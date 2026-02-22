All the Most Exciting Fashion on the 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet

After three awards shows, all in Los Angeles, Hollywood’s A-list is heading across the pond. Yes, it’s time for the BAFTAs, the annual ceremony that honors the best in British and international cinema. Presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTAs are once again taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre tonight, Feb. 22, but with a new host. This year, Alan Cumming is taking over duties from David Tennant, who hosted the ceremony for the past two years.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another netted the most nominations at 14, followed by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13 and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, tied with 11 nods each. Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan are all up for Best Actor, while Kate Hudson, Jessie Buckley and Emma Stone are among the stars nominated for Best Actress. Along with the celeb-studded roster of nominees, the slate of presenters is equally impressive, including Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Karen Gillan, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.
But before the best and brightest in film head into Royal Festival Hall, they’ll walk the always-glamorous BAFTAs red carpet in their most dazzling sartorial ensembles. Last year’s red carpet did not disappoint, with highlights including Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton, Mikey Madison in Prada, Monica Barbaro in Armani Privé and Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel—all custom, of course. So let’s get ready for the 2026 iteration—below, see all the best and most exciting fashion moments from this year’s BAFTAs red carpet.
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Princess of Wales in Gucci
Alicia Vikander
in Louis Vuitton
Timothée Chalamet
in Givenchy
Kathryn Hahn
in Lanvin
Carey Mulligan
in Prada
Milly Alcock
Erin Doherty
in Louis Vuitton
Aimee Lou Wood
in Emilia Wickstead
Tilda Swinton
in Chanel
Archie Madekwe
Renate Reinsve
in Louis Vuitton
Cillian Murphy
in Ferragamo
Harry Melling
Freya Allan
Little Simz
Noah Jupe and Sadie Sink
Sink in Prada
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Glenn Close
in Erdem
Teyana Taylor
in Burberry
Patrick Dempsey and Talula Fyfe Dempsey
Maya Rudolph
in Chanel
Ruth E. Carter
Jenna Coleman
in Armani Privé
Minnie Driver
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Monica Bellucci
in Stella McCartney
Kerry Washington
in Prada
Chase Infiniti
in Louis Vuitton
Jessie Ware
Maura Higgins
in Andrea Brocca
Ejae
Tom Blyth
in Saint Laurent
Michael B. Jordan
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Chloé Zhao
in Gabriela Hearst
Joe Alwyn
Rege-Jean Page
Kate Hudson
in Prada
Leonardo DiCaprio
in Dior
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal
Abrams in Chanel
Olivia Cooke
Stormzy
in Gucci
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale
Byrne in Miu Miu
Harry Lawtey
Gillian Anderson
in Roksanda
Odessa A’zion
in Dior
Jessie Buckley
in Chanel