Sala Mendoza, Venezuela’s First Kunsthalle, at 70

For more than 70 years, Sala Mendoza has operated uninterrupted as Venezuela’s most important Kunsthalle, a private and independent institution that has supported contemporary artistic production and art education despite the country’s turbulent political and economic history. Since its inception, it has functioned as a key critical platform, mounting exhibitions and building an extensive archive that charts—and continues to shape—some of the major developments in Venezuelan and international contemporary art.

Observer spoke with Luisa Mariana Pulido Mendoza, president of the Fundación Eugenio Mendoza and granddaughter of Eugenio Mendoza and Luisa Rodríguez de Mendoza, the visionary key figures in Venezuela’s cultural scene who founded the institution in 1956. Luisa Rodríguez lived in Europe for a period and became deeply familiar with the cultural life and artistic communities there. When she returned to Venezuela, she recognized how limited the local landscape was: cultural activity was almost entirely public, opportunities for young artists were scarce and there was little room for experimentation outside state arts organizations. “Her role, in that sense, was pioneering,” Pulido Mendoza said. “She didn’t simply create a space; she articulated a mission: she wanted to offer Venezuela a permanent platform where artists could engage in dialogue freely, independent from the government, without the constraints that often come with public institutions. It was meant to be open, flexible, and responsive to what artists needed at that moment.”

From the beginning, Sala Mendoza focused on production, international dialogue and education. “It was not only about supporting emerging artists, but about creating a platform where artistic practice, learning, and memory could coexist,” Pulido Mendoza explained. Archives were also central to that vision. “Preserving history—keeping memory alive—was always considered essential.” Today, its archives house more than seven decades of Venezuelan visual art history, including video works and over 2,000 specialized publications.

At the outset, Pulido Mendoza’s grandparents were directly involved, working alongside a board that helped shape the institution’s development. Sala Mendoza was funded entirely through family resources—it was, and remains, a private foundation supported by the original family funds alongside international grants and donations. “The family has continued to support the foundation financially, but we have also worked closely with long-standing allies and partner organizations to preserve both the archive and the program,” Pulido Mendoza said. “As a nonprofit, everything we raise is reinvested into education, archives, and programming. We collaborate with a wide range of partners—embassies, cultural institutions, foundations—on specific projects. We see ourselves as part of a broader ecosystem that needs to grow, one that has a great deal of potential but also a great deal of need in the country.”

The Mendoza family’s philanthropic engagement extended far beyond the arts. “My grandfather started from nothing, building his life as an industrialist, and he always believed strongly in giving back to the country,” Pulido Mendoza recalled. In addition to Sala Mendoza, the family established multiple foundations that remain active today, working across education, early childhood development, healthcare and construction. “My grandfather believed that education and health were the foundations of any society, and culture flowed naturally from those values. My grandmother’s focus was culture, but everything was grounded in those shared principles.”

Education has always been a central pillar at Sala Mendoza. For decades, the institution has supported a well-established art diploma program in partnership with Universidad Metropolitana that runs from March to November and is widely recognized in Venezuela. “This emphasis on contemporary practice-oriented education has been there from the beginning,” Pulido Mendoza says. “It was one of the first programs of its kind in Venezuela—offering alternatives to strictly academic art training—and it continues to evolve.”

To further expand access, Sala Mendoza has been developing a virtual Latin American art diploma program, scheduled to launch in September, alongside mentorship programs and specialized courses. “Some are artist-focused, others address curatorial and management practices. The diplomas are more formal, university-accredited programs, while shorter courses provide flexible entry points,” Pulido Mendoza explained, noting how these initiatives have played a key role in shaping generations of art professionals in the country.

Fostering international exchange was also central to her grandparents’ vision. They strongly believed that Venezuela needed sustained exposure to developments elsewhere, which meant bringing leading international voices into the country. “That’s how artists like Alexander Calder came to Venezuela, along with many other international figures,” she said. “Over the years, the space hosted important exhibitions that placed local artists in conversation with broader international movements.”

That commitment is perhaps most clearly reflected in the Premio Mendoza, an annual award that has played a formative role in shaping Venezuela’s contemporary art scene. “This year, we received more than one hundred applications. Twelve artists were selected by a jury composed of figures from both the national and international art scenes,” Pulido Mendoza said. An exhibition of the selected artists will open in July, and the winner will receive a residency in Spain (the second-place artist will receive a residency in Colombia). When they return the following year, the artists will present an exhibition based on the work developed during the residency. “The program functions as a bridge—connecting Venezuelan artists with international contexts and bringing that experience back home.”

