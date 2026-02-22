Lifestyle  •  Fashion

All the Most Exciting Fashion on the 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet

From custom couture to high-gloss tailoring, London’s Royal Festival Hall becomes a masterclass in awards-season glamour.

By
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Car Arrivals
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal. Getty Images for BAFTA

After three awards shows, all in Los Angeles, Hollywood’s A-list is heading across the pond. Yes, it’s time for the BAFTAs, the annual ceremony that honors the best in British and international cinema. Presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTAs are once again taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre tonight, Feb. 22, but with a new host. This year, Alan Cumming is taking over duties from David Tennant, who hosted the ceremony for the past two years.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another netted the most nominations at 14, followed by Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 13 and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, tied with 11 nods each. Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan are all up for Best Actor, while Kate Hudson, Jessie Buckley and Emma Stone are among the stars nominated for Best Actress. Along with the celeb-studded roster of nominees, the slate of presenters is equally impressive, including Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Karen Gillan, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.

But before the best and brightest in film head into Royal Festival Hall, they’ll walk the always-glamorous BAFTAs red carpet in their most dazzling sartorial ensembles. Last year’s red carpet did not disappoint, with highlights including Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton, Mikey Madison in Prada, Monica Barbaro in Armani Privé and Lupita Nyong'o in Chanel—all custom, of course. So let’s get ready for the 2026 iteration—below, see all the best and most exciting fashion moments from this year’s BAFTAs red carpet.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Attend The 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards
Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales. BAFTA via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Princess of Wales in Gucci 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Alicia Vikander. Corbis via Getty Images

Alicia Vikander

in Louis Vuitton

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet

in Givenchy 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Kathryn Hahn. Getty Images for BAFTA

Kathryn Hahn

in Lanvin 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Carey Mulligan. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Carey Mulligan

in Prada

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Milly Alcock. Variety via Getty Images

Milly Alcock

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Erin Doherty. FilmMagic

Erin Doherty

in Louis Vuitton

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Aimee Lou Wood. FilmMagic

Aimee Lou Wood

in Emilia Wickstead 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Special Access
Tilda Swinton. Getty Images for BAFTA

Tilda Swinton

in Chanel 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Archie Madekwe. Getty Images

Archie Madekwe

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Renate Reinsve. Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

in Louis Vuitton 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Cillian Murphy. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Cillian Murphy

in Ferragamo

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Harry Melling. Getty Images

Harry Melling

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Freya Allan. Getty Images for BAFTA

Freya Allan

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Little Simz. Getty Images for BAFTA

Little Simz

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Noah Jupe and Sadie Sink. WireImage

Noah Jupe and Sadie Sink

Sink in Prada

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Maggie Gyllenhaal. WireImage

Maggie Gyllenhaal

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Glenn Close. FilmMagic

Glenn Close

in Erdem 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Teyana Taylor. FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor

in Burberry 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Patrick Dempsey and Talula Fyfe Dempsey. Getty Images for BAFTA

Patrick Dempsey and Talula Fyfe Dempsey

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Maya Rudolph. Getty Images for BAFTA

Maya Rudolph

in Chanel 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Ruth E. Carter. Getty Images for BAFTA

Ruth E. Carter

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Coleman. Getty Images

Jenna Coleman

in Armani Privé

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Minnie Driver. Getty Images for BAFTA

Minnie Driver

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone. Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Monica Bellucci. Getty Images

Monica Bellucci

in Stella McCartney 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Kerry Washington. FilmMagic

Kerry Washington

in Prada

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Chase Infiniti. Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

in Louis Vuitton

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Jessie Ware. Getty Images for BAFTA

Jessie Ware

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Maura Higgins. Getty Images for BAFTA

Maura Higgins

in Andrea Brocca

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Ejae. Getty Images

Ejae

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Tom Blyth. Getty Images for BAFTA

Tom Blyth

in Saint Laurent 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Michael B. Jordan. Getty Images for BAFTA

Michael B. Jordan

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. FilmMagic

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Chloé Zhao. Getty Images for BAFTA

Chloé Zhao

in Gabriela Hearst 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Joe Alwyn. Getty Images for BAFTA

Joe Alwyn

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
Rege-Jean Page. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Rege-Jean Page

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Kate Hudson. Getty Images for BAFTA

Kate Hudson

in Prada

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Leonardo DiCaprio. Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

in Dior 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal. Getty Images for BAFTA

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal

Abrams in Chanel

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Olivia Cooke. Getty Images

Olivia Cooke

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Stormzy. Getty Images for BAFTA

Stormzy

in Gucci

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. Getty Images for BAFTA

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Byrne in Miu Miu 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Harry Lawtey. WireImage

Harry Lawtey

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Gillian Anderson. Getty Images for BAFTA

Gillian Anderson

in Roksanda 

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Odessa A’zion. FilmMagic

Odessa A’zion

in Dior 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Jessie Buckley. Getty Images for BAFTA

Jessie Buckley

in Chanel 

All the Most Exciting Fashion on the 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Stormzy, Aaron Pierre, Little Simz, Miles Caton, Warwick Davis, Aimee Lou Wood, Alia Bhatt, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Noah Jupe, David Jonsson, Erin Doherty, Delroy Lindo, Monica Barbaro, BAFTAs, Josh Safdie, Monica Bellucci, Jessie Buckley, Hannah Waddingham, Emily Watson, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Sadie Sink, Minnie Driver, Mikey Madison, Stellan Skarsgard, David Tennant, Karen Gillan, Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston, Kathryn Hahn, Chloé Zhao, Alicia Vikander, Paul Thomas Anderson, Cillian Murphy, Gillian Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Cynthia Erivo, Glenn Close, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Cumming, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong'o, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone, England, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Europe, London, United Kingdom, International, Armani Privé, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada