A $16.5 Million Pikachu Illustrator Is Now the Most Expensive Trading Card Ever Sold at Auction

The market for Pokémon cards is one of the nostalgia-driven collectible sectors that surged during the pandemic but has yet to collapse. Instead, it continues to thrive as storytelling, emotional resonance and cultural mythology increasingly shape the buying decisions and priorities of Millennial and Gen Z collectors, many of whom are seeking not just objects but a sense of belonging in shared communities—a powerful impulse in today’s hyperconnected yet socially fragmented world.

The demand for the trading cards, first launched in 1996, intensified dramatically after influencer Logan Paul revealed in 2022 that he had acquired a near-perfect Pikachu Illustrator card for $5.3 million, setting a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold in a private transaction. Now, Paul has reset the benchmark, selling the same card for a staggering $16.5 million at Goldin, widely regarded as a global leader in trading cards and other collectibles.

Ninety-seven bidders pursued the card—one of just 39 ever created—which has become a mythic object in its own right. Its appearance in the third season of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch helped transform the card into both a cultural symbol and a financial trophy. The auction was streamed live, with Paul in attendance, and the card climbed in price before reaching a new Guinness World Record and, of course, a new auction record.

There are clearly very different dynamics at play here than in some other segments of the collectibles market. “This is a historic night for not only the Pokémon community, but it is also a historic night for the entire collectibles community,” Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin, said in a post-sale statement, emphasizing how accessibility and emotional attachment continue to unite collectors and reinforce the market’s strength. Paul echoed the sentiment, underscoring the social and symbolic dimension of collecting Pokémon cards as a way to feel part of something larger: “I love the community aspect of it, getting to meet other collectors and connect over our shared passion.”

Beyond Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator, Goldin’s Pokémon & TCG Auction featured more than 300 lots spanning graded cards, sealed booster boxes, original artwork and vintage video games, with competitive bidding across every price tier. Other standout results included a 1999 1st Edition Charizard, which achieved $954,808 after attracting 31 bids—the highest price ever paid for a Charizard—and a rare 1996 Japanese Base Set uncut holographic sheet that sold for $613,801, which set a category record after attracting 56 bidders. A pristine sealed copy of 1998 Nintendo Game Boy Pokémon Red Version (USA) sold for $124,000, while a 2000 GBC Nintendo Game Boy Color Pokémon: Silver Version (USA) achieved $50,840, with both setting new highs for their respective versions of the game.

Taken together, the results underscore not only the extraordinary depth, maturity and sustained momentum of the Pokémon collectibles market but also the distinct dynamics propelling it to multimillion-dollar outcomes. While rarity and condition remain critical, it is ultimately the symbolic and emotional power of the franchise’s cultural mythology—its ability to anchor memory, identity and community—that continues to drive record-breaking prices, even as more traditional asset classes, including segments of the contemporary art market, face increasing volatility.

