 15 percent premium applied to the first $100,000 of the hammer price and 10 percent on any amount exceeding $100,000.

By contrast, Heritage Auctions, which with $2,150,000,000 in total sales was the third-largest Western auction house in 2025, just behind Sotheby’s and Christie’s, maintains a 25 percent buyer’s premium on hammer prices of $1,000,000 and under. In a LinkedIn post, Heritage Auctions director Taylor Curry described the increases across competing auction houses as “Buyer’s Premium Creep,” explaining how in a market where buyers are more selective and focused on value, fees directly affect how people evaluate prices and how aggressively they bid. Consignors, he argued, eventually feel it, too. “When buyers become more sensitive to total cost, bidding can cool and that can put pressure on final results,” he wrote. Heritage has been able to grow year over year precisely by operating within that more accessible, often nostalgia-driven ecosystem across dozens of collectible categories, from illustration art and historic sports memorabilia to rare coins, comic books and other cultural artifacts. Its business model is oriented toward generating volume through low- and mid-market lots that fall within that higher-fee band, rather than relying on the trophy consignments other auction houses pursue today.