“Sala Mendoza has always served as a bridge between the Venezuelan and international scenes. At times, we were able to bring international artists to Venezuela directly, and we hope to do so again,” Pulido Mendoza added. At the same time, many Venezuelan artists now live and work abroad, and maintaining connections has become an increasingly important part of the institution’s mission. Even during difficult periods, Sala Mendoza has continued to operate in Venezuela and keep the platform active. The digital sphere, she noted, is also opening new possibilities for visibility and exchange. “The artists who are best positioned today are those who have access to experiences, information, and exchange. Our role is to be the platform that helps make that possible. Sala Mendoza has played that role for a long time.”

The organization’s leadership is currently focused on reinforcing that legacy while evolving its mission for the decades ahead. “Sala Mendoza has always been a vital platform for emerging talent; today, we remain committed to interrogating the future through the lens of the present,” director Humberto Valdivieso told Observer.

With four exhibitions per year in the main gallery, alongside rotating programs in two smaller rooms, the program is diverse, spanning traditional media and visual arts management, photography, new media and, most recently, projects engaging A.I. and digital culture. Valdivieso sees Sala Mendoza’s work at the intersection of ideas, technologies and aesthetics as expanding the boundaries of contemporary culture. “To this end, we are prioritizing rigorous research—anchored by our Documentary Center—as much as the exhibitions themselves.”

The institution’s current objectives are organized across four strategic pillars, with the first being education. “We are dedicated to mentoring the next generation of art professionals, fostering a critical perspective and a strong sense of social responsibility,” Valdivieso said. The second is exhibitions, grounded in the conviction that art remains an essential tool for parsing the contemporary experience. “By emphasizing original productions derived from internal research, we aim to serve as a theoretical and aesthetic laboratory for 21st-century Latin American art.” Sustainability and networking form the third pillar. “We seek to expand our global alliances, rooted in the belief that institutional collaboration and shared knowledge are vital,” he said, adding that the Sala Mendoza Ambassadors program is being strengthened to engage philanthropists and the private sector in ensuring long-term viability.

Technology and innovation form the fourth pillar. “Technological literacy is fundamental to our project. We are exploring the evolving relationship between art, science and digital culture,” Valdivieso explained, pointing to programming that engages defining themes of the present, from A.I. and generative art to post-humanism, digital archaeology and counter-hegemonic narratives. “We aim to be a space where disciplinary hybridization—ranging from eco-art to soft power and social transformation—can be explored in depth.”

When Observer spoke with Pulido Mendoza, she was at the university in Caracas with students participating in Sala Mendoza’s programs. Earlier that day, she had attended meetings as the institution works toward an action plan extending through 2026. “We’re moving forward, evaluating what’s possible and continuing to build,” she said. After recent challenges, she added, there is cautious optimism that changing conditions may allow renewed exchange. “December was extremely challenging, but now there’s a sense of hope, and we’re expecting that to materialize. Sala Mendoza was ahead of its time when it was founded by my grandparents, and in many ways it still is.”

Pulido Mendoza’s work today spans culture, education and micro-entrepreneurship. “I really believe that it’s the sum of those efforts that creates meaningful change,” she says. In a context where initiatives are often repeated in isolation, collaboration becomes essential. “What we try to do instead is join forces, align efforts and do the best we can with the resources we have. That’s why we form alliances—with galleries, with educational institutions and with other organizations—to develop programs together.” Despite ongoing political and economic instability, Sala Mendoza has continued to operate independently. “Funding has fluctuated, and there have certainly been challenges, but we have remained active. Some years have required fewer exhibitions with longer durations, but continuity has always been the priority,” Pulido Mendoza said.

Over the years, Sala Mendoza has supported more than 1,000 artists in over 500 exhibitions. It regularly receives inquiries from museums and galleries—often related to its archives—and shares information openly. “We can act today as a liaison, as a space for interaction and exchange. This is an open space, and we’re actively building a community,” Pulido Mendoza asserted. “Now feels like a time to open things up again, to take stock and to push forward.”

She also underscored the resilience of Venezuelan artists and the country’s art scene. “Many of them—most of them—want to continue working, to keep exploring, to stay engaged with what’s happening elsewhere in the world. We continue to present exhibitions and to share space with artists during difficult moments, functioning as a platform that moves alongside them.”

The institution’s responsibility now, she added, is to keep it moving forward: “The board is fully engaged in making things happen, with a strong focus on digital innovation, developing young talent, sustainability, and staying connected to the world.” As Valdivieso frames it, Sala Mendoza’s guiding principle for this new chapter is “Hacer presente el futuro” (“Bringing the future into the present”)—a call that resonates far beyond the institution as the country writes its next chapter.

