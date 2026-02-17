Old Master Grandeur and Modern Patronage Converge at the 2026 Norton Museum of Art Gala

Inspired by “Art and Life in Rembrandt’s Time: Masterpieces from the Leiden Collection,” the evening’s design paid homage to the enduring legacy of 17th-century Dutch painting. Photo: Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART
The Norton Museum of Art’s annual gala has in recent years become a consequential stop on the winter social calendar for artsy snowbirds. This year’s fête drew nearly 700 guests to the institution not only for cocktails, dinner and dancing but also for a live auction hosted by
, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, with works by Oliver Barker , Julie Curtiss , Jeffrey Gibson and Jessie Henson . The program, officiated by Norton director and CEO Marilyn Minter Ghislain d’Humières, honored museum trustee and Ronnie Heyman artist , whose own Loie Hollowell Blue brain on flesh shoulders (2025) was included in the live sale.
The gala’s atmosphere was itself a carefully orchestrated nod to “
Art and Life in Rembrandt’s Time: Masterpieces from the Leiden Collection,” on view at the museum through March 29. Gala co-chairs , Audrey Gruss and Sue Hostetler , alongside vice chairs Josephine Kalisman , Candace Barasch , Lorna James collector , Beth Rudin DeWoody and Lisa Tananbaum , collaborated with designer Silvia Zoullas to transform the space into a living homage to 17th-century Dutch still lifes. Candlelit tables, heavy velvet and lush arrangements of flowers created a tableau that vividly echoed the opulence and theatricality of the Old Masters. Chris Hessney
Oliver Barker leads the Norton auction. Photo: Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART
But, as is often the case, it was the gala’s guest list that revealed the true currency of the evening: generosity. The event raised nearly $5 million to support the museum’s curatorial, learning and community engagement programs, the fundraising efforts fueled by a concentrated mix of cultural power brokers, financial titans and legacy-defining collectors. Among the VIPs were collectors
and Mera Rubell , whose family collection has helped shape the canon of contemporary art, Don Rubell and Hilary Ross (the billionaire financier and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce), and Wilbur Ross and Jim Karp . Irene Karp
Also in attendance were fashion power couple
and Tommy Hilfiger , philanthropists Dee Hilfiger and Kimberly Bluhm , Neil Bluhm and Martin Gruss Audrey Gruss and and Lew Sanders , as well as Warhol muse Ali Sanders , actor Jane Holzer and artist George Hamilton . Billionaire business leaders Maynard Monrow and Aerin Lauder rounded out the roster at an event that placed artistic prestige and economic power on equal footing in service of not only the museum’s mission but also the broader artistic and civic life of Palm Beach. Julia Koch Loie Hollowell
