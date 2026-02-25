Gray Art Museum’s Alison Weaver On the Breadth of the University Museum Mandate

Late last month, New York University announced that Alison Weaver would serve as the next director of its Grey Art Museum. Founded in 1975, the space has offered generations of students the opportunity to realize their more experimental curatorial ideas while staging impressive exhibitions that often use the university’s collection of more than 6,000 artworks. In 2023, the institution moved to a new location with the promise of being “much more visible,” and Observer caught up with Weaver to hear more about the museum’s identity and her plans for its next phase.

This job has you returning to the city after a decade in Houston. What would you say has changed the most since you’ve been gone, in the art world and the city at large?

The question I usually ask when returning to New York is, what hasn’t changed? After CBGBs became a luxury clothing store and Odessa became a vegan burger spot, it’s sometimes more remarkable when an institution survives. I think it’s impressive that the Grey is 50 years old and still an integral part of such a vibrant, multifaceted art scene.

How does the Grey Art Museum’s location in the city factor into its identity? It’s funny to be between the Swiss Institute and the Museum of Ice Cream.

I actually love that juxtaposition! The Grey’s location between a nonprofit exhibition space and a for-profit experiential attraction reflects how culture operates today, with scholarship and spectacle in conversation with each other. That said, the neighborhood has long been a site of experimentation, from the Five Spot jazz club and Judson Church to the broader avant-garde art scene. That legacy of risk taking and cross-disciplinary exchange feels aligned with the Grey’s identity and future.

You’re joining the museum after a period of much change. For one thing it didn’t used to be called a museum and has moved to its new home in Cooper Square. What curatorial and institutional priorities will define this next phase?

The Grey has built a strong reputation for thoughtful, research-driven exhibitions. Continuing that intellectual rigor and curatorial focus will be essential. At the same time, I’m interested in expanding how each project can reach audiences through dynamic public programs and meaningful student engagement. I’m also interested in seeking connections between historic material and contemporary issues, creating more dialogue between exhibitions and living artists. The next phase should feel both rigorous and vibrant.

You’re coming to the Gray Art Museum from the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University. What responsibilities come with a university museum that may not exist for an institution unassociated with a school?

A university affiliation brings extraordinary potential for cross-disciplinary collaboration. At the Moody that meant partnering with colleagues from fields including architecture, engineering, environmental studies and the humanities to expand how exhibitions were conceived, discussed and activated. At NYU, the range of potential partnerships is even broader, including performance studies, music and dance, arts and sciences and media and technology. A university museum is uniquely positioned to serve as the connective tissue between disciplines, engaging artists, students and audiences in unexpected ways.

How have university students changed in the last 10 years?

University students remain smart, curious and generally optimistic, although the macro conditions around them continue to evolve, from the impact of artificial intelligence and the pervasiveness of social media to socioeconomic, political and environmental factors. Facing these challenges will require new levels of creative problem solving, making the arts on campus more vital than ever.

And how can the museum activate its collection in ways that feel urgent and contemporary?

The Grey’s collection is a remarkable resource with a fascinating backstory. It started with the gift of more than 700 works gathered by Minnesota native Abby Weed Grey (1902-1983). She traveled to Iran, India, Japan, Pakistan, Turkey and other destinations in Asia and the Middle East to source objects directly from artists she saw as ‘breaking with the past to cope with the present.’ At the core of her vision was the cross-cultural power of the arts to foster global understanding. Her focus feels increasingly relevant in today’s fractured world. I look forward to working together with artists and experts from diverse fields to highlight these works in relation to critical issues of our time.

Official language calls the Grey a “museum/laboratory.” What does that description mean to you?

To me, a museum/laboratory implies a space where experimentation is central, where exhibitions are not presented as definitive, but are explored, questioned, tested and debated. It implies a degree of intellectual rigor combined with openness to risk. I hope the Grey will continue to embrace that spirit by supporting artists and scholars who ask challenging questions, while inviting audiences to participate in a shared process of inquiry and investigation.

