The ESG Era Is Over. Western Capital Must Now Choose a Side.

Earlier this year, as private jets departed Davos, a dangerous dissonance lingered. While panels in Switzerland debated “rebuilding trust,” the markets sent a different signal. The fewest panels in a decade were dedicated to ESG mandates, replaced by a brutal new reality: geopolitics is back and repricing everything.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The “E” and “S” of the ESG movement became weapons of unilateral disarmament. European pension funds and U.S. endowments adopted restrictions on “offensive” weaponry, treating national security as a vice—a “sin stock” to be purged from enlightened portfolios. The logic was seductive: purge the portfolio of conflict, and conflict might vanish. The reality was simpler: we purged our capacity to deter it. We poured billions into wind farms but strangled the capital needed for missile interceptors. Venture funds faced barriers to backing hypersonic startups, while China’s “Civil-Military Fusion” strategy ensured every yuan spent on Huawei or DJI doubled as a military advantage.

The Market Has Spoken.

If the old ESG rules still applied, defense stocks would be languishing alongside tobacco. Instead, 2025 destroyed the myth that security is a “vice.” However, investor enthusiasm and a shift towards defense investing in 2025 destroyed the myth that security is a “vice.” The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) returned nearly 49 percent, crushing the broader S&P 500’s 18 percent gain. In Europe, where the threat is existential, primes like Rheinmetall have soared. This is not charity. This is “Patriot Alpha”—revenue streams backed by constitutional mandates. Yet, huge swaths of Western capital remain on the sidelines, trapped by outdated restrictions on European funding of products designated “offensive” weapons, and a miscarriage of fiduciary duty.

We have entered the era of Great Power Fragmentation. Today, China leads the United States in 57 of 64 strategic technologies, from synthetic biology to hypersonic missiles. While we moralized, our adversaries mobilized. They used capital as a weapon. We used capital as a virtue signal. This disparity was laid bare when two of America’s preeminent banks, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, led the IPO of China’s battery champion, CATL. This unleashed a new conduit of capital through Hong Kong, bypassing Western accountability while lending the credibility of American brands to a strategic adversary. We are effectively financing the industrial base that seeks to displace us.

The Danger of False Sovereignty.

Now, we face a new internal threat: the fracturing of the Alliance under the guise of “sovereignty.” Across our allies, there is a temptation to outfit for defense in isolation to avoid dependence on American norms. This pursuit of autarky is a strategic error. In a world of colossal capital requirements, isolation is not strength; it is a liability that squanders resources on capabilities destined to be inferior to our shared adversaries.

In the face of an adversary like China, no single ally can compete alone. The “Greenland Trap” looms large: small, orphaned assets of critical importance—minerals in the Arctic, deep-water ports in the Mediterranean—are prime targets. Without allied capital integration, starvation leaves them prey to the only other buyer: Beijing.

The Solution: A NATO for Capital.

We cannot regulate our way out of this deficit. We must invest our way out. The determinant of geopolitical leadership is capital—it decides who builds the AI, who secures quantum supremacy, and who launches the satellites that guide our defense. While the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been battered in public statements, militarily, it remains the critical ballast against Russian overreach. Yet more can be done.

For fifteen years, ESG mobilized capital toward a specific worldview. We must now tilt disclosure to Security Intensity. This is the premise of the Allied Competition Exchange (ACE) standard, investing as a single alliance. ACE demands that we urgently direct capital toward the technologies defining global power: A.I., autonomy, cyber-defense and space. We must grade companies not on performative virtue, but on their contribution to security.

To operationalize this, Future Union launched the Future Union Security Exchange. Think of this as the liquidity engine for the Alliance. It is designed to smooth the tax and regulatory friction preventing a Canadian pension fund from backing a German hypersonic startup. It allows the market to function as a unified bloc, matching the “Civil-Military Fusion” of our adversaries with the “Capital-Military Integration” of the free world. We cannot afford to let the illusion of sovereignty become a weakness. Universality in regulation is a survival mechanism. If capital cannot flow frictionlessly from a startup in Silicon Valley to a factory in Sheffield to a mine in Nuuk, the Alliance fails.

The Imperative.

Tomorrow’s winners will be the technology companies—the Anduril equivalents of the defense world. These companies require colossal amounts of capital to prevail against state-subsidized giants. Pension funds and sovereign wealth funds must repeal the absurdity of restricting funding for “offensive” capabilities. In modern warfare, the distinction between “offensive” and “defensive” tech is obsolete and illusory. Security is not a moral liability—it is the ultimate fiduciary duty. Without funding, the West risks surrendering critical technologies that haven’t even been created yet. Just as past generations bought War Bonds, this generation must treat security investing as both patriotic and prudent. We need “Fighting Funds” that can cross borders and finance the multinational R&D consortia required to win the 21st century.

The choice is binary. We can mobilize together, harmonize our regulations, and invest in the shield that makes the free market possible. Or we can watch the Alliance fracture. Capital is the ignition for innovation. Let’s light the fire.